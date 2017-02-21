Prep Wrestling: Elmwood’s Hinton is on a tear

By JAMIE BAKER

SPORTS EDITOR

Last year, Elmwood’s Dylan Hinton was having the type of season that would have broken most wrestlers.

Not Hinton.

He started the season with 10 losses in his first 12 matches. He was even relegated to a junior varsity team for a mid-season tournament.

Fast forward 13 months and the Elmwood junior is one of the top 195-pounders in the Northwest District.

“I knew it was just in my head and that I just had to work through it. I knew I wasn’t getting beat, as much as I was beating myself,” Hinton admitted when talking about last year’s struggles. “I came off some difficult matches my sophomore year and needed something to get myself going. Wrestling in that JV tournament did the trick.”

Elmwood’s coaching staff was perplexed by Hinton’s problems on the mat a year ago as well.

“It was almost breaking me, we just couldn’t figure it out. He did lose some tough matches. He lost a couple of difficult matches at Medina and Perrysburg and then he lost a couple of matches, quite honestly, he should have won. I don’t know I think he just started to believe in himself again,” said Elmwood head coach Dave Lee, who has Ohio’s mark for all-time dual match wins in a career with more than 525 victories.

“Then, we took him to the Lake JV Tournament, he stuck four kids and that’s when he started to come on.”

After winning at Lake, Hinton got on a roll. He fell in his district opener but ripped his way through the consolation bracket to the consolation semifinals before falling one point short of a trip to state when he dropped an 8-7 decision to Liberty Center’s Caleb Carpenter in his go-to-state bout. He ended up finishing sixth at districts.

“I just kept working and put in a lot of extra practice. I worked all summer long to get where I am today,” said Hinton, who raised his record to 38-3 after winning the Northern Buckeye Conference 195-pound title.

“I’m a lot more mentally strong this year. I’m going out there this year and trying to wrestle every match the same and giving it my all. I’m just making sure everything is crisp and quick. I’m not out there running moves at half-speed. I’m trying to go full go all six minutes.”

There’s been no half-speed for Hinton all season.

He rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to finish in third place at the Medina Invitational Tournament and followed that up by rolling to an individual crown at the Perrysburg Invitational a few weeks later. He had a small hiccup in the finals of the Van Buren Invitational when he was in control of returning state placer Daniel Beemer of Ottawa-Glandorf when he got in a scramble and was pinned by Beemer with less than a minute remaining in their finals match.

“He’s on track right now, he’s only had one glitch when he lost to Beemer when I thought he was in control. He lost his balance and got put on his back,” Lee said. “He’s gotten so much better with his balance this year. That’s been a big part of his turnaround this season. He’s very, very physical, he’s offensive and he thinks he’s going to win.

“Ninety-five percent of wrestling is believing you can win. If you have someone who is talented, who thinks he can win, that person is going to be hard to stop. We have two kids like that right now in Hinton and Jace Grossman,” he added.

Hinton’s enjoying every minute of his success on the mat this season and is hoping his junior year ends on the floor of Value City Arena on the second Saturday in March.

“Honestly, I just love the sport. I love Coach Lee, and our coaches are amazing. I just love being around my teammates and love the sport. It’s all up to me out there. I know I can’t blame anyone else if things don’t go right, it’s all on me,” Hinton said.

“I always set my goals pretty high. I’ve always wanted to go to state every year since my freshman year. Here and there things have held me back. I’m hoping this is going to be my year. I’m feeling a lot more confident and prepared heading into the postseason this year and I’m really looking forward to it.”

