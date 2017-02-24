College basketball: GLIAC tourney tickets on sale today

The University of Findlay is selling tickets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the athletic office for the men’s basketball team’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Croy Gymnasium against an opponent to be determined.

Tickets can also be purchased Monday and Tuesday in the same location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The office is on the second floor of the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

Reserve seating is $10, general admission costs $8 and students get in for $5.

UF students get in free with their student ID at the gate.

