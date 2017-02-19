Prep Wrestling: Van Buren takes 2nd straight BVC title

By JAMIE BAKER

SPORTS EDITOR

RAWSON — The strength of Van Buren’s wrestling team is its middle weights.

And those middle weights made sure the Black Knights wouldn’t be denied a second straight Blanchard Valley Conference wrestling championship on Saturday.

Van Buren strung together four straight individual championships from 145 to 170 pounds and Tanner Schroer won the 220-pound crown to power the Black Knights to the BVC wrestling championship at Cory-Rawson.

Championship performances from Tyler Ludwig (145), Noah Schumacher (152), Kevin Beall (160) and Jake Emerine (170) helped the Black Knights pull away from Arcadia for a 143½-116 margin of victory over the runner up Redskins.

The Black Knights’ went 4-1 in championship matches, with the team’s only loss coming at 285 pounds when Rolando Romero was forced to default his match to Arcadia two-time BVC champ John Hill with an injury.

Noah Schumacher capped his career by winning the third conference championship of his career while being voted the BVC’s Wrestler of the Year.

Schumacher caught Arcadia’s Cole Cramer on his back for four points with a lateral drop in the first period of his finals bout. He rode that early lead to an 8-3 win over Cramer.

Schumacher, who won an Ohio Wrestling League championship as a freshman and BVC titles last two seasons, held off a late charge by Cramer.

“I wanted to get on top early and I got that lateral. I’ve been out since December so I was pretty spent out there,” said Schumacher, who missed a month and a half of the season recovering from an elbow injury.

“He really came after me in the third period and I’m glad I was able to hang on.”

Schumacher winning the BVC’s top award was no surprise to Van Buren coach Travis Ricker, who was named the BVC Coach of the Year.

“I can’t think of a more deserving kid here,” Ricker said. “Noah works his tail off and he’s the heart and soul of our team. The time he was out I think our team really took a dip. We missed him in the lineup and we missed his leadership in the room.”

“He’s not only a really good wrestler he’s a great kid too.”

Van Buren’s Tyler Ludwig doubled up defending BVC champ Wayne Frey of Riverdale 6-3 to get things rolling for the Black Knights.

After Schumacher’s win, Kevin Beall stuck Arcadia’s Kenneth Durst in just 39 seconds and Jake Emerine followed with a 9-2 win over Cory-Rawson’s Blaine Peterson.

Schroer’s pin at the first-period buzzer against McComb’s Brice Markel put an exclamation point on the Black Knights’ BVC championship.

Like Schumacher, McComb’s Brandon Montgomery has also battled injuries this season. He’s struggled with back problems for much of the year.

A bad back didn’t stop the McComb junior from collecting his third straight BVC crown.

Mongomery was the BVC’s first champ at 106 pounds two years ago when the league conducted its first championship in more than 30 years in 2015. He beat Arcadia’s Wyatt Lucas for the title last year and did it again this season for the 120-pound crown.

Montgomery jumped out to a big early lead and held on for a 10-2 win. He was forced to take injury time as Lucas tried to stack him to his back in the third period.

“My back has been hurting all year and I just wanted to get through that match and get a win,” Montgomery said. “At the beginning of the season winning league for the third time was my goal. Now, next year, the goal will be to be a four-time BVC champ.”

Montgomery was joined as a titlist by freshmen teammates Matthiew Pierce (126) and Jacob Dillon (138).

Dillon got an escape in the final 10 seconds of regulation and recorded a takedown in overtime to knock off Cory-Rawson’s Isaiah Colvin 6-4. Pierce had little trouble in the final as he whipped Riverdale’s Thane Gallegos 10-3.

Riverdale got back to back championships from Aiden Loveridge and Ethan Hayes.

Loveridge, who has missed most of the season with injuries, pinned Cory-Rawson’s Dylon Stoops in 1:59 in the 182-pound final. Hayes scored a 12-3 major decision against Liberty-Benton’s A.J. Dobbins in the 195-pound final.

Cory-Rawson’s Owen Karcher (106), North Baltimore’s David Patterson (132) and Liberty-Benton’s Nick Spieker (113) were the BVC’s other individual champions.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Van Buren 143½. 2, Arcadia 116. 3, McComb 112. 4, Riverdale 83½. 5, Cory-Rawson 80½. 6, Liberty-Benton 80. 7, Hopewell-Loudon 49½. 8, North Baltimore 39.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Karcher (C-R) pinned Mason (H-L) 1:57

113 — Spieker (L-B) pinned Holcomb (H-L) 1:51

120 — Montgomery (M) maj. dec. Lucas (A) 10-2

126 — Pierce (M) dec. Gallegos (R) 10-3

132 — Patterson (NB) pinned Spoon (M) 1:50

138 — Dillon (M) dec. Colvin (C-R) 6-4 OT

145 — Ludwig (VB) dec. W. Frey (R) 6-3

152 — Schumacher (VB) dec. Cramer (A) 8-3

160 — Beall (VB) pinned Durst :39

170 — Emerine (VB) dec. Peterson (C-R) 9-2

182 — Loveridge (R) pinned Stoops (C-R) 1:59

195 — Hayes (R) maj. dec. Dobbins (L-B) 12-3

220 — Schroer (VB) pinned Markel (M) 2:00

285 — Hill (A) by default over Romero (VB)

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Marczak (Arc) pinned Smith (L-B) 2:03

113 — White (C-R) won by forfeit

120 — Miranda (VB) won by forfeit

126 — McGowan (A) pinned Stoodt (C-R) 3:38

132 — M. Frey (R) dec. Husted (A) 6-0

138 — Grine (A) dec. Trout (NB) 2-1

145 — A. Smith (M) pinned Jones-Martin (C-R) 4:00

152 — Musselman (L-B) dec. Hurst (H-L) 8-3

160 — Garcia (L-B) dec. Kuhn (H-L) 6-4

170 — Haws (L-B) pinned Fenimore (A) :54

182 — Wymer (NB) pinned Whitticar (VB) 3:23

195 — Snodgrass (VB) dec. George (A) 4-1

220 — Rozelle (L-B) won by forfeit

285 — Babcock (H-L) dec. M. Smith (M) 8-2

Baker, 419-427-8409

