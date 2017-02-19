Prep Swimming: One FHS swimmer earns automatic bid

BOWLING GREEN — Findlay High School had just one automatic state qualifer on Saturday, but the Trojans swimming and diving teams should be in line for a handful of at-large births after their performances at the Northwest District championships at Bowling Green State University.

The top two finishers in each event earn an automatic bid to this week’s OHSAA state swimming and diving championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. The remaining 16 spots will be made up of the top times in each event from throughout the state.

The OHSAA will release the complete list of state qualifiers today.

Both Findlay High squads had strong team performances.

Strongsville won the girls meet as it outscored Brunswick 259-214½. Findlay was fifth among the 26 teams that scored with 171 points.

Toledo St. Francis won the boys district for the 51st time in the past 52 years. The Knights racked up 444½ points to top Cleveland St. Ignatius (289½). The Trojans scored 158½ points to place fifth.

Hannah Clinger earned Findlay’s lone automatic bid. She just missed winning a district title for the Trojans, finishing second to Rocky River Magnificat’s Alana Cartwright by just .18 of a second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.33. Clinger, a returning all-Ohioan in the 100 breast, also finished fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.84).

Findlay’s best shot at advancing with at-large bids in the girls meet are in the 200 medley relay where Kaylor Stocker, Hannah and Sarah Clinger and Kaila Butterworth were sixth in 1:48.33 and the 400 free relay team of Butterworth, Gabby Diehl, Hannah Clinger, Stocker, which was fourth in 3:40.58.

No Findlay boys earned automatic bids but sophomore Max Rutledge looks to be in solid shape to advance in his individual events.

Rutledge was third in the 200 IM (1:54.28) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (51.47). He also teamed with Bret Swanson, Spencer Evans and Lincoln Roth for fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:37.07). Rutledge, Roth, Ethan Spradlin and Garrett Heath were fifth in the 400 free relay (3:15.49).

Heath was sixth in the 500 free (4:57.65) and Evans sixth in the 100 breast (58.84).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Toledo St. Francis 444½. 2, Cleveland St. Ignatius 289½. 3, Sylvania Southview 211. 4, Fremont Ross 165½. 5, Findlay 158½. 6, Medina 156. 7, Lakewood St. Edward 140. 8, Amherst Steele 121. 9, Strongsville 118. 10, Perrysburg 116. 11, Avon 72. 12, Westlake 67. 14, Lakewood 49. 15, Brunswick 44. 16, Oregon Clay 35½. 17, Mansfield Senior 30. 18, Berea-Midpark 19. 19, Toledo St. John’s 10. 20, Avon Lake 9. 21, Medina Highland 4½.

AREA BOYS TOP 16 FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 4, Findlay (Bret Swanson, Spencer Evans, Max Rutledge, Lincoln Roth) 1:37.07. 200 FREE — 14, Spradlin (Fin) 1:49.61. 15, Heath (Fin) 1:50.3. 200 IM — 3, Rutledge (Fin) 1:54.28. 11, Evans (Fin) 2:00.91. 50 FREE — 12, Roth (Fin) 22.45. 100 FLY — 5, Rutledge (Fin) 51.47. 100 FREE — 13, Spradlin (Fin) 49.32. 14, Roth (Fin) 49.33. 500 FREE — 6, Heath (Fin) 4:57.65. 200 FREE RELAY — 9, Findlay (Spradlin, Heath, Jacob Gerken, Evans) 1:29.93. 100 BREAST — 6, Evans (Fin) 58.84. 400 FREE RELAY — 5, Findlay (Spradlin, Roth, Heath, Rutledge) 3:15.49.

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Strongsville 259. 2, Brunswick 214½. 3, Fremont Ross 213. 4, Rocky River Magnificat 210. 5, Findlay 171. 6, Avon Lake & Rocky River 149. 8, Medina 144. 9, Toledo St. Ursula 135. 10, Medina Highland 111. 11, Westlake 70. 12, Toledo Notre Dame 69. 13, Lakewood 63. 14, Sylvania Southview 60. 15, Avon 58. 16, Anthony Wayne 46. 17, Amherst Steele 44. 18, Cleveland St. Joseph 38½. 19, Sylvania Northview 28. 20, Perrysburg & Wadsworth 26. 22, Toledo Waite 20. 23, Berea-Midpark 13. 24, Ashland & North Olmsted 3. 26, Olmsted Falls 2.

AREA GIRLS TOP 16 FINISHES

200 MEDLEY RELAY — 6, Findlay (Kaylor Stocker, Hannah Clinger, Sarah Clinger, Kaila Butterworth) 1:48.33. 200 FREE — 16, Gabby Diehl (Fin) 2:03.32. 200 IM — 5, H. Clinger (Fin) 2:09.84. 50 FREE — 6, Stocker (Fin) 24.45. 12, Butterworth (Fin) 25.12 100 FLY — 7, S. Clinger (Fin) 58.86. 100 FREE — 7, Stocker (Fin) 54.22, 12, Butterworth (Fin) 55.41. 200 FREE RELAY — 12, Findlay (S. Clinger, Diehl, Jillian Kreinbrink, Megan Quaid) 1:43.66. 100 BACK — 9, S. Clinger (Fin) 59.77. 100 BREAST — 2, H. Clinger (Fin) 1:04.33. 400 FREE RELAY — 4, Findlay (Butterworth, Diehl, H. Clinger, Stocker) 3:40.58.

