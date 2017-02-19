Prep Girls Basketball: Columbus Grove garners outright PCL title

COLUMBUS GROVE — For the second straight season, Columbus Grove’s girls basketball team completed the Northwest Conference and Putnam County League sweep.

The Bulldogs, who defended their outright NWC crown after beating Bluffton on Thursday, defended their outright PCL title on Saturday as they doubled up Pandora-Gilboa 66-33.

Columbus Grove (21-1, 7-0 PCL), ranked No. 5 in the final Division III Associated Press poll, won its fifth PCL title.

The Bulldogs had four players score in double figures and knocked down 14 of 33 (42 percent) 3-pointers.

Paige Bellman tallied game-highs of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Macy McCluer drained four 3-pointers for 12 points. Rylee Sybert (13 points, five assists) and Jade Clement (11 points, three steals) both hit three 3-pointers.

Alexa Maag led the Rockets (14-8, 5-2 PCL) with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

PANDORA-GILBOA (14-8, 5-2 PCL)

Maag 4-3–11, Mullins 3-1–7, B. Hovest 2-2–6, Ferguson 3-0–6, Fenstermaker 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-43 6-8 — 33.

COLUMBUS GROVE (21-1, 7-0 PCL)

Bellman 7-2–16, Sybert 5-0–13, M. McCluer 4-0–12, Clement 4-0–11, L. Schroeder 2-0–6, C. McCluer 2-0–5, G. Schroeder 1-0–3. TOTALS: 25-56 2-3 — 66.

Pandora-Gilboa 7 7 8 11 — 33

Columbus Grove 14 15 22 15 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 1-9 (Fenstermaker 1); Columbus Grove 14-33 (M. McCluer 4, Sybert & Clement 3, L. Schroeder 2, C. McCluer & G. Schroeder 1).

rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 29 (Maag 10); Columbus Grove 30 (Bellman 11).

turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 17, Columbus Grove 8.

junior varsity: Columbus Grove, 61-8.

RIVERDALE 62

CAREY 59

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Maryann Holderman picked up her 200th win as Riverdale’s head coach as the Falcons held on to edge Carey 62-59 in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.

Holderman improved her record at Riverdale to 200-81 (292-164 overall).

Her daughter, Sydney Holderman, poured in a game-high 28 points for the Falcons (11-11) while Lexie Wright notched a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds. Riverdale used a 30-16 advantage in the middle two quarters to take a 43-31 lead.

Sydney Kin’s 25 points and 11 rebounds led the Blue Devils (16-6). Sydney Ferguson drained three 3-pointers and added 15 points.

CAREY (16-6)

Kin 8-8–25, Ferguson 4-4–15, Curlis 3-2–8, Johnson 2-1–5, Blair 1-0–2, DeFeo 0-2–2, Nash 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-51 17-25 — 59.

RIVERDALE (11-11)

Holderman 9-7–28, Wright 3-6–12, Frey 3-1–7, Taylor 2-1–5, VandenBosch 2-1–5, Hughes 1-0–3, Kuenzli 0-2–2. TOTALS: 20-47 18-25 — 62.

Carey 15 9 7 28 — 59

Riverdale 13 16 14 19 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Carey 4-17 (Ferguson 3, Kin 1); Riverdale 4-14 (Holderman 3, Hughes 1).

rebounds: Carey 33 (Kin 11), Riverdale 28 (Wright 16).

turnovers: Carey 19, Riverdale 12.

junior varsity: Carey, 43-7.

NORTH BALTIMORE 50

NEW RIEGEL 39

NEW RIEGEL — Alivia Light led North Baltimore with 15 points, four assists and four steals as the Tigers overcame a slow start to knock off New Riegel 50-39 in nonleague action Saturday.

Kiah Powell added nine points and six rebounds for the Tigers (15-7), who trailed 8-5 after the first quarter.

Brianna Gillig’s game-high 24 points led New Riegel (11-11). Shelby Mathias added eight points and six boards.

NORTH BALTIMORE (15-7)

A. Light 6-0–15, Powell 3-3–9, Boyer 0-6–6, Hiser 2-2–6, Weinandy 2-0–5, Cook 1-2–4, M. Light 1-1–4, McNett 0-1–1. TOTALS: 15-38 15-21 — 50.

NEW RIEGEl (11-11)

Gillig 9-5–24, Mathias 1-5–8, Bouillon 1-1–3, Theis 1-0–2, Hoepf 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-42 11-16 — 39.

North Baltimore 5 14 12 19 — 50

New Riegel 8 6 8 17 — 39

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 5-10 (A. Light 3, Weinandy & M. Light 1); New Riegel 2-14 (Gillig & Mathias 1).

rebounds: North Baltimore 29 (Powell & Boyer 6); New Riegel 27 (Mathias 6).

turnovers: North Baltimore 18, New Riegel 19.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 25-18.

LEIPSIC 55

CORY-RAWSON 27

RAWSON — Ten Leipsic players combined to make 23 field goals as the Vikings topped Cory-Rawson 55-27 Saturday for a Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Kierra Meyer led Leipsic (16-6, 8-3 BVC) with nine points while Brooke Gerdeman had eight points.

Brittany Roth backed the Hornets (0-22, 0-11) with nine points and two steals and Nicki Biery added four points, four rebounds and four assists.

LEIPSIC (16-6, 8-3 BVC)

Siefker 2-0–4, Henry 1-2–4, Ho. Lammers 2-0–6, T. Haselman 2-1–6, Ellerbrock 1-0–2, Sickmiller 0-1–1, Meyer 4-0–9, He. Lammers 3-1–7, Rigel 1-0–2, Gerdeman 4-0–8, A. Haselman 3-0–6. TOTALS: 23 5-10–55.

CORY-RAWSON (0-22, 0-11 BVC)

Ricksecker 2-0–4, Green 1-1–3, Biery 2-0–4, B. Roth 4-1–9, Vekaryasz 2-0–5, Holland 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-41 2-5–27.

Leipsic 19 9 21 6 — 55

Cory-Rawson 4 4 6 13 — 27

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 4 (Ho. Lammers 2, T. Haselman & Meyer); Cory-Rawson 1-12 (Vekaryasz).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 28 (Biery 4).

turnovers: Croy-Rawson 22.

ST. WENDELIN 42

VAN BUREN 41

VAN BUREN — St. Wendelin’s Peighton Troike notched a double-double with game-highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Mohawks used an 18-17 fourth quarter advantage to edge Van Buren 42-41 in a nonleague game Saturday.

St. Wendelin (9-13) shot 14 of 23 from the free throw line, while Van Buren (3-19) was 12 of 23. Hailee Burns added five points and five steals for the Mohawk.

Mady Parker’s 19 points and six rebounds led Van Buren. Brylie Rampe snatched five steals.

ST. WENDELIN (9-13)

Troike 9-3–21, Reineck 2-1–6, Hai. Burns 0-5–5, Prince 1-2–4, J. Johnson 0-3–3, S. Johnson 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-45 14-23 — 42.

VAN BUREN (3-19)

Parker 6-7–19, Horne 3-0–9, Reineke 1-4–6, Rampe 2-0–4, Nessler 1-1–3. TOTALS: 13-33 12-23 — 41.

St. Wendelin 5 10 9 18 — 42

Van Buren 7 7 10 17 — 41

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 2-21 (Reineck & S. Johnson 1); Van Buren 3-6 (Horne 3).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 22 (Troike 10); Van Buren 20 (Parker 6).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 12, Van Buren 13.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 41-21.

FORT RECOVERY 58

MCCOMB 28

FORT RECOVERY — McComb trailed by just seven at halftime, but it was all Fort Recovery in the second half as the state-ranked Indians used a 34-11 second half advantage to pick up a 58-28 nonleague win on Saturday.

Whitney Will’s 19 points and six rebounds led Fort Recovery (19-3), which tied Liberty-Benton as the No. 8-ranked team in the final Division III Associated Press poll. Grace Thien had 14 points and Val Muhlenkamp added eight points and six boards.

Jenna Herr’s 13 points led McComb (9-13). Nora Hemminger added six points and Alyssa Herr grabbed five rebounds.

MCCOMB (9-13)

J. Herr 6-1–13, N. Hemminger 3-0–6, Schroeder 1-0–3, Grubb 0-2–2, Duran 1-0–2, Buck 0-2–2. TOTALS: 11-39 5-10 — 28.

FORT RECOVERY (19-3)

Will 8-2–19, Thien 5-0–14, Muhlenkamp 4-0–8, Kaiser 3-1–7, Wendel 3-0–7, Stone 0-3–3. TOTALS: 23-56 6-9 — 58.

McComb 6 11 2 9 — 28

Fort Recovery 14 10 15 19 — 58

3-Point GOALS: McComb 1-10 (Schroeder 1); Fort Recovery 6-15 (Thien 4, Will & Wendel 1).

rebounds: McComb 17 (A. Herr 6); Fort Recovery 28 (Will & Muhlenkamp 6).

turnovers: McComb 23, Fort Recovery 13.

