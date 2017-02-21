Prep Wrestling: Ottawa-Glandorf wrestlers seek sectional success

By JAMIE BAKER

It’s been a weird year for Ottawa-Glandorf’s wrestling team.

And yet, first-year coach Randy Ebbeskotte has plenty of optimism heading into this week’s first leg of the OHSAA tournament series as the Titans are set to compete at the Division III sectional tournament at Lima Central Catholic beginning on Friday.

Ebbeskotte has set a lofty goal for his Titans — win the school’s first sectional wrestling championship in 35 years.

Don’t count Ottawa-Glandorf out.

The school’s wrestling program, which has struggled in comparison to Ottawa-Glandorf’s other extremely successful athletic teams over the past 25 years, has had somewhat of a renaissance the last two seasons.

Last year under coach Nick Davis, Ottawa-Glandorf qualified for the OHSAA regional team tournament semifinals, and junior Daniel Beemer became the school’s highest state tournament placer when he was fifth in the Division III 182-pound weight class in Columbus.

Ebbeskotte, a longtime assistant at the school, took over as head coach and the Titans have had another solid season. Ottawa-Glandorf finished sixth among 30 teams at the Van Buren Invitational, fourth in the 43-team Lima Central Catholic tournament and fifth as the only Division III-sized school in the Western Buckeye League.

Beemer (195), who has been dominant all season, and Logan Balbaugh (152) won individual WBL championships for the Titans. Le’on Palomo (120) and Isaac Hernandez (126) lost in the league finals.

Ottawa-Glandorf could have placed as high as third had defending WBL champ Tyler Ebbeskotte been able to participate at 220 pounds. He has been sidelined for much of the second half of the season with a knee injury.

Coach Randy Ebbeskotte thinks the program may have turned the corner.

“The kids are starting to get it. Take Brent Siefker for example, at the beginning of the year and all of last year, when he got down, he just shut down,” Ebbeskotte said.

“This year in six out of 10 matches when he was down at Van Buren and LCC, he sucked it up and won those matches. It was a toughness and confidence deal. He just started to believe he could win those matches.

“We have a lot of kids doing that kind of thing now that we really didn’t have that in the past. Grant Goecke is the same way. He was .500 last year and this year, he has only five or six losses. I think they believe with the stuff they’ve been learning, basic wrestling nothing fancy, they can win.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had that level of confidence throughout our program in the past,” he added.

What’s made for a strange season at Ottawa-Glandorf are two lengthy in-season layoffs and a number of injuries the team’s endured.

When the team couldn’t attend the Lakota Duals because of icy roads in December, the Titans wrestled in just two triangulars in the span of a month. It had another two weeks without a match prior to the WBL.

“We had a lot of time off during the season and before the holidays, and we just weren’t ready at the first of the year,” Ebbeskotte said.

“We had too much practice and I wasn’t sure how we’d wrestle. I wasn’t sure how much that hard work in practice without any matches was paying off, but now we can see it.”

Then there are the injuries.

Tyler Ebbeskotte was forced to default out at Van Buren with his knee problem but came back the following week for second place at LCC.

Palomo is battling a thumb injury, and lightweight Evan Ellerbrock has missed a month with concussion-like symptoms.

Bad luck has happened even off the mat as T.J. Nelson, O-G’s 126-pound starter, was badly injured in an auto accident in late January and spent several days in the hospital.

Tyler Ebbeskotte and Palomo will return to the mat this week. And Randy Ebbeskotte is hopeful they’ll have a shot of joining Beemer in Columbus next month.

Daniel is a great asset in the practice room, and more importantly, he’s a great kid,” Ebbeskotte said. “He has a tough road ahead of him after sectionals, he knows that and he’s preparing for it. I have been putting some pressure on Daniel because I think he can compete for a state title.

“Certainly we’re looking for more than one state qualifier and looking ahead, I really think there’s a chance for three. It’s going to be tough, but we think they have a shot. We’re more confident heading into the postseason than we’ve ever been before.”

