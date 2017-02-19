UF Track: Torres is double winner at Kent State Tune Up

KENT — The University of Findlay’s Sergei Torres was a double winner as the University of Findlay indoor track teams competed at Saturday’s Kent State Tune Up Meet.

Torres won the 400 (47.73) and teamed with George Effah, Lenell Shelby III and Derek Collins to win the 1,600 relay (3:17.08).

In the women’s meet, Milani Glass, Semoy Hemmings, Laura Hernandez an Jenna Shipman teamed up for second in the 1,600 relay (4:00.53).

Findlay will host the two-day Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships beginning on Saturday at the Malcolm Athletic Center.

