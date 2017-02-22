OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament: Findlay shoots down Arrows

By MICHAEL BURWELL

TOLEDO — The burden of not winning a tournament game since 2012 is gone for Findlay High School’s girls basketball team.

The Trojans built a 16-point second quarter lead over Ashland on Tuesday, withstood an Arrows’ comeback and ended their five-game tournament losing skid with a 50-42 win in a Division I sectional semifinal game at Toledo Start High School.

“It’s really cool. This senior class has put in a lot of work (in the) offseason and it’s not easy when you realize the end of the season comes, we’re not a very high seed so we’re probably going to play some tough competition,” said Allison Taylor, one of three seniors on Findlay’s roster. “But getting a win is huge.

“We haven’t won since I’ve been here … We don’t really know how to react to it yet because we haven’t done it in a long time, but it’s good. It’s a good feeling.”

Ninth seeded Findlay (12-11), whose last tournament win was 46-42 over Springfield on Feb. 22, 2012, advanced to take on Three Rivers Athletic Conference rival Toledo Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Saturday at Start High School.

Notre Dame (20-3), the No. 1 seed in the Toledo district and No. 10 team in the final Division I Associated Press poll, beat Toledo Waite 101-33 in the second game Tuesday at Start.

A 5-foot-6 guard, Taylor scored a game-high 15 points while guards Jaclyn Bendt and Samantha Shardo (five rebounds) both added 11 points.

Findlay was firing on all cylinders early as the Trojans built a 17-6 first-quarter lead. They extended it to 24-8 after a pair of free throws by Emily Heiman with 6:09 left in the second quarter.

Bendt, Shardo and Delaney Miller each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter for Findlay. Taylor opened the second with a 3-pointer as well off a pass from Bendt.

“When we shoot the ball and we’re on, it’s going to be a good game for us and that helps our confidence,” Taylor said.

The Arrows (8-15) finished the second quarter on a 12-4 run, though, to pull within single digits. Alyssa Steury, a 5-4 sophomore point guard who had 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds, knocked down a pair of free throws and drained a 3-pointer during the run.

“It’s good for us that she’s just a sophomore,” Ashland coach Jason Snow said. “She’s done a great job handling the ball all year and making the right decisions.”

Steury buried a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and found Kylie Radebaugh for a press-breaking layup to cut Findlay’s lead to 32-27.

Kourtney Burke’s 3-point play cut the Trojans’ lead to 32-30 with 3:59 left, and after a Heiman bucket, Radebaugh scored on a backdoor cut off a pass from Katie Kennedy to trim the deficit back to two with 2:45 left.

That was as close as the Arrows would get.

Taylor and Heiman both hit a 3-pointer to finish the third quarter as the Trojans took a 40-36 lead into the fourth.

Findlay opened up a 46-37 margin with 2:28 left in the fourth. Bendt had four of Findlay’s six points, including a layup off Heiman’s steal.

“We came out really strong, up 12-14 points, (Ashland) went to a zone press and we kind of got a little scatter-brained and we had a hard time with their press a little bit and it got us out of rhythm,” Findlay coach Chris Ireland said. “. . . The one thing we did is we kept fighting. They kept getting closer, then we’d extend it and hit some big shots.”

Kennedy, who also had 12 points, hit a 3-pointer with 1:26 left to make it 46-42. But those were the last points for the Arrows.

“We dug ourselves a big hole, but I’m proud of our effort to come back in the game,” Snow said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump, we’d get it down to two and we couldn’t make the next play, or we didn’t get the big rebound.”

Radebaugh and Burke added 10 and eight points, respectively. They both had five rebounds.

The Arrows shot 36 percent (16 of 45) from the floor, including 32 percent (6 of 19) from beyond the arc. Findlay also was 36 percent (14 of 39) from the floor, 35 percent (7 of 20) from 3-point range and had a 15-4 advantage from the free throw line.

Heiman, who left the game for two minutes in the second quarter after injuring her knee, led Findlay with six rebounds. Brittney Haas and Kayla Laube both added five as the Trojans had a 33-29 advantage on the glass.

The Trojans understand that they have a tough task awaiting them in Notre Dame. But they’re excited for the challenge.

“We have nothing to lose,” Taylor said. “We’ve played Notre Dame twice, we know what they’re capable of. I think we’ll come out with a little bit more energy and intensity. We want to earn some respect, whether or not we win or lose, we just want to earn some respect in the league and around Ohio.”

ashland (8-15)

Burke 3-1–8, Radebaugh 5-0–10, Steury 4-2″”12, Kennedy 4-1–12. TOTALS: 16-45 4-11–42.

findlay (12-11)

Bendt 4-2–11, Shardo 3-2–11, Miller 1-0–3, Heiman 1-2–4, Haas 2-1–5, Taylor 3-7–15, Holliday 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-39 15-23–50.

Ashland 6 14 16 6 — 42

Findlay 17 11 12 10 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Ashland 6 (Kennedy 3, Steury 2, Burke); Findlay 7 (Shardo 3, Taylor 2, Bendt, Miller).

rebounds: Ashland 29 (Steury 7); Findlay 33 (Heiman 6).

TURNOVERS: Ashland 15, Findlay 15.

