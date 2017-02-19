College Basketball: Red-hot UF men rip Ashland

By ANDY WOLF

STAFF WRITER

Two days after tying the school record for 3-pointers made, the University of Findlay took to the rim to finally establish a rhythm and separation from Ashland University.

The Oilers went to the well for buckets again and again in sparking a 18-5 run and breaking a 35-35 tie early in the second half.

From there, Findlay dropped a few threes to stave off any Ashland run and emerged with an 85-65 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win on senior day at Croy Gymnasium.

“Part of what went on there was we got several defensive stops in a row and got the ball up the floor and to the rim,” UF coach Charlie Ernst said. “We took advantage of those opportunities from our defense. Once we got Ashland on their heels a little bit, I thought our guys did what they do when we’re at our best and that’s share the ball.”

The Oilers (21-5, 15-4 GLIAC) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. The Eagles fall to 16-9, 11-8 in league play.

UF’s Martyce Kimbrough, fresh off a 41-point career night, scored a game-high 29 points with five 3-pointers.

Taren Sullivan flirted with a triple-double again, compiling 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Elijah Kahlig had 15 points.

Senior Ricardo Smith set a career-high with 11 rebounds, five offensive, and rounded out nicely with four points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Smith was a huge cog on the glass as the Oilers outrebounded the Eagles 41-27, 16-6 on the offensive end.

“Rebounding was very big tonight; it’s going to be big every night,” Smith said. “It can hurt you and rebounds suck the life out of a team when you get offensive rebounds. That’s just hard work and energy, going to get the rebound.”

The Oilers found themselves in a battle with the Eagles early on, leading nearly the entire first half but only 31-29 at halftime.

UF began its run on a free throw by Stern-Tucker. His miss on the second attempt led to two offensive rebounds and eventually a Kahlig 3-pointer.

After a defensive stop, Kahlig attacked the rim in transition, got hacked and made both free throws.

On Ashland’s next possession, Tyler Stern-Tucker ripped the ball away, dished off to Smith who fed Kimbrough for a fast break lay-in.

Kimbrough added the next four UF points via free throws and another transition finish at the rim as UF took its largest lead at 47-37.

The run was especially huge because shots hadn’t been falling as they have during their six-game winning streak.

Ernst noted Ashland defending the perimeter closely and tighter than Tiffin did Thursday when UF made 19 3-pointers.

“We’re not a team that’s got a lot of low post presence and punch,” Ernst said. “But we’ve got a lot of other ways to get there. Once we scored some of those, that’s when the threes started going down.”

The Oilers stretched their lead out to 59-47 before Sullivan unleashed the first 3-ball in transition.

Kahlig struck from long range and Kimbrough hit three straight triples to push UF ahead 76-55.

“Guys get open because now they’ve got to defend more than just the 3-point line,” Ernst said.

Adrian Cook led the Eagles with 16 points while Ben Haraway had 13.

Haraway, who torched UF for 23 points in a win the first time, had 10 in the first half and didn’t score in the final 17 minutes of play.

Boo Osborne scored 20 points with five 3-pointers when Ashland took the first meeting 86-65.

He didn’t make a three Saturday and scored only four points.

Findlay finishes its regular season 7 p.m. Thursday at Walsh (16-10, 9-10).

ASHLAND (16-9, 11-8 GLIAC)

Hamilton 2-3 1-1 5, Metzen 2-3 3-4 7, Haraway 5-9 1-1 13, Osborne 2-7 0-0 4, Cook 6-17 3-5 16, Slone 1-2 0-0 2, Bapst 3-5 0-0 8, Wood 1-1 0-0 2, Frentsos 0-2 0-0 0, Wetzel 2-3 0-0 6, Noble 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS: 25-56 8-11–65.

FINDLAY (21-5, 15-4 GLIAC)

Sullivan 7-11 2-2 19, Stern-Tucker 2-12 2-3 6, R. Smith 2-4 0-1 4, Kimbrough 10-23 4-4 29, Kahlig 4-7 5-5 15, Singleton 0-1 0-0 0, George 0-0 0-0 0, M. Ashley 1-1 0-0 3, T. Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Overhiser 3-3 0-0 6, Garverick 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 30-64 14-17–85.

3-Point GOALS: Ashland 7-18 (Hamilton 0-1, Haraway 2-2, Osborne 0-3, Cook 1-4, Slone 0-1, Bapst 2-3, Frentso 0-1, Wetzel 2-3); Findlay 11-25 (Sullivan 3-4, Stern-Tucker 0-2, Kimbrough 5-12, Kahlig 2-4, Singleton 0-1, M. Ashley 0-1, T. Smith 0-1).

rebounds: Ashland 27 (Hamilton 5); Findlay 41 (R. Smith 11).

ASSISTS: Ashland 12 (Haraway 4); Findlay 17 (Sullivan 6).

STEALS: Ashland 6 (Cook 2); Findlay 8 (Stern-Tucker & R. Smith 2).

BLOCKS: Ashland 3 (Wetzel); Findlay 2 (R. Smith).

TURNOVERS: Ashland 15; Findlay 11.

TOTAL FOULS: Ashland 17; Findlay 12.

FOULED OUT: none.

HALFTIME: Findlay, 31-29.

