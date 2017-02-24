College basketball: Walsh beats UF women 61-53

CANTON — The University of Findlay women’s basketball team concluded its season with a 61-53 loss to Walsh on Thursday in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

The Oilers (13-15, 7-13 GLIAC) were eliminated from postseason play after Saturday’s loss to No. 1 Ashland and have missed the conference tournament the last four seasons.

Brooklyn Wooten led Walsh (15-12, 11-9) with a game-high 16 points.

Jalynn Graham added 13 points, scoring a putback at the first-quarter buzzer to reach 1,000 points for her career and give the Cavaliers a 13-12 lead.

Walsh opened up a 35-21 edge by halftime as UF shot 4 of 9 with 10 turnovers in the second quarter.

UF pulled within 44-37 with one quarter to go but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Oilers had a season-low three assists and committed 20 turnovers.

They shot a season-worst 11.8 percent (2 of 17) from 3-point range, including 0 for 8 in the second half.

Lynsey Englebrecht scored 11 points off the bench while Haley Horstman added 10 points for UF.

Karli Bonar (two points) played her 107th and final game for the Oilers, making her 99th career start.

She graduates as the UF’s career 3-point leader in makes (260) and attempts (696), and with 944 total points.

FINDLAY (13-15, 7-13 GLIAC)

Hintz 2-3 0-0 4, Puthoff 1-5 2-4 4, Horstman 5-11 0-0 10, Thobe 2-6 2-2 6, Bonar 1-4 0-0 2, Hinton 2-5 0-0 4, Molnar 0-0 0-0 0, Englebrecht 4-11 2-2 11, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Ellerbrock 2-8 1-2 6, Fricke 1-4 0-0 2, Stegmaier 1-2 2-2 4. TOTALS: 21-59 9-12–53.

WALSH (15-12, 11-9 GLIAC)

Clopton 4-6 1-6 9, Grober 0-4 0-0 0, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 6-9 1-2 13, Wooten 4-10 8-10 16, Halloran 0-1 0-0 0, Foley 1-4 0-0 2, Hochstedler 2-8 7-10 11, Henkel 3-5 0-0 7, Blacksten 0-3 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Westphal 1-2 0-0 3. TOTALS: 21-54 17-28–61.

3-Point GOALS: Findlay 2-17 (Horstman 0-2, Thobe 0-1, Bonar 0-3, Hinton 0-1, Englebrecht 1-5, Ellerbrock 1-4, Fricke 0-1); Walsh 2-11 (Grober 0-2, Morgan 0-1, Graham 0-1, Halloran 0-1, Hochstedler 0-1, Foley 0-1, Henkel 1-2, Blacksten 0-1, Westphal 1-1).

rebounds: Findlay 38 (Ellerbrock 7); Walsh 39 (Wooten 7).

ASSISTS: Findlay 3 (Horstman, Englebrecht & Fricke); Walsh 6 (Wooten 4).

STEALS: Findlay 4; Walsh 11 (Wooten 3).

BLOCKS: Findlay 3 (Horstman, Baer & Ellerbrock); Walsh 2 (Clopton & Henkel).

TURNOVERS: Findlay 20; Walsh 17.

TOTAL FOULS: Findlay 19; Walsh 16.

FOULED OUT: None

HALFTIME: Walsh, 35-21.

