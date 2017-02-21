Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

1. Cin. Moeller (24) 22-0 249

2. Pickerington Cent. 20-2 177

3. Newark 21-1 173

4. Massillon Jackson (1) 18-2 164

5. Tol. St. John’s 19-2 136

6. Upper Arlington 20-2 113

7. Wooster 20-1 95

8. Lorain 18-2 82

9. Hilliard Bradley 20-1 31

10. Springfield 19-3 29

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, N. Can. Hoover 23. 12, Mason 21. 13, Cin. La Salle 19. 14, Cle. St. Ignatius 17.

Division II

1. Upper Sandusky (16) 21-0 215

2. Trotwood-Madison (4) 20-2 210

3. Cols. South (3) 21-1 179

4. Day. Dunbar 19-3 128

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-2 113

6. Cin. Wyoming 21-1 107

7. Kettering Alter 19-3 78

8. Wauseon (1) 20-1 58

9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 20-2 47

10. McArthur Vinton County 20-2 33

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Akr. SVSM 30. 12, Wapakoneta 22. 13, Sandusky 18. 14, Byesville Meadowbrook 17. 15, Cin. Hughes 16.

Division III

1. Leavittsburg Labrae (15) 21-0 213

2. Versailles (2) 21-1 193

3. Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 21-0 191

4. Proctorville Fairland (1) 20-1 137

5. Oak Hill 21-1 123

6. N. Lima S. Range 21-0 105

7. Wayne Trace 19-2 94

8. Cle. VASJ 15-5 61

9. Tipp City Bethel 19-3 44

10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18-4 25

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Genoa 24. 12, Liberty-Benton 22. 13, Brookville 17. 14, Martins Ferry 15.

Division IV

1. McDonald (17) 20-1 220

2. Mansfield St. Peter’s (4) 20-0 182

3. Defiance Ayersville (1) 19-1 166

4. S. Charleston SE 21-1 138

5. Bristol 20-1 126

6. Cornerstone Christian (2) 16-5 91

6. Hilltop 20-1 91

8. Waterford 16-4 45

9. Strasburg-Franklin 20-2 35

10. Portsmouth Clay 18-2 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: 11, Grove City Christian 28. 12, Sidney Fairlawn 26. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 26. 14, Old Fort 19. 15, Ft. Loramie 18. 16, Holgate 16. 17, Russia 16.

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Liberty-Benton 61, Patrick Henry 46

Parkway 59, S. Adams, Ind. 57

Around Ohio

Hilliard Bradley 56, Cols. Watterson 33

Mentor 92, Cornerstone Christian 90

Troy Christian 54, Spring. NE 41

OHSAA TOURNAMENT

Division III

Beaver Eastern 35, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Bidwell River Valley 47, Albany Alexander 38

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49, Nelsonville-York 34

Piketon 63, Portsmouth W. 47

Southeastern 45, Chillicothe Zane Trace 43

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Hillsdale

Bellevue at Huron

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Cardinal Stritch at Swanton

Columbus Grove at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at Ridgemont

Fostoria Senior at Carey

Holgate at Delta

Howard East Knox at Loudonville

Liberty Center at Ayersville

Lima Bath at Lima Perry

Mansfield Temple Christian at Kidron Central Christian

Maumee at Rossford

Mount Gilead at Bucyrus

North Baltimore at New Riegel

Oregon Clay at Woodmore

Ottawa Hills at Eastwood

Parkway at Adams Central, Ind.

Port Clinton at Tiffin Columbian

St. Wendelin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Wooster Senior at Copley

Wynford at River Valley

Wednesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

Other NW Ohio Games

North Union at Cardington

Van Buren at Elmwood

Thursday’s Games

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Archbold

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Miller City

Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian

Edgerton at Paulding

Montpelier at Fairview

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Sectional Tournament

Monday’s Games

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

Sylvania Southview 52, Toledo St. Ursula 47

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Start 75, Toledo Bowsher 18

Lima Senior 59, Sylvania Northview 51

DIVISION III

AT SPRINGFIELD

Evergreen 59, Liberty Center 44

Around Ohio

OHSAA Tournament

Division I

Clayton Northmont 60, Riverside Stebbins 56

Franklin 61, Fairborn 31

Division I

Westerville N. 54, Cols. Walnut Ridge 26

Division II

Benjamin Logan 58, Bellefontaine 25

Caledonia River Valley 94, Cols. Horizon Science 24

Cols. Bexley 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 40

Cols. Hartley 105, Cols. Marion-Franklin 7

Cols. Independence 47, Whitehall-Yearling 21

Plain City Jonathan Alder 65, Newark Licking Valley 38

Spring. Kenton Ridge 78, Eaton 31

Division IV

Danville 91, Northside Christian 9

Fairfield Christian 74, Millersport 13

Tuesday’s Games

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(9) Findlay (11-11) vs. (12) Ashland (8-14), 6:15

(1) Toledo Notre Dame (19-3) vs. (17) Toledo Waite (2-17), 8

AT FOSTORIA

(3) Toledo Whitmer (17-5) vs. (15) Mansfield Madison (6-16), 6:15

(6) Springfield (14-8) vs. (8) Oregon Clay (12-9), 8

DIVISION III

AT WILLARD

(5) Colonel Crawford (11-11) vs. (8) Seneca East (11-11), 7

AT LEXINGTON

(14) Huron (2-19) vs. (4) Riverdale (10-11), 7

AT SPRINGFIELD

(5) Delta (11-10) vs. (6) Elmwood (10-12), 6:15

(4) Woodmore (13-8) vs. (9) Gibsonburg (12-10), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(10) Eastwood (11-11) vs. (11) Genoa (10-12), 7

AT LINCOLNVIEW

(7) Tinora (13-9) vs. (9) Delphos Jefferson (11-11), 6:15

(5) Bluffton (16-6) vs. (11) Allen East (3-18), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(8) St. Henry (9-13) vs. (12) Van Buren, (3-18) 7

DIVISION IV

AT DEFIANCE

(8) North Central (8-14) vs. (11) Edgerton (5-17), 6:15

(12) Edon (3-19) vs. (5) Holgate (11-11), 8

AT BRYAN

(7) Ayersville (11-11) vs. (9) Montpelier (9-13), 7

AT GENOA

(6) New RIegel (11-10) vs. (12) Vanlue (7-14), 6:15

(8) Toledo Christian (11-11) vs. (11) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (7-14), 8

AT FREMONT ROSS

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (17-5) vs. (7) Hopewell-Loudon (14-8), 7

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON

(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (12-10) vs. (11) Plymouth (3-19), 6:15

(9) Mansfield Christian (6-15) vs. (10) Tiffin Calvert (3-18), 8

AT SHELBY

(7) Lucas (9-13) vs. (8) Monroeville (7-15), 7

AT PAULDING

(11) Fort Jennings (1-19) vs. (12) Continental (4-18), 6:15

(8) McComb (9-12) vs. (7) Delphos St. John’s (10-12), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(2) Arlington (19-3) vs. (13) Cory-Rawson (0-22), 7

AT ALLEN EAST

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (18-3) vs. (14) Lima Perry (3-19), 7:15

AT LIMA BATH

(10) Ada (7-14) vs. (11) Hardin Northern (9-13), 7

Wednesday’s Games

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(14) Sylvania Southview (4-19) vs. (4) Perrysburg (13-9), 6:15

(5) Anthony Wayne (17-5) vs. (10) Fremont Ross (12-10), 8

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

(11) Lima Shawnee (6-15) vs. (12) Celina (1-21), 6:15

(6) St. Marys Memorial (13-9) vs. (7) Bryan (13-9), 8

AT SPENCERVILLE

(5) Defiance (14-8) vs. (10) Van Wert (6-16), 6:15

(9) Elida (7-15) vs. (8) Napoleon (9-13), 8

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(3) Toledo Rogers (12-8) vs. (10) Toledo Woodward (2-18), 7

AT GENOA

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (13-9) vs. (7) Toledo Scott (10-10), 6:15

(6) Bowling Green (10-12) vs. (8) Port Clinton (3-19), 8

AT BUCYRUS

(8) Lexington (9-13) vs. (11) Tiffin Columbian (6-16), 6:15

(6) Mansfield Senior (10-12) vs. (10) Sandusky (2-20), 8

AT MONROEVILLE

(9) Vermilion (10-12) vs. (7) Sandusky Perkins (12-9), 6:15

(12) Clear Fork (1-21) vs. (4) Norwalk (16-5), 8

DIVISION III

AT LEXINGTON

(2) Willard (10-12) vs. (12) Bucyrus (7-15), 6:15

(11) Wynford (4-18) vs. (10) Fostoria (7-15), 8

AT WILLARD

(3) Margaretta (11-10) vs. (13) Galion (4-18), 6:15

(6) Mohawk (11-11) vs. (9) Ashland Crestview (14-8), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(14) Northwood (5-17) vs. (1) Archbold (21-1), 6:15

(13) Ottawa Hills (5-17) vs. (12) Rossford (4-18), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(6) Patrick Henry (14-8) vs. (10) Paulding (5-16), 6:15

(2) Fort Recovery (17-3) vs. (13) Parkway (4-18), 8

DIVISION IV

AT BRYAN

(10) Hilltop (5-17) vs. (6) Fairview (10-12), 6:15

(4) Hicksville (16-6) vs. (13) Fayette (0-22), 8

AT FREMONT ROSS

(9) St. Wendelin (8-13) vs. (10) Maumee Valley Country Day (6-16), 6:15

(13) Lakota (3-18) vs. (1) Old Fort (19-3), 8

AT SHELBY

(12) South Central (3-19) vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (11-11), 6:15

(3) New London (15-7) vs. (13) Crestline (4-18), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(5) Pandora-Gilboa (14-7) vs. (6) North Baltimore (14-7), 6:15

(3) Wayne Trace (19-3) vs. (7) Kalida (11-11), 8

AT ALLEN EAST

(7) Lincolnview (12-10) vs. (8) New Knoxville (9-13), 6:15

(13) Spencerville (7-15) vs. (3) Marion Local (12-10), 8

AT LIMA BATH

(6) RIdgemont (16-6) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (11-11), 6:15

(4) New Bremen (10-12) vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen (7-15), 8

Thursday’s Sectional Final

DIVISION I

Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6

(3) Toledo Whitmer-Mansfield Madison winner vs. Springfield-Oregon Clay winner, 8

DIVISION III

AT SPRINGFIELD

(8) Evergreen vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15

(5) Delta-(6) Elmwood winner vs. (4) Woodmore-(9) Gibsonburg winner, 8

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s First-Round Matches

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Oregon Clay 3, Toledo Whitmer 0

Anthony Wayne 5, Perrysburg 2

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2

Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0

Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(3) Findlay vs. (7) Oregon Clay, 6

(2) Bowling Green vs. (5) Toledo St. John’s, 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Wednesday’s Game

Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 59 31 20 8 70 166 153

Ottawa 57 31 20 6 68 156 152

Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162

Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156

Toronto 58 27 20 11 65 181 173

Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168

Tampa Bay 58 26 24 8 60 160 166

Detroit 59 24 25 10 58 149 175

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126

Pittsburgh 58 36 14 8 80 204 165

Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143

N.Y. Rangers 58 38 19 1 77 196 152

N.Y. Islanders 58 27 21 10 64 174 174

Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179

New Jersey 59 25 24 10 60 138 170

Carolina 55 24 23 8 56 141 162

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 58 39 13 6 84 195 133

Chicago 59 36 18 5 77 172 151

St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173

Nashville 58 28 22 8 64 164 159

Winnipeg 62 28 29 5 61 180 194

Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193

Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144

Edmonton 59 32 19 8 72 171 152

Anaheim 60 31 19 10 72 154 151

Calgary 59 29 26 4 62 153 167

Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145

Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172

Arizona 57 20 30 7 47 137 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 2, Washington 1

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2

Nashville 4, Columbus 3

Chicago 5, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, New Jersey 4

Toronto 4, Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 3, Colorado 2, OT

Boston 2, San Jose 1, OT

Anaheim 1, Los Angeles 0

Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2

Monday’s Results

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30

Calgary at Nashville, 8

Chicago at Minnesota, 8

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Philadelphia, 8

Boston at Anaheim, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 34 .404 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½

Orlando 21 37 .362 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11

Chicago 28 29 .491 12

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 23 33 .411 11½

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, Indiana 98

Chicago 104, Boston 103

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s GAMES

2017 NBA All-Star Game

Western Conference 192, Eastern Conference 182

Monday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’S GAMES

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1

2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2

3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3

4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5

5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6

6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7

7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8

8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10

9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4

10. Duke 22-5 1014 12

11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13

12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9

13. Florida 22-5 822 15

14. Purdue 22-5 807 16

15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18

16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11

17. SMU 24-4 554 19

18. Virginia 18-8 427 14

19. Florida State 21-6 419 17

20. Saint Mary’s 24-3 375 22

21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25

22. Butler 21-6 295 24

23. Creighton 22-5 178 20

24. Maryland 22-5 159 23

25. Wichita State 25-4 153 —

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (29) 28-0 797 1

2. Villanova (3) 26-2 768 2

3. Kansas 24-3 738 3

4. Arizona 25-3 665 6

5. UCLA 24-3 654 5

6. Louisville 22-5 620 7

7. Oregon 24-4 618 8

8. North Carolina 23-5 566 9

9. Baylor 22-5 534 4

10. Kentucky 22-5 493 11

11. Duke 22-5 446 14

12. Florida 22-5 421 13

13. West Virginia 21-6 413 12

14. Purdue 22-5 392 16

15. Wisconsin 22-5 354 10

16. Cincinnati 24-3 331 17

17. Notre Dame 21-7 250 20

18. Saint Mary’s 24-3 211 21

19. Virginia 18-8 196 15

20. Florida State 21-6 195 18

21. SMU 24-4 186 23

22. Butler 21-6 153 25

23. Creighton 22-5 111 22

24. Maryland 22-5 95 24

25. Wichita State 25-4 52 —

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 37, Southern Cal 26, Northwestern 19, Iowa State 15, Miami 11, Xavier 11, Middle Tennessee 10, Dayton 6, California 4, Kansas State 1, VCU 1.

The Women’s Top AP 25

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 26-0 825 1

2. Maryland 26-1 788 2

3. Mississippi State 27-1 755 3

4. Baylor 25-2 731 4

5. Notre Dame 25-3 682 7

6. Texas 21-5 608 8

7. South Carolina 22-4 602 6

8. Florida State 24-4 583 4

8. Stanford 24-4 583 10

10. Oregon State 25-3 528 11

11. Washington 25-4 494 9

12. Ohio State 23-5 469 12

13. Duke 24-4 467 13

14. Louisville 23-6 414 14

15. UCLA 20-7 350 18

16. Oklahoma 21-6 340 19

17. Miami 19-7 274 16

18. N.C. State 20-7 232 15

19. DePaul 22-6 208 17

20. Syracuse 18-9 162 21

21. Drake 22-4 123 25

22. Kentucky 19-8 110 —

23. Temple 21-5 99 —

24. Missouri 19-9 62 —

25. Michigan 21-7 53 20

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 45, Texas A&M 45, Creighton 32, South Florida 27, Tennessee 9, Belmont 7, Green Bay 4, West Virginia 4, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 2, Tulane 2, LSU 1, Marquette 1, Wright State 1.

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Florida Gulf Coast 77, NJIT 46

LIU Brooklyn 62, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Mount St. Mary’s 70, Wagner 59

Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, CCSU 70

SOUTH

Alabama 63, Auburn 61

Alcorn St. 71, Alabama A&M 42

Bethune-Cookman 53, Norfolk St. 44

Coppin St. 59, Savannah St. 47

Florida A&M 62, Hampton 44

Howard 62, NC Central 48

Jacksonville 74, Kennesaw St. 62

Kentucky St. 66, Spring Hill 58

Kentucky Wesleyan 79, Salem International 42

Lipscomb 66, North Florida 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 58, NC A&T 50

Morehead St. 81, Tennessee Tech 52

Morgan St. 71, Delaware St. 52

Southern U. 59, Alabama St. 53

Stetson 77, SC-Upstate 55

MIDWEST

Detroit 85, Wright St. 80

Oakland 86, N. Kentucky 66

Ohio St. 98, Maryland 87

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

Texas Southern 60, MVSU 54

Monday Men’s Scores

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 75, Norfolk St. 65

Florida St. 104, Boston College 72

Georgia St. 67, Texas St. 51

Kentucky Wesleyan 134, Salem International 64

Miami 54, Virginia 48, OT

Morgan St. 65, Delaware St. 54

NC Central 66, Howard 59

Spring Hill 91, Kentucky St. 78

Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 71

Troy 76, Appalachian St. 66

TOURNAMENTS

Odac

First Round

Washington & Lee 70, E. Mennonite 69

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

yx-Ferris State 17 3 23 4

x-Lake Superior State 12 8 15 9

x-Wayne State 12 8 15 9

x-Grand Valley State 12 8 16 11

x-Michigan Tech 12 8 14 13

Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 10

Northern Michigan 6 14 8 17

Northwood 3 17 5 24

South Division

League Overall

xy-Findlay 15 4 21 5

x-Ashland 11 8 16 9

x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11

Walsh 9 10 16 10

Ohio Dominican 8 11 13 12

Tiffin 6 13 11 16

Lake Erie 3 16 4 23

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64

Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47

Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76

Walsh 87, Tiffin 86

Findlay 85, Ashland 65

Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51

Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 7:30

Findlay at Walsh, 7:30

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 7:30

Tiffin at Ashland, 7:30

Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 7:30

Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 8

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 8

END REGULAR SEASON

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 16 4 20 6

xy-Grand Valley State 15 5 20 6

xy-Michigan Tech 14 6 18 7

x-Northern Michigan 12 8 17 10

x-Northwood 12 8 15 10

Wayne State 5 15 8 19

Ferris State 4 16 5 21

Lake Superior State 3 15 5 22

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 19 0 27 0

x-Ohio Dominican 12 7 17 9

x-Walsh 10 9 14 12

Hillsdale 8 12 14 13

Findlay 7 12 13 14

Lake Erie 6 13 8 17

Tiffin 4 15 6 18

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44

Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86

Walsh 75, Tiffin 70

Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64

Ashland 102, Findlay 68

Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53

Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saginaw Valley State at Wayne State, 5:30

Findlay at Walsh, 5:30

Northern Michigan at Michigan Tech, 5:30

Tiffin at Ashland, 5:30

Ohio Dominican at Lake Erie, 5:30

Grand Valley State at Ferris State, 6

Northwood at Saginaw Valley State, 6

END REGULAR SEASON

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Daytona 500

Qualifying

1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.

2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.

4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.

5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.

8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.

9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.

10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.

11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.

12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.

13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.

14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.

15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.

16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.

17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.

18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.

19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.

20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.

21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.

22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.

23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.

25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.

28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.

30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.

31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.

32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.

33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.

35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.

36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.

37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.

38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.

39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.

40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.

Failed to Qualify

41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.

42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired C DeMarcus Cousins and F Omri Casspi from Sacramento for G Tyreke Evans, G Buddy Hield, G-F Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round draft picks.

Football

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DL Jared Odrick.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba r two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa F Mark Stone during a Feb. 19 game.

College

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Minnesota hockey player Joey Marooney one game, for receiving a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct during a Feb. 18 against Penn State.

ALABAMA — Named Brian Dabolls offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

CENTENARY — Named Greg Cathell women’s soccer coach.

DAYTON — Named Margaret Saurin, Dean Ward and Matt Tipton women’s assistant soccer coaches.

IOWA STATE — Named Kevin Dresser wrestling coach.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Baldwin-Wallace at Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference quarterfinals

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Northern at Kenyon, 3

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Kings & Queens League

High series: (men) Richie Rider Jr., Rider Squad, 658; (women) Bobby Sepelak, Midwest Appraisal, 515. High game: (men) Rider 238; (women) Sepelak 188.

LOCAL & AREA

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach

CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration session for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments