Boys Basketball: Carey’s Stone bedevils Redmen

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

CAREY — Carey coach Jamie Young wasn’t thrilled with his team’s uneven performance in Tuesday night’s 70-55 victory over Fostoria High School.

But he was happy the Blue Devils have Hayden Stone and others do not.

Stone, a 6-foot-4 freshman, recorded a triple-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocked shots as Carey upped its record to 14-7 with its sixth consecutive victory.

“He’s growing up every time he steps on the floor; he gets a little bit better,” Young said. “Tonight, he controlled the paint. He deterred a lot of shots that he didn’t block, then he cleaned up the boards. He did well finishing inside, too.

“He’s really come a long way since the beginning of the season. He’s grown by leaps and bounds and he’s got so much more to improve on. It’s pretty amazing to see how much he’s grown so far this year.”

Redmen coach J.T. Bates came away impressed with Stone.

“Our plan was to attack and hopefully get him in some sort of foul trouble to open up the middle,” Bates said after his club fell to 5-16. “But kudos to him. He did a good job of keeping himself out of foul trouble for the most part.”

Bates liked the effort put forward by his sophomore post player, 6-foot Aneas Cousin, who garnered 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

“Aneas played very well,” he said. “He was giving up probably 30 pounds and (four) inches and had 19 points himself. He’s only a sophomore, so you had a freshman and a sophomore going at it tonight, (and) it was a pretty good show to watch.”

Junior Cody Luzader scored a game-high 22 points for the Blue Devils, followed by Hayden Russell with 15 points. Carey shot 56.5 percent (26 of 46) from the field.

Carey trailed only once, at 14-12 early in the second quarter. After taking a 32-23 lead into halftime, the Blue Devils went on to lead by as many as 16.

“It was just nice to come out and get a lead and we had enough wherewithall to keep the lead and not give it up, even though Fostoria battled,” Young said. “Their kids played hard, I thought. They didn’t let up. Even though they were down, they kept making runs at us.”

Fostoria rallied from a 37-24 third-quarter deficit to within 39-32 before Trey Bame hit a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils. Cousin then scored a pair for Fostoria, but Luzader answered with a trey to boost Carey’s lead to 45-34 with 3:44 left in the quarter.

Another Redmen charge narrowed the gap to 62-54 with 2:18 left in the game but they would manage only one more point the rest of the way.

“We played a very good basketball team tonight,” Bates said. “Carey’s got everything you could want out of a team. They have very good guard play, they have a very big, talented post who gives them great rim protection. … That was one of the teams that can run with us and have rim protection, so that’s like the best of both worlds for them.

“But my kids played very hard and I’m proud of the way we played. We showed up and kept taking it at them instead of being intimidated.”

Dae’Mier Johnson recorded 12 points and nine rebounds for Fostoria.

fostoria (5-16)

An. Cousin 4-11–19, Ar. Cousin 0-0–0, Stanton 2-2–7, Johnson 5-0–12, Phillips 0-0–0, Sierra 2-0–4, Turner 3-0–8, Garcia 2-0–5, Milum 0-0–0, Mauricio 0-0–0. TOTALS: 19-53 11-22 — 55.

carey (14-7)

Russell 4-5–15, Bame 3-2–9, Ga. Summit 3-0–6, Stone 7-0–14, Luzader 7-6–22, Wentling 1-0–2, Gr. Summit 1-0–2, Crawford 0-0–0. TOTALS: 26-46 13-20 — 70.

Fostoria 9 14 17 15 — 55

Carey 12 20 20 18 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 6-14 (Turner & Johnson 2, Garcia & Stanton 1); Carey 5-13 (Russell & Luzader 2, Bame 1).

rebounds: Fostoria 29 (Johnson 9); Carey 25 (Stone 13).

turnovers: Fostoria 13; Carey 12.

junior varsity: Carey, 47-45.

FRESHMEN: Fostoria, 63-60.

