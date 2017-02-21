Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
1. Cin. Moeller (24) 22-0 249
2. Pickerington Cent. 20-2 177
3. Newark 21-1 173
4. Massillon Jackson (1) 18-2 164
5. Tol. St. John’s 19-2 136
6. Upper Arlington 20-2 113
7. Wooster 20-1 95
8. Lorain 18-2 82
9. Hilliard Bradley 20-1 31
10. Springfield 19-3 29
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, N. Can. Hoover 23. 12, Mason 21. 13, Cin. La Salle 19. 14, Cle. St. Ignatius 17.
Division II
1. Upper Sandusky (16) 21-0 215
2. Trotwood-Madison (4) 20-2 210
3. Cols. South (3) 21-1 179
4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 128
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-2 113
6. Cin. Wyoming 21-1 107
7. Kettering Alter 19-3 78
8. Wauseon (1) 20-1 58
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 20-2 47
10. McArthur Vinton County 20-2 33
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Akr. SVSM 30. 12, Wapakoneta 22. 13, Sandusky 18. 14, Byesville Meadowbrook 17. 15, Cin. Hughes 16.
Division III
1. Leavittsburg Labrae (15) 21-0 213
2. Versailles (2) 21-1 193
3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 21-0 191
4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 20-1 137
5. Oak Hill 21-1 123
6. N. Lima S. Range 21-0 105
7. Wayne Trace 19-2 94
8. Cle. VASJ 15-5 61
9. Tipp City Bethel 19-3 44
10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18-4 25
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Genoa 24. 12, Liberty-Benton 22. 13, Brookville 17. 14, Martins Ferry 15.
Division IV
1. McDonald (17) 20-1 220
2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 20-0 182
3. Defiance Ayersville (1) 19-1 166
4. S. Charleston SE 21-1 138
5. Bristol 20-1 126
6. Cornerstone Christian (2) 16-5 91
6. Hilltop 20-1 91
8. Waterford 16-4 45
9. Strasburg-Franklin 20-2 35
10. Portsmouth Clay 18-2 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Grove City Christian 28. 12, Sidney Fairlawn 26. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 26. 14, Old Fort 19. 15, Ft. Loramie 18. 16, Holgate 16. 17, Russia 16.
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Liberty-Benton 61, Patrick Henry 46
Parkway 59, S. Adams, Ind. 57
Around Ohio
Hilliard Bradley 56, Cols. Watterson 33
Mentor 92, Cornerstone Christian 90
Troy Christian 54, Spring. NE 41
OHSAA TOURNAMENT
Division III
Beaver Eastern 35, McDermott Scioto NW 27
Bidwell River Valley 47, Albany Alexander 38
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49, Nelsonville-York 34
Piketon 63, Portsmouth W. 47
Southeastern 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Hillsdale
Bellevue at Huron
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Cardinal Stritch at Swanton
Columbus Grove at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont
Fostoria Senior at Carey
Holgate at Delta
Howard East Knox at Loudonville
Liberty Center at Ayersville
Lima Bath at Lima Perry
Mansfield Temple Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Maumee at Rossford
Mount Gilead at Bucyrus
North Baltimore at New Riegel
Oregon Clay at Woodmore
Ottawa Hills at Eastwood
Parkway at Adams Central, Ind.
Port Clinton at Tiffin Columbian
St. Wendelin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Wooster Senior at Copley
Wynford at River Valley
Wednesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
Other NW Ohio Games
North Union at Cardington
Van Buren at Elmwood
Thursday’s Games
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Archbold
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Miller City
Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian
Edgerton at Paulding
Montpelier at Fairview
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
OHSAA Sectional Tournament
Monday’s Games
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
Sylvania Southview 52, Toledo St. Ursula 47
AT FOSTORIA
Toledo Start 75, Toledo Bowsher 18
Lima Senior 59, Sylvania Northview 51
DIVISION III
AT SPRINGFIELD
Evergreen 59, Liberty Center 44
Around Ohio
OHSAA Tournament
Division I
Clayton Northmont 60, Riverside Stebbins 56
Franklin 61, Fairborn 31
Division I
Westerville N. 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 26
Division II
Benjamin Logan 58, Bellefontaine 25
Caledonia River Valley 94, Cols. Horizon Science 24
Cols. Bexley 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 40
Cols. Hartley 105, Cols. Marion-Franklin 7
Cols. Independence 47, Whitehall-Yearling 21
Plain City Jonathan Alder 65, Newark Licking Valley 38
Spring. Kenton Ridge 78, Eaton 31
Division IV
Danville 91, Northside Christian 9
Fairfield Christian 74, Millersport 13
Tuesday’s Games
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(9) Findlay (11-11) vs. (12) Ashland (8-14), 6:15
(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-3) vs. (17) Toledo Waite (2-17), 8
AT FOSTORIA
(3) Toledo Whitmer (17-5) vs. (15) Mansfield Madison (6-16), 6:15
(6) Springfield (14-8) vs. (8) Oregon Clay (12-9), 8
DIVISION III
AT WILLARD
(5) Colonel Crawford (11-11) vs. (8) Seneca East (11-11), 7
AT LEXINGTON
(14) Huron (2-19) vs. (4) Riverdale (10-11), 7
AT SPRINGFIELD
(5) Delta (11-10) vs. (6) Elmwood (10-12), 6:15
(4) Woodmore (13-8) vs. (9) Gibsonburg (12-10), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(10) Eastwood (11-11) vs. (11) Genoa (10-12), 7
AT LINCOLNVIEW
(7) Tinora (13-9) vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson (11-11), 6:15
(5) Bluffton (16-6) vs. (11) Allen East (3-18), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(8) St. Henry (9-13) vs. (12) Van Buren, (3-18) 7
DIVISION IV
AT DEFIANCE
(8) North Central (8-14) vs. (11) Edgerton (5-17), 6:15
(12) Edon (3-19) vs. (5) Holgate (11-11), 8
AT BRYAN
(7) Ayersville (11-11) vs. (9) Montpelier (9-13), 7
AT GENOA
(6) New RIegel (11-10) vs. (12) Vanlue (7-14), 6:15
(8) Toledo Christian (11-11) vs. (11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (7-14), 8
AT FREMONT ROSS
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (17-5) vs. (7) Hopewell-Loudon (14-8), 7
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (12-10) vs. (11) Plymouth (3-19), 6:15
(9) Mansfield Christian (6-15) vs. (10) Tiffin Calvert (3-18), 8
AT SHELBY
(7) Lucas (9-13) vs. (8) Monroeville (7-15), 7
AT PAULDING
(11) Fort Jennings (1-19) vs. (12) Continental (4-18), 6:15
(8) McComb (9-12) vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s (10-12), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(2) Arlington (19-3) vs. (13) Cory-Rawson (0-22), 7
AT ALLEN EAST
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (18-3) vs. (14) Lima Perry (3-19), 7:15
AT LIMA BATH
(10) Ada (7-14) vs. (11) Hardin Northern (9-13), 7
Wednesday’s Games
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(14) Sylvania Southview (4-19) vs. (4) Perrysburg (13-9), 6:15
(5) Anthony Wayne (17-5) vs. (10) Fremont Ross (12-10), 8
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
(11) Lima Shawnee (6-15) vs. (12) Celina (1-21), 6:15
(6) St. Marys Memorial (13-9) vs. (7) Bryan (13-9), 8
AT SPENCERVILLE
(5) Defiance (14-8) vs. (10) Van Wert (6-16), 6:15
(9) Elida (7-15) vs. (8) Napoleon (9-13), 8
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(3) Toledo Rogers (12-8) vs. (10) Toledo Woodward (2-18), 7
AT GENOA
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (13-9) vs. (7) Toledo Scott (10-10), 6:15
(6) Bowling Green (10-12) vs. (8) Port Clinton (3-19), 8
AT BUCYRUS
(8) Lexington (9-13) vs. (11) Tiffin Columbian (6-16), 6:15
(6) Mansfield Senior (10-12) vs. (10) Sandusky (2-20), 8
AT MONROEVILLE
(9) Vermilion (10-12) vs. (7) Sandusky Perkins (12-9), 6:15
(12) Clear Fork (1-21) vs. (4) Norwalk (16-5), 8
DIVISION III
AT LEXINGTON
(2) Willard (10-12) vs. (12) Bucyrus (7-15), 6:15
(11) Wynford (4-18) vs. (10) Fostoria (7-15), 8
AT WILLARD
(3) Margaretta (11-10) vs. (13) Galion (4-18), 6:15
(6) Mohawk (11-11) vs. (9) Ashland Crestview (14-8), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(14) Northwood (5-17) vs. (1) Archbold (21-1), 6:15
(13) Ottawa Hills (5-17) vs. (12) Rossford (4-18), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(6) Patrick Henry (14-8) vs. (10) Paulding (5-16), 6:15
(2) Fort Recovery (17-3) vs. (13) Parkway (4-18), 8
DIVISION IV
AT BRYAN
(10) Hilltop (5-17) vs. (6) Fairview (10-12), 6:15
(4) Hicksville (16-6) vs. (13) Fayette (0-22), 8
AT FREMONT ROSS
(9) St. Wendelin (8-13) vs. (10) Maumee Valley Country Day (6-16), 6:15
(13) Lakota (3-18) vs. (1) Old Fort (19-3), 8
AT SHELBY
(12) South Central (3-19) vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (11-11), 6:15
(3) New London (15-7) vs. (13) Crestline (4-18), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(5) Pandora-Gilboa (14-7) vs. (6) North Baltimore (14-7), 6:15
(3) Wayne Trace (19-3) vs. (7) Kalida (11-11), 8
AT ALLEN EAST
(7) Lincolnview (12-10) vs. (8) New Knoxville (9-13), 6:15
(13) Spencerville (7-15) vs. (3) Marion Local (12-10), 8
AT LIMA BATH
(6) RIdgemont (16-6) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (11-11), 6:15
(4) New Bremen (10-12) vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen (7-15), 8
Thursday’s Sectional Final
DIVISION I
Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6
(3) Toledo Whitmer-Mansfield Madison winner vs. Springfield-Oregon Clay winner, 8
DIVISION III
AT SPRINGFIELD
(8) Evergreen vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15
(5) Delta-(6) Elmwood winner vs. (4) Woodmore-(9) Gibsonburg winner, 8
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Thursday’s First-Round Matches
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0
Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2
Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0
Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6
(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Wednesday’s Game
Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153
Ottawa 57 31 20 6 68 156 152
Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162
Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156
Toronto 58 27 20 11 65 181 173
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Tampa Bay 58 26 24 8 60 160 166
Detroit 59 24 25 10 58 149 175
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126
Pittsburgh 58 36 14 8 80 204 165
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Rangers 58 38 19 1 77 196 152
N.Y. Islanders 58 27 21 10 64 174 174
Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179
New Jersey 59 25 24 10 60 138 170
Carolina 55 24 23 8 56 141 162
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133
Chicago 59 36 18 5 77 172 151
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 58 28 22 8 64 164 159
Winnipeg 62 28 29 5 61 180 194
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152
Anaheim 60 31 19 10 72 154 151
Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167
Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 57 20 30 7 47 137 181
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 2, Washington 1
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2
Nashville 4, Columbus 3
Chicago 5, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4
Toronto 4, Carolina 0
Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2, OT
Boston 2, San Jose 1, OT
Anaheim 1, Los Angeles 0
Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2
Monday’s Results
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Anaheim at Arizona, late
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30
Calgary at Nashville, 8
Chicago at Minnesota, 8
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Philadelphia, 8
Boston at Anaheim, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Thursday’s Results
Washington 111, Indiana 98
Chicago 104, Boston 103
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s GAMES
2017 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference 192, Eastern Conference 182
Monday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’S GAMES
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1
2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2
3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3
4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5
5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6
6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7
7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8
8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10
9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4
10. Duke 22-5 1014 12
11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13
12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9
13. Florida 22-5 822 15
14. Purdue 22-5 807 16
15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18
16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11
17. SMU 24-4 554 19
18. Virginia 18-8 427 14
19. Florida State 21-6 419 17
20. Saint Mary’s 24-3 375 22
21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25
22. Butler 21-6 295 24
23. Creighton 22-5 178 20
24. Maryland 22-5 159 23
25. Wichita State 25-4 153 —
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (29) 28-0 797 1
2. Villanova (3) 26-2 768 2
3. Kansas 24-3 738 3
4. Arizona 25-3 665 6
5. UCLA 24-3 654 5
6. Louisville 22-5 620 7
7. Oregon 24-4 618 8
8. North Carolina 23-5 566 9
9. Baylor 22-5 534 4
10. Kentucky 22-5 493 11
11. Duke 22-5 446 14
12. Florida 22-5 421 13
13. West Virginia 21-6 413 12
14. Purdue 22-5 392 16
15. Wisconsin 22-5 354 10
16. Cincinnati 24-3 331 17
17. Notre Dame 21-7 250 20
18. Saint Mary’s 24-3 211 21
19. Virginia 18-8 196 15
20. Florida State 21-6 195 18
21. SMU 24-4 186 23
22. Butler 21-6 153 25
23. Creighton 22-5 111 22
24. Maryland 22-5 95 24
25. Wichita State 25-4 52 —
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37, Southern Cal 26, Northwestern 19, Iowa State 15, Miami 11, Xavier 11, Middle Tennessee 10, Dayton 6, California 4, Kansas State 1, VCU 1.
The Women’s Top AP 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1
2. Maryland 26-1 788 2
3. Mississippi State 27-1 755 3
4. Baylor 25-2 731 4
5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7
6. Texas 21-5 608 8
7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6
8. Florida State 24-4 583 4
8. Stanford 24-4 583 10
10. Oregon State 25-3 528 11
11. Washington 25-4 494 9
12. Ohio State 23-5 469 12
13. Duke 24-4 467 13
14. Louisville 23-6 414 14
15. UCLA 20-7 350 18
16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19
17. Miami 19-7 274 16
18. N.C. State 20-7 232 15
19. DePaul 22-6 208 17
20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21
21. Drake 22-4 123 25
22. Kentucky 19-8 110 —
23. Temple 21-5 99 —
24. Missouri 19-9 62 —
25. Michigan 21-7 53 20
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Florida Gulf Coast 77, NJIT 46
LIU Brooklyn 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 59
Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 70
SOUTH
Alabama 63, Auburn 61
Alcorn St. 71, Alabama A&M 42
Bethune-Cookman 53, Norfolk St. 44
Coppin St. 59, Savannah St. 47
Florida A&M 62, Hampton 44
Howard 62, NC Central 48
Jacksonville 74, Kennesaw St. 62
Kentucky St. 66, Spring Hill 58
Kentucky Wesleyan 79, Salem International 42
Lipscomb 66, North Florida 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 58, NC A&T 50
Morehead St. 81, Tennessee Tech 52
Morgan St. 71, Delaware St. 52
Southern U. 59, Alabama St. 53
Stetson 77, SC-Upstate 55
MIDWEST
Detroit 85, Wright St. 80
Oakland 86, N. Kentucky 66
Ohio St. 98, Maryland 87
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
Texas Southern 60, MVSU 54
Monday Men’s Scores
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 75, Norfolk St. 65
Florida St. 104, Boston College 72
Georgia St. 67, Texas St. 51
Kentucky Wesleyan 134, Salem International 64
Miami 54, Virginia 48, OT
Morgan St. 65, Delaware St. 54
NC Central 66, Howard 59
Spring Hill 91, Kentucky St. 78
Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 71
Troy 76, Appalachian St. 66
TOURNAMENTS
Odac
First Round
Washington & Lee 70, E. Mennonite 69
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
yx-Ferris State 17 3 23 4
x-Lake Superior State 12 8 15 9
x-Wayne State 12 8 15 9
x-Grand Valley State 12 8 16 11
x-Michigan Tech 12 8 14 13
Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 10
Northern Michigan 6 14 8 17
Northwood 3 17 5 24
South Division
League Overall
xy-Findlay 15 4 21 5
x-Ashland 11 8 16 9
x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11
Walsh 9 10 16 10
Ohio Dominican 8 11 13 12
Tiffin 6 13 11 16
Lake Erie 3 16 4 23
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64
Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47
Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76
Walsh 87, Tiffin 86
Findlay 85, Ashland 65
Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51
Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 7:30
Findlay at Walsh, 7:30
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:30
Tiffin at Ashland, 7:30
Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 7:30
Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 8
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 8
END REGULAR SEASON
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 16 4 20 6
xy-Grand Valley State 15 5 20 6
xy-Michigan Tech 14 6 18 7
x-Northern Michigan 12 8 17 10
x-Northwood 12 8 15 10
Wayne State 5 15 8 19
Ferris State 4 16 5 21
Lake Superior State 3 15 5 22
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 19 0 27 0
x-Ohio Dominican 12 7 17 9
x-Walsh 10 9 14 12
Hillsdale 8 12 14 13
Findlay 7 12 13 14
Lake Erie 6 13 8 17
Tiffin 4 15 6 18
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44
Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86
Walsh 75, Tiffin 70
Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64
Ashland 102, Findlay 68
Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53
Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 5:30
Findlay at Walsh, 5:30
Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 5:30
Tiffin at Ashland, 5:30
Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 5:30
Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 6
Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6
END REGULAR SEASON
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Daytona 500
Qualifying
1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.
2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.
3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.
4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.
5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.
7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.
8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.
9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.
10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.
11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.
12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.
14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.
15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.
16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.
17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.
18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.
19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.
20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.
21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.
22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.
23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.
25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.
28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.
29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.
30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.
31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.
32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.
33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.
34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.
35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.
36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.
37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.
38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.
39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.
40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.
Failed to Qualify
41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.
42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired C DeMarcus Cousins and F Omri Casspi from Sacramento for G Tyreke Evans, G Buddy Hield, G-F Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round draft picks.
Football
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DL Jared Odrick.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba r two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa F Mark Stone during a Feb. 19 game.
College
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Minnesota hockey player Joey Marooney one game, for receiving a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct during a Feb. 18 against Penn State.
ALABAMA — Named Brian Dabolls offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
CENTENARY — Named Greg Cathell women’s soccer coach.
DAYTON — Named Margaret Saurin, Dean Ward and Matt Tipton women’s assistant soccer coaches.
IOWA STATE — Named Kevin Dresser wrestling coach.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Baldwin-Wallace at Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference quarterfinals
MEN’S LACROSSE
Ohio Northern at Kenyon, 3
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Kings & Queens League
High series: (men) Richie Rider Jr., Rider Squad, 658; (women) Bobby Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 515. High game: (men) Rider 238; (women) Sepelak 188.
LOCAL & AREA
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach
CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration session for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.