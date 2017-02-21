Local Roundup: It’s UF’s Kimbrough, again

University of Findlay junior guard Martyce Kimbrough was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference South Division Player of the Week for the second time this season.

He also earned the honor on Jan. 23.

Kimbrough led the Oilers to a pair of wins last week by averaging 35.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He also shot 57.1 percent (24 of 42) from the floor and canned 59.3 percent (16 of 27) of his three-point tries.

Kimbrough began the week with a career-high 41 points in the Oilers 105-87 win over Tiffin Thursday. He netted a school record 11 three pointers in the win and also chipped in three rebounds and three assists.

Kimbrough then followed with 29 points and five more triples in Findlay’s 85-65 win over Ashland Saturday.

The Lima native is averaging a team-high 20.2 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the GLIAC. He is making 4.0 three pointers per game and has canned a school record 104 triples this year, the best marks in the league.

He is also approaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career at Findlay as he has accumulated 973 points in only 54 games for the Oilers.

Teatsorth wins a pair

TOLEDO — Findlay High School graduate Reid Teatsorth improved his record to 5-5 with a pair of singles wins last weekend for the University of Toledo tennis team against Youngstown State and Illinois State.

A Division I state singles qualifier for the Trojans in 2014 and 2015, Teatsorth topped Youngstown State’s Luke Purser 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 and Illinois State’s Matias Chomali 6-0, 6-2.

Teatsorth, a sophomore at Toledo, also has a 3-0 record in doubles play this season. In the 2016 Fall ITA season, he and teammate Vince Anzalone won the Doubles Championship at the Purdue Invitational.

Winters to Officials HOF

Findlay resident Jack Winters is one of 13 individuals selected to be inducted into the Ohio High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame.

Winters, a longtime Ohio prep basketball and football official, will be inducted into the hall during ceremonies scheduled for June 10 in Columbus.

Other inductees will include Fred Beekman, deceased (basketball, football), James Berry, Lancaster (basketball, football), Lee G. Barlow, Kettering (basketball baseball, football and softball), John J. Crispino, Springfield (football), John Derrow, Wellston (basketball football), Mark A. Diller, Defiance (football, softball), Joyce Garn, Smithville (track, volleyballm basketball), Robert A. Graf, Mentor (football), Van Parks, Reynoldsburg (basketball, football, softball, volleyball, basketball), Russell D. Pitts, Mansfield (basketball volleyball, football), Tom Toohig, Bedford (basketball) and Bob Von Kaenel, Dover (football).

