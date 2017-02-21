Boys Basketball: Masterlasco nets 27 in L-B win over PH

Posted On Tue. Feb 21st, 2017
HAMLER — Patrick Henry led 10-9 after the first period before Liberty-Benton took control with a 34-13 edge in the middle two quarters on its way to a 61-46 nonconference boys basketball win over the Patriots on Monday night.
Anthony Masterlasco had a double-double of 27 points and a dozen rebounds with three steals to lead Liberty-Benton. Will Poling scored 15 points and finished with three steals.
Alex VanDeBussche scored 18 points with five steals and Xavier Wensink chipped in eight points and six rebounds to lead the Patriots.

LIBERTY-BENTON (18-3)
Masterlasco 8-11–27, George 1-0–2, May 3-0–8, Young 0-0–0, Poling 4-6–15, Lenhart 0-1–1, Greer 2-2–6, Frankart 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-40 20-31–61.
PATRICK HENRY (7-13)
Norden 0-1–1, VanDeBussche 4-10–18, Wensink 1-6–8, McGraw 3-1–9, Tanner 1-0–2, Schoch 3-0–6, Crouch 1-0–2, Petersen 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-42 18-33–46.
Liberty-Benton 9 15 19 18 — 61
Patrick Henry 10 6 7 23 — 46
3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 2-13 (McGraw 2); Liberty-Benton 3-13 (May 2, Poling).
rebounds: Liberty-Benton 30 (Masterlasco 12); Patrick Henry 19 (Wensink 6).
turnovers: Liberty-Benton 15, Patrick Henry 14.
junior varsity: Liberty-Benton,.38-29.


