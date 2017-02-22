Girls Tournament Roundup: Holderman powers Falcons past Huron

LEXINGTON — Sydney Holderman led four players in double-figures with 23 points and passed out five assists to lead Riverdale past Huron 66-55 on Tuesday in a girls Division III sectional semifinal at Lexington High School.

Reygan Frey scored 16 points, Lexie Wright added 11 and a team-high 12 rebounds and Janessa Taylor finished with 10 points for Riverdale (12-11). The Falcons will play Edison at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final at Lexington.

Maria Divita led Huron (2-20) with 22 points and a game-high 15 rebounds and Kayla Black scored 13 points.

HURON (2-20)

Garbe 4-0–8, Neibler 0-1–1, Dircks 1-0–2, Divita 9-4–22, Wennes 2-4–9, Black 5-3–13. TOTALS: 21-59 12-19 — 55.

RIVERDALE (12-11)

Kuenzli 1-0–2, Wright 4-3–11, Taylor 3-4–10, Frey 6-4–16, Holderman 9-2–23, Vanderbosch 2-0–4. TOTALS: 25-61 13-18 — 66.

Huron 14 11 11 19 — 55

Riverdale 18 12 19 17 — 66

3-Point GOALS: Huron 1-11 (Wennes); Riverdale 3-14 (Holderman 3).

rebounds: Huron 45 (Divita 15); Riverdale 36 (Wright 12).

turnovers: Huron 23, Riverdale 15.

BLUFFTON 55

ALLEN EAST 36

VAN WERT — Bluffton had little trouble in its tournament opener as the Pirates cruised to a 55-36 win over Allen East in a Division III sectional semifinal at Lincolnview.

With the win, the Pirates (17-6), the No. 5 seed, advance to play fourth-seeded Coldwater in the 8 p.m. sectional final at Lincolnview Saturday night.

Bluffton standout Abbie Parkins netted her 1,000th career point in the game.

No other information on the contest was reported.

NEW RIEGEL 40

VANLUE 24

GENOA — Vanlue shot a cold 23 percent from the field, didn’t score more than five points in three quarters and New Riegel used the one-two punch of Brianna Gillig and Shelby Mathias to knock off the Wildcats 40-24 Tuesday night in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Genoa.

The victory sends New Riegel (12-10) into Saturday’s 1 p.m. sectional final against Carey (16-5). Vanlue concludes its season at 7-15.

Vanlue hit just 8 of 35 field goal attempts and fell behind 26-5 by halftime.

The Wildcats got a 15-point, six-rebound effort from Emma Biller. Amanda Clymer led Vanlue’s board play with nine rebounds and Maliah Snook seven.

Gillig’s 17 points led New Riegel with Mathias draining four 3-pointer en route to a 16-point output. Lindsey Bouillon had seven rebounds.

vanlue (7-15)

Biller 5-3–15, Clymer 2-2–6, Snook 1-1–3. TOTALS: 8-35 6-16″”24.

new riegel (12-10)

Bri. Gillig 6-4–17, Mathias 4-4–16, Theis 2-0–4, Kirian 1-1″”3. TOTALS: 13-42 9-11″”50.

Vanlue 2 3 14 5 — 24

New Riegel 13 13 7 7 — 40

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-8 (Biller 2); New Riegel 5-14 (Mathias 4, Bri. Gillig).

rebounds: Vanlue 27 (Clymer 9, Snook 7); New Riegel 33 (Bouillon 7, Bri. Gillig 6).

turnovers: Vanlue 16, New Riegel 13.

CONTINENTAL 47

FORT JENNINGS 42

PAULDING — Amber Logan scored 25 points and Continental rallied with a 20-point fourth quarter to turn back Putnam County League rival Fort Jennings 47-42 in Division IV sectional girls basketball play Tuesday night.

With the win, Continental (5-18) advanced to Saturday’s 6:15 p.m. sectional final against Ottoville (18-3).

Abby Von Sossan scored 13 points and Marissa Kreitemeyer had 11 for Fort Jennings (1-20).

fort jennings (1-20)

Hoersten 1-0–2, Ricker 1-0–2, Von Sossan 5-0–13, Neidert 1–2, Krietemeyer 5-1–11, Wollenhorst 2-0–5, Wittler 1-0–2, Luersman 0-2–2, Wisner 1-1–3, TOTALS: 17-4–42.

CONTINENTAL (5-18)

Bradford 3-0–7, A. Armey 2-1–6, Hoeffel 1-2–4, J. Armey 0-3–3, Logan 9-5–25, Mansfield 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-11–47.

Fort Jennings 6 11 15 10 — 42

Continental 11 9 7 20 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Fort Jennings 4 (Von Sossan 3, Wollenhorst); Continental 4 (Logan 2, Bradford, Ar. Armey).

ST. HENRY 65

VAN BUREN 36

WAPAKONETA — Three St. Henry players combined for 44 points and the Redskins easily beat Van Buren 65-36 on Tuesday in a girls Division III sectional semifinal at Wapakoneta.

Danielle Lange and Nikki Keller scored 16 points each and Allison Siefrig added 12 points for the Redskins (10-13), who will meet Liberty-Benton at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta.

Lydia Reineke’s 11 points led Van Buren (3-19).

ST. HENRY (10-13)

Stamman 3-0–7, Rose 2-0–4, Lange 5-4–16, Vaughn 2-1–5, Ontrop 2-0–5, Siefrig 5-2–12, keller 8-0–16. TOTALS: 27 7-8 — 65.

VAN BUREN (3-19)

Rampe 2-1–5, Horne 3-0–8, Dewalt 1-0–2, Parker 1-3–5, Reineke 5-1–11, Leeper 2-1–5. TOTALS: 14 6-13 — 36.

St. Henry 17 20 13 15 — 65

Van Buren 5 10 13 8 — 36

3-Point GOALS: St. Henry 4 (Lange 2, Stamman & Ontrop); Van Buren 2 (Horne 2).

DELTA 55

ELMWOOD 44

SPRINGFIELD — Maddie Mattimore hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Delta beat Elmwood 55-44 on Tuesday in girls Division III sectional semifinal play at Springfield High School.

Zoe Shank led Elmwood (10-13) with 20 pooints.

Abby Freeman added 15 points for Delta (12-10), which will play the Woodmore-Gibsonburg winner in the sectional final at 8 p.m. Thursday at Springfield.

delta (12-10)

Freeman 5-4–15, Clifton 1-3–5, Callahan 3-1–7, Miller 1-0–2, Mattimore 8-5–26. TOTALS: 18-35–55.

elmwood (10-13)

Kynard 3-1–7, Arnold 2-1–6, Hannah 1-1–4, Hillard 3-1–7, Shank 8-4–20. TOTALS: 17-7–44.

Delta 14 10 17 14 — 55

Elmwood 10 9 13 12 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Delta 6 (Mattimore 5, Freeman); Elmwood 2 (Arnold & Hannah).

MCCOMB 40

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 36

PAULDING — Jenna Herr and Nora Hemminger combined to scored 32 points and McComb squeaked past Delphos St. John’s 40-36 on Tuesday in a girls Division IV sectional semifinal game at Paulding.

Herr finished with 19 points and Hemminger added 13 to lead McComb (10-12).

The Panthers, who overcame a 16-4 first-quarter deficit and outscored St. John’s 12-0 in the third quarter, will play archrival Leipsic, which had a bye, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paulding.

Madilyn Schulte had 13 points and Betty Vorst added 10 for Delphos St. John’s (10-13).

MCCOMB (10-12)

N. Hemminger 3-6–13, Grubb 1-0–3, S. Hemminger 1-0–3, Herr 7-5–19, Schroder 0-2–2. TOTALS: 12-13–40.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (10-13)

Zuber 2-1–5, Schulte 5-0–13, Vorst 3-2–10, Geise 2-1–5, Bockey 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-4–36.

McComb 4 11 12 13 — 40

Delphos St. John’s 16 8 0 12 — 36

3-Point GOALS: McComb 3 (N. Hemminger, Grubb & S. Hemminger); Delphos St. John’s 6 (Schulte 3, Vorst 2, Bockey).

