Prep Bowling: Area trio earn district spots

NAPOLEON — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Cody Johns and Patrick Henry’s Zack Moehrman earned a trip to districts after they snatched the final two individual qualifying spots at the Division II sectional bowling tournament at Napoleon’s River City Bowl-A-Way on Saturday.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to Saturday’s district tournament at Interstate Lanes in Rossford.

Johns bowled a 179-194-233–606 and finished fifth overall.

Moehrman, meanwhile, had the best game of the day after starting out slow. He bowled a 157 the first game, 115 the second and fired a 278 in his last game for a 550 series. Napoleon’s Lane Good had the second best game at 268.

Rossford’s Drew Pinardo (235-174-229–638) advanced individually after winning the sectional title. Wauseon’s Nic Kearney (202-188-223–613) was third and also qualified for districts.

Patrick Henry (3,533) and O-G (3,506) just missed advancing as a team after finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, out of 13 teams. Bryan (3,931), Eastwood (3,875), Napoleon (3,645) and Van Wert (3,625) claimed the top four spots.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Bryan 3,931. 2, Eastwood 3,875. 3, Napoleon 3,645. 4, Van Wert 3,625. 5, Patrick Henry 3,533. 6, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,506. 7, Rossford 3,362. 8, Evergreen 3,281. 9, Wauseon 3,237. 10, Liberty Center 3,157. 11, Swanton 3,105. 12, Tinora 3,036. 13, Delta 2,976.

AREA INDIVIDUALS

5, Cody Johns (O-G) 179-194-233–606. 15, Zack Moehrman (PH) 157-115-278–550. 16, Tyler Balbaugh (O-G) 204-144-187–535. 21, Drew Sutter (O-G) 177-171-158–506. 23, Jakeb Neiling (PH) 161-170-165–496. 30, Collin Johnson (PH) 100-190-177–467. 41, Austin Tolles (PH) 141-140-162–443. 56, Ethan Schroeder (O-G) 203-114–317. 57, Wyatt Williams (PH) 128-183–311. 62, Jarrett Johns (O-G) 181. 64, Bret Kelley (O-G) 161. 68, Mitchell Kaufman (O-G) 151. 71, Tanner VanDeBussche (PH) 125.

Fostoria’s Yates advances

PORT CLINTON — Fostoria’s Trey Yates kept his bowling season alive as he was the top individual district qualifier at Saturday’s Division II sectional boys bowling tournament at Port Clinton’s Star Lanes.

The top four teams and top four individual bowlers not on a qualifying team earned a trip to this week’s Division II Northwest District bowling tournament at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes.

Woodmore won the boys sectional crown with a score of 4, 427. Vermilion (3,950), Willard (3, 895) and Lexington (3,881) were the other district team qualifiers.

Yates rolled a 158-248-207–613 series to help Fostoria finish ninth in the team standings with a 3,638 score. Lakota (2,904) was 13th.

Lexington’s Kyle Romoser was the individual sectional champion with a 211-295-219–725 series.

In the Division II girls sectional on Friday, Lakota’s Makenna Linkey missed out on a district birth by one spot as she was fifth among individual qualifiers and 15th overall with a 175-167-144–486 series.

Willard won the tournament with a 3,499 score. Vermilion (3,412), Huron (3,308) and Port Clinton (3,271) also advanced as teams. Lakota (2,904) was 13th and Fostoria didn’t have enough bowlers to post a team score.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Woodmore 4247. 2, Vermilion 3,950. 3, Willard 3,895. 4, Lexington 3,881. 5, Port Clinton 3,814. 6, Edison 3,683. 7, Clyde 3,654. 8, Huron 3,650. 9, Fostoria 3,638. 10, Galion 3,301. 11, Crestline 3,230. 12, Fremont St. Joseph 3,166. 13, Lakota 2,904. 14, Shelby 2,606.

AREA INDIVIDUALS

7, Trey Yates (Fos) 158-248-207–613. 14, Chad Spangler (Fos) 245-191-150–586. 36, Dalton Cook (Fos) 183-146-174–503. 45, Tyler Hushour (Lak) 120-222-132–474. 48, Nico Costello (Fos) 176-162-131–469. 49, Tony Lear (Fos) 186-148-134–468. 51, Adam Rutledge (Lak) 123-194-139–456. 54 Caleb Chalfin (Lak) 139-147-148– 434. 60, Jonathan Mason (Lak) 120-151-11–382. 64, Travis Enright (Lak) 99-129-115–343.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Willard 3,499. 2, Vermilion 3,412. 3, Huron 3,308. 4, Port Clinton 3,271. 5, Edison 3,119. 6, Shelby 3,072. 7, Lakota 2,849. 8, Crestline 2,838. 9, Galion 2,758. 10, Clyde 2,757. 11, Woodmore 2,649. 12, Fostoria NTS.

AREA INDIVIDUALS

14, Makenna Linkey (Lak) 175-167-144–486. 15, Katelynn Connin (Fos) 141-153–186–480. 20, Gabby Bishop (Lak) 151-136-167–454. 27, Veronica Sander (Fos) 139-188-104–431. 37, Taylor Uhlman (Lak) 115-144-135–394. 44. Raimi Bernal (Fos) 106-138-112–356. 46, Gabrielle Dauterman (Lak) 115-103-133–351. 50, Paige Curlis (Lak) 142-145–287. 61, Cheyanne Heath (Lak) 94.

Comments

comments