Girls Basketball: Landin, Ottoville power by L-B

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

Bridget Landin is one of the most skilled post players in Northwest Ohio.

So much so that her coach Dave Kleman says that she’s the player that everybody tries to take away from them, while Liberty-Benton coach Nate Irwin added that Ottoville’s post players “aren’t really post players.”

The matchup predicament that Landin puts opposing defenses in, paired with the unrelenting speed and quickness of the Big Green’s backcourt, proved to be too much for L-B to overcome as Ottoville won 50-36 in Saturday’s postseason tune-up between two state-ranked schools.

“Bridget is the person that everybody tries to take away from us. If they want to put a guard (on her), we’ll put her inside, if they want to put a big we’ll take her outside,” Kleman said after Ottoville, the seventh-ranked team in the final Division IV Associated Press poll, improved to 19-3.

“So she’s a tough matchup because she’ll play point, forward, center, whatever we need.”

The Eagles (19-3), who finished eighth in the Division III poll, opted to go small against Landin, putting 5-7 sophomore guard Savanah Richards on her.

Landin took advantage by baiting the aggressive Richards early by sprinting out of the paint to the top of the key as if she we were looking to get open atop the formation. But instead, she bolted back down to the basket receiving the pass for an easy layup for a 4-0 Ottoville lead.

The bucket prompted an early L-B timeout, but Landin, who finished with game-highs of 18 points and eight rebounds, answered again later in the quarter with a layup to go ahead 13-7, answering Jensen Hiegel’s contested layup at the other end.

Hiegel, who finished with a team-high 12 points and five rebounds, later scored her 1,000th career point on a layup early in the fourth quarter.

Landin opened the second quarter with another layup, her last points of the half before scoring 12 in the second half, while some of the quick backcourt options added some welcomed offense. Brooke Mangas popped in a 3 two minutes into the second quarter, before Madison Knodell and Kasey Knippen added two-point shots over the next three minutes to give Ottoville a 25-13 lead.

“That’s our game right now. We have a lot of quickness with our three senior guards and then we can bring a little bit off the bench too,” Kleman said.

That group stymied the Eagles’ drive-and-kick offense for much of the first half with primary initiators Hiegel and Richards having combined for just 11 first-half points. Sydney Lasiter, a 5-8 senior for L-B who shoots 36 percent from 3-point range, missed her second straight game due to an ankle injury.

“They’re a tough defense to attack. They’ve got five athletes on the floor at all times. They’re post players really aren’t post players, they can get out, and all five girls can defend you hard 1-on-1; they don’t have to rely on a lot of help defense,” Irwin said.

“They knew our personnel well and adjusted to some of the things we typically try to do, and they took those away from us. … I don’t think we adjusted well enough, quick enough to attack that and once they got the 10-point lead we just couldn’t get back into it.

“One less shooter on the floor to spread a team out, but in the end, the way they defend, I don’t know, we might not have had a lot of answers. We did what we could but they definitely earned that victory.”

Irwin said that the hope is for Lasiter to return when their tournament begins Saturday against the winner of Tuesday’s district opener between Van Buren and St. Henry.

Despite not making its first substitution until 4:40 left in the first half, L-B did not appear gassed to start the final 16 minutes and got back into the game. Richards, who finished with 10 points, drove the lane for a layup, Schy Shepherd (five rebounds) hit 1 of 2 free throws, 6-2 freshman Caitlin Elseser (5 rebs) got an inside shot to fall and Richards displayed a bit of her aggressiveness snagging an offensive rebound and going back up for a contact layup, which she converted into a 3-point play to cap an 8-3 run to pull it within five, 28-23.

But Ottoville took it right back, again led by Landin.

On the ensuing possession following Richards’ and-1 conversion, Landin made a play toward the basket from the mid-post, bouncing it off the glass for 2 with a chance for her own 3-point play.

“If (L-B) would’ve scored one more it would have been a big timeout from me. Then Bridget came down and hit a bucket … everybody exhaled and we relaxed a little bit,” Kleman said.

Landin scored again on the Big Green’s next possession followed by a Haley Hoersten 3 to stretch their lead back to 35-23. The Eagles called a timeout before Hiegel hit 1 of 2 at the free throw line followed by a Richards fastbreak layup to cut their deficit to 35-26 with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

But L-B did not get any closer as Landin added six more points and CJ Kemper scored all of her four points in the fourth.

“The timing, Thursday evening(‘s game against Coldwater) and Saturday afternoon is the same as the districts if we get that far. So this was a good thing to see how we responded and I like what we saw,” Kleman said.

Irwin and the Eagles also used the game to gauge themselves.

“I told my girls going into it, ‘there’s literally nothing on the line,’ it’s not a league game, no one’s going for a 22-0 record or anything like that. It’s just a great game at the end of the year to see where you stand, and to prepare yourselves. You don’t want to play a game where you’re winning 70-30 this time of year at this point in the season. You want to see where you stand and hopefully get better,” he said.

“I wanted to evaluate our effort and our ability to compete. And we did (compete) at times, but just not consistently enough to beat a team of Ottoville’s caliber.”

ottoville (19-3)

Landin 8-2–18, Mangas 2-1–6, Miller 2-0–5, Kemper 2-0–4, Honigford 1-1–4, Knippen 2-0–4, Knodell 2-0–4, Hoersten 1-0–3, Thorbahn 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21 4-7–50.

liberty-benton (19-3)

Hiegel 4-4–12, Richards 4-2–10, Elseser 2-1–5, Rhodes 1-0–3, Shepherd 1-1–3, Bishop 1-0–3, Reynolds 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13 8-15–36.

Ottoville 16 9 12 13 — 50

Liberty-Benton 9 6 11 10 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Ottoville 3 (Mangas, Honigford & Miller), Liberty-Benton 2 (Rhodes & Bishop).

rebounds: Ottoville 18 (Landin 8), Liberty-Benton 20 (Elseser, Hiegel & Shepherd 5).

turnovers: Ottoville 8, Liberty-Benton 10.

Comments

comments