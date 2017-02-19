Women’s Basketball: No. 1 Ashland too much for UF

By ANDY WOLF

Down an All-American post player, Ashland’s women’s basketball team took a quarter to get settled in.

Once the Eagles did, the University of Findlay had no answer.

No. 1 Ashland never trailed and used a 25-8 second quarter edge to pull away from and eventually top the Oilers 102-68 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday at Croy Gymnasium on senior day.

“It says a lot about (Ashland’s) depth, how talented they are, how well-coached they are,” UF coach Jim Wiedie said. “We could’ve wished for a better opponent on senior day.”

The Eagles, the only unbeaten left in Division II, improve to 27-0, 19-0 in the GLIAC while the Oilers are 13-14, 7-12 and eliminated from conference postseason play.

Andi Daugherty scored a game-high 21 points while Jodi Johnson chipped in 19 for Ashland.

Haley Horstman led Findlay with 16 points. Lone senior Karli Bonar made her 46th and final career home start.

She hit four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points to add to her all-time UF record total (260).

“I feel like it hasn’t quite hit me yet,” Bonar said. “It kind of sinks in, kind of the tears that’s been happening. For the most part it’s been all ‘this isn’t really happening.'”

Ashland was without 6-foot-1 junior Laina Snyder who is third and first in the GLIAC in scoring (17.7) and rebounding (9.2).

Julie Worley (6-1, junior) scored 16 points in her first career start in place of Snyder.

The Oilers hit four 3-pointers in the opening frame to hang around but trail 19-15.

Ashland, which didn’t score more than four straight in the first period, opened the second on a 14-0 run as five players chipped in at least two points.

After a Bonar three, the Eagles scored nine straight to go ahead 42-18.

“Without Snyder they didn’t miss a beat,” Wiedie said. “I’d be very surprised if they get beat this year. They’re going to have to have an off night because they’re one of the best teams I’ve ever seen.”

UF didn’t hit its first shot inside the arc until Sarah Baer scored in the paint with 26.7 seconds left until halftime.

They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers.

ASHLAND (27-0, 19-0 GLIAC)

Daugherty 8-12 2-2 21, Worley 6-8 4-6 16, Henning 3-3 1-2 7, Peare 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 4-7 9-10 19, Stimpert 4-9 0-0 8, Kuhlwein 0-0 0-0 0-0, Dackin 3-7 3-4 11, Loomis 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 1-2 2-2 5, Morrison 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 35-61 21-26–102.

FINDLAY (13-14, 7-12 GLIAC)

Hintz 0-3 2-2 2, Puthoff 3-9 1-3 7, Horstman 6-10 0-0 16, Thobe 0-3 7-7 7, Bonar 4-9 0-0 12, Hinton 0-0 1-2 1, Molnar 1-3 0-0 2, Englebrecht 1-8 0-0 3, Baer 2-3 0-1 4, Ellerbrock 2-6 1-2 7, Fricke 0-1 0-0 0, Seger 1-1 0-0 3, Stegmaier 1-5 2-2 4. TOTALS: 21-61 14-19–68.

3-Point GOALS: Ashland 11-16 (Daugherty 3-4, Peare 1-2, Johnson 2-2, Stimpert 0-1, Dackin 2-2, Loomis 1-1, Smith 1-2, Morrison 1-2); Findlay 12-27 (Horstman 4-5, Bonar 4-8, Englebrecht 1-6, Ellerbrock 2-4, Fricke 0-1, Seger 1-1, Stegmaier 0-2).

rebounds: Ashland 45 (Worley 8); Findlay 28 (Puthoff 6).

ASSISTS: Ashland 21 (Peare 6); Findlay 17 (Thobe 4).

STEALS: Ashland 11 (Johnson 3); Findlay 9 (Hintz & Thobe 2).

BLOCKS: Ashland 7 (Loomis 3); Findlay 4 (Puthoff 2).

TURNOVERS: Ashland 20; Findlay 22.

TOTAL FOULS: Ashland 18; Findlay 22.

FOULED OUT: None.

HALFTIME: Ashland, 44-23.

