College Basketball: ONU women complete perfect regular season

ADA — Ohio Northern University’s women’s basketball team completed its first undefeated regular season in school history as the Polar Bears topped Marietta 82-43 in an Ohio Athletic Conference game Saturday.

Ohio Northern finished the regular season 25-0 overall and 18-0 in the OAC.

The Polar Bears used a 27-6 second quarter advantage to take a 40-16 halftime lead. Thirteen different players scored overall for Ohio Northern.

Amy Bullimore had game-highs of 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Polar Bears, while Britt Lauck had 17 points and three assists.

Jordanna Rauch’s 14 points led Marietta (15-10, 9-9 OAC).

Ohio Northern earned a double bye in this week’s OAC tournament. The Polar Bears will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the ONU Sports Center in the semifinals.

Bluffton women win

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University senior and Ottoville graduate Rachel Beining tallied game-highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds while teammate Macey Sheerer also had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Beavers used a big second half to beat Hanover 83-68 in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

Bluffton (21-4, 15-3 HCAC) outscored Hanover 52-38 in the second half (28-17 in the fourth quarter). T.J. Mills (11 points) and Kaycee Rowe (10) both had six assists to lead the Beavers.

Allison Nash and Claire Cromer scored 17 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Hanover (13-12, 11-7 HCAC).

Hanover edges Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s men’s basketball team gave Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champ Hanover all it could handle on Saturday, but the Panthers prevailed 65-64 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Austin Rohde led Bluffton (13-12, 6-12 HCAC) with 22 points, while Carey graduate Jared Wentling added 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Trey Elchert had eight points and a game-high eight assists.

Wes McKinney (game-high 23 points), Corey Muchmore (11) and Levi Buck (10) each scored in double figures for Hanover (21-3, 16-2 HCAC).

ONU loses to Marietta

MARIETTA — Ohio Northern University had five players score in double figures but No. 9 Marietta shot lights out from the floor en route to a 100-85 win over the Polar Bears in an Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.

Joey Diorio led the Polar Bears (16-9, 14-4 OAC) with 21 points, while Ryan Bruns had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Nate Burger (14 points), Aron Thress (12) and Devon Allen (10) also scored in double figures.

Marietta (21-4, 16-2 OAC) shot 58 percent (41 of 71) from the floor, including 41 percent (9 of 22) from 3-point range. Jack Thome had 25 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Anthony Wallace and Dillon Young both added 18 points.

Ohio Northern, the No. 3 seed, will begin OAC tournament play on Tuesday when they host No. 6 Baldwin Wallace in the quarterfinals.

