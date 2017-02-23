Area Prep Basketball Standings
PREP Girls Basketball
League Standings
Blanchard Valley Conference
League Overall
Liberty-Benton 11 0 19 3
Arlington 10 1 20 3
Leipsic 8 3 16 6
North Baltimore 7 4 16 7
Pandora-Gilboa 7 4 14 9
Hopewell-Loudon 6 5 14 9
Arcadia 5 6 13 8
Riverdale 5 6 12 11
McComb 4 7 10 13
Vanlue 2 9 7 15
Van Buren 1 10 3 20
Cory-Rawson 0 11 0 23
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
League Overall
Toledo Notre Dame 14 0 20 3
Toledo Whitmer 12 2 18 5
Tol. Cent. Catholic 9 5 14 9
Oregon Clay 7 7 13 9
Findlay 5 9 12 11
Fremont Ross 4 10 12 11
Lima Senior 3 11 10 13
Toledo St. Ursula 2 12 6 17
Northern 10 Conference
League Overall
Upper Sandusky 16 0 21 1
Buckeye Central 13 3 18 4
Carey 13 3 16 6
Seneca East 8 8 12 11
Colonel Crawford 8 8 11 12
Mohawk 7 9 11 12
Bucyrus 3 13 7 16
Wynford 3 13 4 19
Ridgedale 1 15 5 17
Northern Buckeye Conference
League Overall
Otsego 13 1 19 3
Woodmore 10 4 15 8
Lake 8 6 16 6
Elmwood 7 7 10 13
Genoa 7 7 10 13
Eastwood 6 8 12 11
Fostoria Senior 3 11 8 15
Rossford 1 13 5 18
Northwest Conference
League Overall
Columbus Grove 8 0 21 1
Bluffton 7 1 17 6
Delphos Jefferson 6 2 11 12
Convoy Crestview 4 4 13 9
Lincolnview 4 4 12 11
Spencerville 3 5 7 16
Paulding 3 5 5 17
Ada 1 7 7 16
Allen East 0 8 3 19
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
League Overall
Archbold 7 0 22 1
Swanton 5 2 14 9
Patrick Henry 5 2 15 8
Bryan 3 4 13 9
Delta 3 4 12 10
Liberty Center 2 5 11 11
Wauseon 2 5 3 19
Evergreen 1 6 12 10
Putnam County League
League Overall
Columbus Grove 7 0 21 1
Ottoville 6 1 19 3
Pandora-Gilboa 5 2 14 9
Leipsic 4 3 15 6
Kalida 3 4 11 12
Continental 1 6 5 18
Fort Jennings 1 6 1 22
Miller City 1 6 7 15
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
League Overall
Old Fort 11 1 20 3
Fremont St. Joseph 11 1 18 5
New Riegel 7 5 12 11
Sandusky St. Mary’s 6 6 13 10
St. Wendelin 5 7 10 13
Tiffin Calvert 2 10 4 18
Lakota 0 12 3 20
Northwest Central Conference
League Overall
Upper Scioto Valley 6 0 19 3
Ridgemont 5 1 16 7
Sidney Lehman 3 3 9 13
Hardin Northern 3 3 10 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 3 3 7 16
Lima Perry 1 5 3 20
Riverside 0 6 5 17
Western Buckeye League
League Overall
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 0 22 0
Wapakoneta 7 2 15 6
Lima Bath 7 2 15 7
Kenton 6 3 16 6
St. Marys Memorial 6 3 14 9
Defiance 4 5 15 8
Elida 3 6 7 16
Van Wert 2 7 6 17
Lima Shawnee 1 8 7 15
Celina 0 9 1 22
PREP Boys Basketball
League Standings
Blanchard Valley Conference
League Overall
Liberty-Benton 11 0 19 3
Van Buren 9 1 18 3
Leipsic 8 3 13 8
Pandora-Gilboa 7 3 14 6
Arlington 6 4 10 11
Cory-Rawson 6 4 12 9
Hopewell-Loudon 4 6 13 8
North Baltimore 4 6 11 10
Riverdale 3 7 5 16
McComb 2 8 3 16
Arcadia 1 9 4 16
Vanlue 0 10 3 17
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
League Overall
Toledo St. John’s 12 1 19 2
Toledo St. Francis 9 4 16 4
Toledo Whitmer 9 4 15 6
Findlay 8 5 14 7
Lima Senior 8 5 13 7
Tol. Cent. Catholic 4 9 6 15
Fremont Ross 2 11 6 15
Oregon Clay 0 13 2 19
Northern 10 Conference
League Overall
Upper Sandusky 15 0 21 0
Colonel Crawford 13 2 16 5
Carey 12 3 14 7
Wynford 9 6 11 10
Buckeye Central 7 8 9 12
Mohawk 5 11 7 14
Seneca East 4 11 9 12
Bucyrus 3 12 3 18
Ridgedale 0 15 3 18
Northern Buckeye Conference
League Overall
Eastwood 11 2 17 4
Genoa 11 2 18 3
Elmwood 7 6 13 8
Rossford 7 6 12 9
Otsego 6 7 11 10
Woodmore 4 9 6 15
Lake 3 10 6 15
Fostoria Senior 2 11 5 16
Northwest Conference
League Overall
Spencerville 8 0 17 4
Convoy Crestview 6 1 14 6
Delphos Jefferson 5 2 10 11
Bluffton 4 3 11 10
Lincolnview 3 4 9 12
Columbus Grove 2 5 8 13
Paulding 3 4 6 14
Allen East 1 6 10 11
Ada 0 7 4 17
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
League Overall
Wauseon 6 0 20 1
Archbold 5 1 16 5
Bryan 4 2 12 9
Liberty Center 3 3 9 12
Swanton 3 3 9 12
Evergreen 2 4 9 12
Patrick Henry 1 5 7 13
Delta 0 6 1 18
Putnam County League
League Overall
Pandora-Gilboa 5 1 14 6
Miller City 5 2 12 7
Continental 4 2 13 7
Kalida 4 3 9 12
Leipsic 3 3 13 7
Ottoville 2 5 8 11
Columbus Grove 2 5 8 13
Fort Jennings 0 6 8 13
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
League Overall
Old Fort 10 1 18 3
New Riegel 8 3 13 8
Sandusky St. Mary’s 7 4 11 9
Fremont St. Joseph 5 6 6 15
Tiffin Calvert 4 7 8 13
Lakota 3 9 4 18
St. Wendelin 2 9 6 15
Northwest Central Conference
League Overall
Lima Perry 7 0 18 3
Upper Scioto Valley 5 2 12 10
Sidney Lehman 4 3 11 12
Lima Temple Christian 4 3 10 11
Riverside 3 3 7 14
Waynesfield-Goshen 2 4 2 19
Ridgemont 1 6 5 17
Hardin Northern 1 6 2 20
Western Buckeye League
League Overall
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 0 19 2
Wapakoneta 7 1 19 2
Elida 6 2 13 8
Lima Shawnee 4 4 12 9
Van Wert 4 4 12 9
Defiance 4 4 10 10
St. Marys Memorial 3 5 9 12
Celina 3 5 6 15
Kenton 2 6 12 9
Lima Bath 0 8 3 18