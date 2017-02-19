UF Track: Torres is double winner at Kent State Tune Up

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KENT — The University of Findlay’s Sergei Torres was a double winner as the University of Findlay indoor track teams competed at Saturday’s Kent State Tune Up Meet.
Torres won the 400 (47.73) and teamed with George Effah, Lenell Shelby III and Derek Collins to win the 1,600 relay (3:17.08).
In the women’s meet, Milani Glass, Semoy Hemmings, Laura Hernandez an Jenna Shipman teamed up for second in the 1,600 relay (4:00.53).
Findlay will host the two-day Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships beginning on Saturday at the Malcolm Athletic Center.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!
2016 High School Football edition available Aug. 25th! Follow the action: NASCAR Review Times Digital Experience! More Take 5: Sports Q n' A!

Sports News and Scores

Sports BUZZ Ohio

Prep Scores & Schedules: 02-17-17
Sat, Feb 18, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Girls Basketball: Miller City downs Fort Jennings
Sat, Feb 18, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Prep Gymnastics: Findlay High wins another TRAC title
Sat, Feb 18, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Boys Basketball Roundup: Old Fort wraps up SBC River title
Sat, Feb 18, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Boys Basketball: Fostoria’s offense struggles in NBC defeat
Sat, Feb 18, 2017
Blanchard River Buzz
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company