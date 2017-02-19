Prep Wrestling Roundup: Trojans finish with pair of wins

Findlay High School’s wrestling team closed its regular season with a flourish as the Trojans swept a pair of nonconference dual matches at Napoleon on Friday and from Ottawa-Glandorf at Donnell Middle School on Saturday.

Findlay pinned a 48-19 loss on Napoleon and a 48-18 defeat on the Titans.

Jonah Smith (106), Liam Morrison (120), Joey Staschiak (132), Boston Dubocq (128), Seth Douglas (145) and Dewey Lew (285) were double winners for the Trojans.

Logan Balbaugh (152), Danny Rosales (170), Daniel Beemer (195) and Lane Brooks (220) scored wins for Ottawa-Glandorf against the Trojans on Saturday.

FINDLAY 48, OTTAWA-GLANDORF 18

106 — Smith (F) won by forfeit

113 — Johnston (F) won by forfeit

120 — Morrison (F) won by forfeit

126 — Johnston (F) dec. Hernandez 7-5

132 — Staschiak (F) won by forfeit

138 — Dubocq (F) dec. Scarberry 3-1

145 — Douglas (F) maj. dec. Siefker 17-5

152 — Balbaugh (O-G) dec. Trevino 6-2

160 — Hernandez (F) dec. Goecke 1-0

170 — Rosales (O-G) dec. Snider 4-2

182 — Bryant (F) win by forfeit

195 — Beemer (O-G) pinned Charles 4:29

220 — Brooks (O-G) won by forfeit

285 — Lee (F) pinned Johnson 1:09

FINDLAY 48, NAPOLEOn 19

106 — Smith (F) dec. Hernandez 6-1

113 — Bohls (N) pinned Johnston 2:37

120 — Morrison (F) dec. Hull 7-2

126 — Pelland (N) maj. dec. Johnson 17-6

132 — Staschiak (F) pinned French :52

138 — DuBocq (F) dec. Granados 9-2

145 — Douglas (F) dec. Brown 3-1

152 — Trevino (F) pinned Wolf 2:34

160 — Altman (N) dec. Hernandez 4-3

170 — Snider (F) pinned Johnson 3:20

182 — Andrews (N) pinned Bryant 3:46

195 — Charles (F) won by forfeit

220 — Kupferberg (F) pinned Korey 1:24

285 — Lee (F) won by forfeit

Upper takes N10 title

BUCYRUS — Area wrestlers dominated the Northern 10 Conference wrestling tournament winning 12 of 14 weight classes and Upper Sandusky rolled to the team title at Bucyrus on Saturday.

Upper Sandusky won five individual championships as the Rams racked up a 219-131 margin on runner up Mohawk. Carey was third with 105 points.

Most of Upper Sandusky’s championships came in the upper weights but Matt Luikart got the Rams started with a pin in 1:42 against Reece Mullholand at 113 pounds.

Northern 10 Wrestler of the Year Noah Clary won his second career league crown when he pinned Carey’s Trent Phoenix in 1:45 at 170 pounds, Mark Collins scored a 6-5 win over Mohawk’s Cole Butler at 182 and Connor Johnston blanked Carey’s Jon Racheter in a big matchup at 220 pounds.

Upper Sandusky heavyweight Shane Pack upended top-seeded Ethan Schlack of Carey 6-3 in the semis before beating Buckeye Central’s Bryce Lutz 7-4 in the title match.

Mohawk, meanwhile, came through with several clutch victories for their individual titles.

Mohawk returning state runner up Cole Draper had his hands full as he won his third N10 crown as he squeaked past Carey freshman Tanner May 1-0 in the 182-pound final.

Teammate Daniel Price also won his third N10 crown with a 7-6 win over Seneca East’s Teryn Debold at 132 while Roco Lopez upended the top seed at 152 pounds and went on to knock off Upper Sandusky’s Brandon Derr 7-6.

Morgan Price stopped Upper Sandusky’s Dylan Bryan 4-2 at 145. Chet Margraf (138) won his second N10 crown with a 9-0 win over Upper Sandusky’s Arik Schneider while Parker Brown (160) also grabbed his second crown by pinning Seneca East’s Dustin Powers in 40 seconds.

Carey’s Jevyn Pratt, broke Nick Mengerink’s career wins mark for the Blue Devils, on his way to the 126-pound title.

Pratt, who won a Midland Athletic League championship as a freshman and two N10 titles, made it four league crowns by pinning Upper Sandusky’s Garrett Thomas in 3:14 in the championship match.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Upper Sandusky 219. 2, Mohawk 131. 3, Carey 105. 4, Bucyrus 89. 5, Ridgedale 74. 6, Seneca East 71. 7, Buckeye Central 23.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Jenkins (R) pinned Gullifer (US) 1:33

113 — Luikart (US) pinned R. Mullholand (C) 1:42

120 — Patterson (R) maj. dec. McDaniel (US) 10-0

126 — Pratt (C) pinned Thomas (US) 3:45

132 — D. Price (M) dec. DeBold (SE) 7-6

138 — Margraf (M) maj. dec. Schneider (US) 9-0

145 — M. Price (M) dec. Bryan (US) 4-2

152 — Lopez (M) dec. Derr (US) 7-6

160 — Brown (M) pinned Powers (SE) :40

170 — Clary (US) pinned Phoenix (C) 1:45

182 — Draper (M) dec. May (C) 1-0

195 — Collins (US) dec. Butler (M) 6-5

220 — Johnston (US) dec. Racheter (C) 6-0

285 — Pack (US) dec. Lutz (BC) 7-4

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Lutz (B) pinned Secresty (C) :43

113 — Ricker (B) pinned Margraf (SE) 2:32

120 — Gurney (M) pinned Bloomfield (B) 2:43

126 — Jackson (B) pinned Sarver (R) 4:40

132 — J. Schlack (C) dec. Fulton (B) 4-2

138 — Laughlin (SE) dec. Lewis (R) 10-7

145 — Meeks (B) pinned Loper (R) 2:20

152 — Johnson (SE) pinned Parsell (B) 2:28

160 — Dewitt (US) maj. dec. Maxhimer (BC) 9-0

170 — Jaggers (R) pinned Trent (B) 2:42

182 — Frey (US) pinned Martin (SE) 2:31

195 — B. Mullholand (C) won by forfeit

220 — Patterson (B) pinned Best (SE) 4:22

285 — Lambert (B) dec. E. Schlack (C) 4-2

Petersen wins NWOAL

HAMLER — There’s nothing like winning a league championship at home.

Patrick Henry senior Kent Petersen got to experience that on Saturday as he wrestled his way to the 220-pound championship at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament on the Patriots’ home mats.

Powerful Wauseon, meanwhile, won nine of the 14 weight divisions to easily top runner up Swanton 295-184½. Patrick Henry was seventh in the team standings with 56 points.

Petersen, a 2015 NWOAL champ and two-time state qualifier, blanked Wauseon’s Samuel Sosa 3-0 in the semifinals before beating Swanton’s Greg Wilson 8-5 in the title match.

Patrick Henry freshman Will Morrow reached the 182-pound championship match but fell by pin in 59 seconds to Delta’s Dylan Rogers. Brock Gerken (126) and Max Neiling (132) both placed fifth for the Patriots.

Wauseon’s Tony Banister captured his fourth NWOAL title for the Indians when he won the 195-pound division.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wauseon 295. 2, Swanton 184½. 3, Liberty Center 135. 4, Archbold 134½. 5, Delta 129½. 6, Montpelier 78. 7, Patrick Henry 56. 8, Evergreen 50,. 9, Bryan 23.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Ritter (W) dec. Fahrer (E) 13-5

113 — Campbell (W) tech. fall Z. Schaller (S) 19-4

120 — C. Mattin (D) pinned Ray (W) 3:57

126 — D. Mattin (D) tech. fall Bischoff (W) 19-2

132 — Yackee (W) dec. Grime (A) 2-1

138 — Barajas (W) dec. N. Mattin (D) 4-3

145 — Ramirez (W) tech. fall Wolfenbarger (M) 17-1

152 — Torres (W) dec. Wilson (A) 5-3

160 — Bailey (W) maj. dec. Osborn (D) 10-0

170 — Leahey (S) dec. Echler (LC) 5-2

182 — Rogers (D) pinned Morrow (PH) :59

195 — Banister (W) dec. Carpenter (LC) 2-0

220 — Petersen (PH) dec. Wilson (S) 8-5

285 — A. Sosa (W) dec. Lytle (S) 3-2

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Liechty (A) pinned Henneman (LC) 4:34

113 — Custer (M) pinned Paradyse (LC) 2:03

120 — T. Schaller (S) pinned Johnson (LC) :41

126 — Cook (S) maj. dec. Peterson (LC) 13-0

132 — Pachlhofer (S) dec. Yaney (LC) 5-2

138 — Hoffman (D) dec. Kay (LC) 5-0

145 –Bostelman (LC) pinned Quintanilla (A) :30

152 — Marvin (S) tech. fall Bentley (M) 22-7

160 — Houston (S) dec. Schaffner (A) 8-2

170 — Davis (W) opinned Malosh (E) 2:27

182 — Harris (W) pinned Reisinger (S) 1:57

195 — Oberheim (S) dec. Ford (B) 8-3

220 — S. Sosa (W) dec. Short (A) 6-5

285 — Gonzalez (A) pinned Conklin (M) :37

Lakota 7th in SBC

KANSAS — A pair of Lakota wrestlers posted third-place finishes as the Raiders hosted Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference wrestling tournament.

Freshman Trevor Franks was third at 152 pounds and Dakota Klotz was third at 285 to lead the Raiders. Teammate Brenden Biddle was fourth at 138 pounds.

Edison got the best of Oak Harbor 239½-226½ to win the team championship. Lakota (55) was seventh and St. Wendelin (0) last in the 13-team field.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Edison 239½. 2, Oak Harbor 226½. 3, Sandusky Perkins 195. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 106½. 5, Clyde 102½. 6, Vermilion 76. 7, Lakota 55. 8, Fremont St. Joseph 49½. 9, Tiffin Calvert 49. 10, Huron 49. 11, Port Clinton 38. 12, Margaretta 26. 13, St. Wendelin 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Adams (E) pinned D’Egidio (V) 1:47

113 — Burns (E) maj. dec. Dewitt (OH) 18-5

120 — Dickman (OH) dec. Mina-Vazquez (E) 5-0

126 — Hrynciw (OH) pinned Shaffer (H) :50

132 — Scherf (OH) dec. Wolfe (E) 1-0

138 — Barnett (E) pinned Maslyk (SP) 2:55

145 — Mansor (OH) dec. Neuberger (E) 4-2

152 — Huston (OH) maj. Near (SSM) 14-6

160 — Kwiat (TC) dec. Salmon (SP) 4-0

170 — Amison (SP) tech. fall Mapes (OH) 20-5

182 — Thompson (OH) dec. Kasper (E) 3-0

195 — Stoll (E) pinned Kelley (C) 3:22

220 — Thorp (OH) pinned Price (FSJ) 1:30

285 — Lorcher (SP) pinned Huber (M) 1:10

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Honeycutt (PC) pinned Blevins (SSM) 2:29

113 — Roth (SSM) dec. Holt (SP) 9-2

120 — Schoen (SP) pinned Norman (C) :19

126 — Rosin (SSM) dec. Werner (E) 8-2

132 — Crabtree (SP) dec. Vasquez (FSJ) 7-4

138 — See (V) pinned Biddle (Lak) 3:57

145 — Larson (H) dec. Coleman (C) 6-5

152 — Franks (L) dec. Mancuso (E) 4-3

160 — Montgomery (C) dec. Burns (E) 1-0

170 — Neer (E) dec. Weilnau (SSM) 6-4

182 — Smith (PC) pinned McNulty 3:41

195 — Sage (OH) dec. Hiss (SP) 5-1

220 — Kuhn (SSM) dec. deMarco (PC) 5-1

285 — Klotz (Lak) dec. Maury (TC) 8-2

Comments

comments