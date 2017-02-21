State Swimming and Diving: Layne is back on board

By DAVE HANNEMAN

STAFF WRITER

Hitting a good dive used to be as simple as 1-2-3 for Findlay High’s Lexie Layne.

Then, things got a bit more complicated.

“It was one of my last 3-meter dives during a big zone meet last summer. It was July 9,” said Layne, the events of that day indelibly etched in her mind.

“I was a little freaked out because the dive before I had, like, a really off dive. I let it get in my head a little bit. I guess I wasn’t concentrating like I should have. I got really over the board, hit my head and the next thing I knew I was on a back board and they were stitching me up.”

All of the wounds, though, could not be covered with tape and gauze.

“I had a lot of trouble getting back on the board,” Layne said.

“I thought about quitting, but I never actually did. It took a couple of months before I could get back on the board again, even longer to try that same dive. It took me a long time to get my confidence back.

“That first dive (after the accident), there were a lot of tears, but we got through it. It took some really good coaching, and I did some reading about the mental stuff and how you prepare yourself.”

Layne relies on a trigger mechanism of sorts in her preparation.

“Usually the first dive in practice, that’s the hard one to get past,” Layne said.

“I still count down — 1, 2, 3, 4 — as I walk down the board. Then I just say to myself, ‘You can do it,’ and I go.”

Layne may have added just one number to her pre-dive routine. But with her confidence restored and some elite training at Legacy Diving in Ypsilanti, Mich. she’s been putting up record-breaking numbers this season.

After winning a second straight Three Rivers Athletic Conference diving championship, Layne capped the regular season by breaking the six-dive school record, scoring 287.20 points in a meet with Marion Harding. The sophomore then broke Findlay High’s 11-dive record, posting a score of 443.35 in placing second in the Division I district meet.

An all-Ohio diver her freshman year when she finished 10th in the state meet with a score of 439.05, Layne will be looking for an all-Ohio finish to her sophomore season as well when the state swim meet gets underway this week at C.T. Branin Natatorium at Canton McKinley High School.

Layne will have plenty of company on the journey with Hannah Clinger, Kaylor Stocker, Sarah Clinger and Kaila Butterworth representing the girls team and Max Rutledge, Spencer Evans, Bret Swanson, Lincoln Roth, Ethan Spradlin and Garrett Heath competing for the FHS boys.

Clinger, who earned all-Ohio honors in the 100-yard breaststroke last year, is hoping to make the A final in her specialty in what may be one of her last “big meet” inter-scholastic competitions.

“Right now I’m not planning on swimming in college, mostly because the college I want to go to is pretty big,” said Clinger, who plans to attend Ohio State and major in chemical engineering.

“I made the top 16 last year. This year I want to take it to the next level. My goal is to place in the top eight at state.”

Hannah Clinger, her sister Sarah, Stocker and Butterworth will also compete at state in the 200 medley relay.

Historically, Findlay High has turned out some outstanding freestylers. Rutledge felt pulled in another direction.

“I didn’t so much pick the events as the events picked me,” said Rutledge, who will compete in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly at state.

“Growing up, I was in the same training as all the other swimmers. It just effected me in different ways. I just felt better suited, more comfortable with certain events.”

Rutledge will also be swimming on two relay teams at state, joining Swanson, Evans and Roth in the 200 medley relay and Roth, Spradlin and Heath in the 400 free relay.

Evans also qualified for state in the 100 breaststroke.

Several area swimmers will be competing in the Division II state meet, including Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts (100 back, 200 IM) and Brianna Fenbert (50 free) and Ada’s Klava Katayama (100 free).

O-G’s 200 medley (Fenbert, Brooke Kleman, Sydney Porinchok, Morgan Sealts) and 200 free (Fenbert, Kleman, Porinchok, Kennedy Schmenk) relay teams also qualified for the Division II girls state meet.

