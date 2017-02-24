Friday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Putnam County League

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Continental 40

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 72, Evergreen 54

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 65, Miller City 51

Canton Heritage 56, Kidron Central Christian 44

Edgerton 50, Paulding 40

Fairview 59, Montpelier 32

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Cin. La Salle 60, Cin. Winton Woods 45

Cin. Princeton 69, Cin. Turpin 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30

Newark 84, Cols. Whetstone 38

Westerville S. 93, Cols. Franklin Hts. 32

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Hopewell-Loudon

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Riverdale at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Columbus Grove

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Lincolnview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Elida at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Vermilion at Clyde

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Willard

Sandusky Senior at Shelby

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Coldwater

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Clear Fork at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Galion Senior

Delphos St. John’s at Continental

Fairview at Kalida

Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian

Loudonville at Smithville

Miller City at Hicksville

Ottoville at Wayne Trace

Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.

Toledo Christian at Antwerp

Saturday’s Games

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.

Holgate at Delta

Lima Perry at McComb

Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa

Mohawk at Arcadia

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Start 71, Lima Senior 42

Toledo Whitmer 45, Oregon Clay 30

DIVISION III

AT SPRINGFIELD

Evergreen 59, Otsego 52

Delta 55, Woodmore 50, OT

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Amherst Steele 65, Elyria 63

Aurora 65, Maple Hts. 57

Avon 48, Grafton Midview 20

Avon Lake 59, Lorain 23

Berea-Midpark 58, Copley 39

Can. Glenoak 64, Green 36

Cin. Turpin 45, Fairfield 30

Cle. St. Joseph 49, Cle. Lincoln W. 9

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Canfield 26

Eastlake N. 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 22

Euclid 69, Willoughby S. 31

Jackson 56, Barberton 47

Lakewood 65, Parma Normandy 43

Lyndhurst Brush 50, Chardon 44

Mason 71, Batavia Amelia 17

Massillon Perry 43, Massillon Washington 26

Medina 38, Parma 28

Mentor 45, E. Cle. Shaw 31

N. Can. Hoover 78, Akr. Garfield 6

Olmsted Falls 56, Westlake 34

Rocky River Magnificat 67, Garfield Hts. 20

Shaker Hts. 55, Bedford 45

Solon 80, Hudson 40

Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 18

Strongsville 59, Medina Highland 47

Twinsburg 61, Cle. Hay 21

Wadsworth 85, Akr. Firestone 44

Wooster 62, Cuyahoga Falls 58

Youngs. Boardman 52, Austintown Fitch 50

Division II

Akr. Hoban 67, Streetsboro 39

Alliance Marlington 53, Akr. Buchtel 48

Bay Village Bay 72, Oberlin Firelands 23

Bellbrook 35, Wilmington 34

Beloit W. Branch 63, Hubbard 28

Chardon NDCL 43, Geneva 33

Chesterland W. Geauga 54, Cle. Glenville 49

Chillicothe 36, Vincent Warren 26

Cols. Hartley 94, Cols. International 11

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Chagrin Falls 41

Elyria Cath. 64, Fairview 31

Kettering Alter 61, Monroe 34

LaGrange Keystone 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54

Norton 50, Alliance 16

Painesville Harvey 40, Mentor Lake Cath. 29

Parma Padua 68, Medina Buckeye 36

Perry 57, Cle. VASJ 49

Ravenna SE 72, Poland Seminary 71

Richfield Revere 58, Akr. SVSM 57

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 12

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Cle. E. Tech 36

Struthers 55, Niles McKinley 29

Tallmadge 42, Mogadore Field 29

Warren Howland 51, Salem 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Thornville Sheridan 33

Division III

Amanda-Clearcreek 66, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

Arcanum 36, Spring. NW 24

Camden Preble Shawnee 39, Anna 32

Cardington-Lincoln 60, Cols. Grandview Hts. 50

Cols. Africentric 106, London Madison Plains 24

Delta 55, Elmore Woodmore 50, OT

Metamora Evergreen 59, Tontogany Otsego 52

Richwood N. Union 57, Galion Northmor 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Nelsonville-York 21

Southeastern 61, Ironton 55, 3OT

Division IV

Bellaire St. John 54, Strasburg-Franklin 4

Berlin Hiland 94, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12

Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Shadyside 43

Hannibal River 67, Beallsville 44

Malvern 80, Caldwell 37

New Madison Tri-Village 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 23

New Matamoras Frontier 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36

Newton Local 43, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 27

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 30

Reedsville Eastern 67, New Boston Glenwood 45

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Bridgeport 51

Zanesville Rosecrans 81, Toronto 36

Saturday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15

(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15

(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8

AT SPENCERVILLE

(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15

(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15

(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8

AT GENOA

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15

(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8

AT BUCYRUS

(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15

(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8

AT MONROEVILLE

(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15

(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8

Division III

AT WILLARD

(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8

AT LEXINGTON

(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15

(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1

(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3

AT LINCOLNVIEW

(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15

(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15

(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8

DIVISION IV

AT DEFIANCE

(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15

(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8

AT BRYAN

(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15

(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8

AT GENOA

(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1

(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45

AT FREMONT ROSS

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15

(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON

(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15

(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8

AT SHELBY

(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8

AT PAULDING

(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15

(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15

(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8

AT ALLEN EAST

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15

(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8

AT LIMA BATH

(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15

(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 8, Florida State 0

Boston 9, Northeastern 6

Philadelphia 6, U. of Tampa 0

Friday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 61 32 21 8 72 169 158

Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153

Toronto 60 28 20 12 68 187 179

Florida 59 28 21 10 66 152 166

Boston 60 30 24 6 66 162 161

Tampa Bay 60 27 25 8 62 166 170

Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 59 40 12 7 87 199 127

Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166

N.Y. Rangers 60 39 19 2 80 200 156

Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143

N.Y. Islanders 60 29 21 10 68 180 175

Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183

New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172

Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138

Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154

St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173

Nashville 60 29 22 9 67 173 167

Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199

Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193

Colorado 59 16 40 3 35 116 196

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144

Edmonton 61 33 20 8 74 176 159

Anaheim 62 32 20 10 74 161 157

Calgary 61 31 26 4 66 162 174

Los Angeles 59 29 26 4 62 145 146

Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172

Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 5, Boston 3

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0

Calgary 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 2

Arizona at Chicago, late

Boston at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7

Calgary at Florida, 7:30

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5

Washington at Nashville, 5

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Buffalo at Colorado, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Dallas, 12:30

Calgary at Carolina, 3

Edmonton at Nashville, 5

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30

Buffalo at Arizona, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 35 .397 14½

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 33 .421 11

Orlando 21 38 .356 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 40 16 .714 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11½

Chicago 28 29 .491 12½

Detroit 28 30 .483 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 41 18 .695 3½

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 35 .397 21

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 24 33 .421 11

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Results

Portland 112, Orlando 103

Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT

Cleveland 119, New York 104

Houston 129, New Orleans 99

Denver at Sacramento, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Sacramento, 5

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Indiana at Miami, 8

Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30

Minnesota at Houston, 9

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30

Memphis at Denver, 5

Utah at Washington, 5

Boston at Detroit, 6

Portland at Toronto, 6

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Ferris State 18 3 24 4

xy-Lake Superior State 13 8 16 9

xy-Michigan Tech 13 8 15 13

x-Wayne State 13 8 16 9

x-Grand Valley State 12 9 16 12

Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 11

Northern Michigan 6 15 8 18

Northwood 3 18 5 25

South Division

League Overall

xy-Findlay 16 4 22 5

x-Ashland 12 8 17 9

x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11

Walsh 9 11 16 10

Ohio Dominican 9 11 14 12

Tiffin 6 14 11 17

Lake Erie 3 17 4 24

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64

Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47

Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76

Walsh 87, Tiffin 86

Findlay 85, Ashland 65

Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51

Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77

THURSDAY’S Results

Wayne State 57, Saginaw Valley State 53

Findlay 88, Walsh 85 (OT)

Michigan Tech 85, Northern Michigan 80

Ashland 78, Tiffin 67

Ohio Dominican 82, Lake Erie 77

Ferris State 77, Grand Valley State 59

Lake Superior State 83, Northwood 81

END REGULAR SEASON

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 17 4 21 6

xy-Grand Valley State 16 5 21 6

xy-Michigan Tech 15 6 19 7

x-Northwood 13 8 16 10

x-Northern Michigan 12 9 17 11

Wayne State 5 16 8 20

Ferris State 4 17 5 22

Lake Superior State 3 18 5 23

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 20 0 28 0

x-Ohio Dominican 13 7 18 9

x-Walsh 11 9 15 12

Hillsdale 8 12 14 13

Findlay 7 13 13 15

Lake Erie 6 14 8 18

Tiffin 4 16 6 19

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44

Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86

Walsh 75, Tiffin 70

Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64

Ashland 102, Findlay 68

Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53

Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62

THURSDAY’S Results

Saginaw Valley State 77, Wayne State 70

Walsh 61, Findlay 53

Michigan Tech 72, Northern Michigan 37

Ashland 106, Tiffin 76

Ohio Dominican 94, Lake Erie 72

Grand Valley State 68, Ferris State 49

Northwood 90, Lake Superior State 55

END REGULAR SEASON

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

CCSU 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 55

Farmingdale 87, Purchase 72

George Washington 83, UMass 67

James Madison 70, Drexel 64

LIU Brooklyn 62, Mount St. Mary’s 58

Marist 87, Quinnipiac 74

NJIT 88, SC-Upstate 87

Robert Morris 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 76

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Sacred Heart 64

Wagner 69, Bryant 66

SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 97, Faulkner 42

Charlotte 83, W. Kentucky 77

Coll. of Charleston 78, Delaware 65

E. Kentucky 68, Jacksonville St. 65

Fayetteville St. 56, Shaw 49

Florida Gulf Coast 80, Stetson 70

Freed-Hardeman at St. Louis Pharmacy, ccd.

Georgia 60, Alabama 55

Guilford 63, Hampden-Sydney 53

High Point 59, Campbell 49

Hofstra 96, William & Mary 82

Houston Baptist 81, McNeese St. 79

Liberty 61, Longwood 45

Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 74

Livingstone 74, Chowan 69

North Florida 73, Jacksonville 69

Northeastern 105, Elon 104, 2OT

Old Dominion 86, Marshall 65

Radford 59, Presbyterian 57

UNC Wilmington 83, Towson 78

UT Martin 76, Austin Peay 72

UTEP 60, FAU 55

UTSA 69, FIU 67

Washington & Lee 78, Randolph-Macon 67

Winthrop 86, Charleston Southern 72

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 87, Memphis 74

IUPUI 83, Fort Wayne 82

Michigan St. 88, Nebraska 72

SE Missouri 82, Murray St. 69

Seattle 86, Rio Grande 77

South Dakota 92, W. Illinois 81

Wayne (Mich.) 57, Saginaw Valley St. 53

SOUTHWEST

Hardin-Simmons 89, E. Texas Baptist 80

Louisiana Tech 85, North Texas 67

Nicholls 77, Incarnate Word 65

Rice 72, Southern Miss. 71, OT

Tulsa 82, South Florida 68

TOURNAMENT

Appalachian Athletic Conference

First Round

Allen 74, Point 69

Bryan 72, Truett McConnell 67

St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76

MIAC Tournament

Semifinals

Bethel (Minn.) 57, Carleton 53

WHAC Conference Tournament

First Round

Aquinas 87, Indiana Tech 57

Cornerstone 74, Siena Heights 70

Davenport 99, Marygrove 84

Michigan-Dearborn 61, Northwestern Ohio 54

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, Vermont 52

Binghamton 60, Hartford 59

Fairfield 57, Canisius 48

New Hampshire 58, Mass.-Lowell 45

Quinnipiac 70, Marist 36

Stony Brook 51, UMBC 37

Syracuse 85, Wake Forest 64

SOUTH

Auburn 54, LSU 49

Chattanooga 66, Furman 43

Coastal Carolina 75, Louisiana-Monroe 48

Florida St. 79, Pittsburgh 48

Freed-Hardeman 96, St. Louis Pharmacy 33

Georgia 71, Alabama 65

Georgia Tech 72, Clemson 58

Kentucky 78, Mississippi St. 75

Louisiana Tech 65, North Texas 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Appalachian St. 58

Louisville 66, Virginia 55

Loyola NO 92, William Carey 55

Miami 79, Virginia Tech 69

NC State 80, North Carolina 60

Old Dominion 94, Marshall 85

S. Indiana 88, Bellarmine 81

Shawnee St. 89, Lindsey Wilson 73

Southern Miss. 79, Rice 60

Stephen F. Austin 71, New Orleans 67

Tennessee 74, Florida 70

Wofford 54, ETSU 52

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 75, Detroit 50

Columbia (Mo.) 86, Park 53

Grand Valley St. 68, Ferris St. 49

Lewis 77, Wis.-Parkside 55

Michigan 88, Nebraska 60

Michigan Tech 72, N. Michigan 37

Northwestern 60, Rutgers 38

Northwood (Mich.) 90, Lake Superior St. 55

Notre Dame 82, Boston College 45

Oakland 80, Youngstown St. 58

Saginaw Valley St. 77, Wayne (Mich.) 70

SOUTHWEST

SW Christian 67, Wayland Baptist 65

Sam Houston St. 92, Northwestern St. 73

UALR 57, Georgia Southern 41

TOURNAMENT

Appalachian Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Bryan 63, Point (Ga.) 50

First Round

Montreat 63, Truett-McConnell 59

Tenn. Wesleyan 75, St. Andrews 58

Union (Ky.) 79, Allen 47

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Honda Classic

First Round

Cody Gribble 31-33 — 64 -6

Wesley Bryan 30-34 — 64 -6

Martin Kaymer 31-34 — 65 -5

Anirban Lahiri 33-32 — 65 -5

Ben Crane 35-31 — 66 -4

Graham DeLaet 31-35 — 66 -4

Sean O’Hair 33-33 — 66 -4

C.T. Pan 32-34 — 66 -4

Rickie Fowler 33-33 — 66 -4

Ryan Palmer 34-32 — 66 -4

Ian Poulter 31-35 — 66 -4

Ryan Blaum 34-33 — 67 -3

Scott Stallings 36-31 — 67 -3

Jhonattan Vegas 33-34 — 67 -3

Jim Herman 31-36 — 67 -3

Brian Harman 32-35 — 67 -3

Kelly Kraft 34-33 — 67 -3

Brandon Hagy 33-34 — 67 -3

Jon Curran 32-35 — 67 -3

Seung-Yul Noh 33-34 — 67 -3

Marc Leishman 34-33 — 67 -3

Blayne Barber 34-33 — 67 -3

Joey Garber 35-32 — 67 -3

Francesco Molinari 34-34 — 68 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-34 — 68 -2

Emiliano Grillo 34-34 — 68 -2

Tyrrell Hatton 35-33 — 68 -2

Sergio Garcia 36-32 — 68 -2

Zach Johnson 34-34 — 68 -2

Paul Casey 34-34 — 68 -2

Brian Gay 32-36 — 68 -2

Adam Scott 34-34 — 68 -2

Russell Henley 36-32 — 68 -2

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34 — 68 -2

Morgan Hoffmann 34-34 — 68 -2

Luke List 33-35 — 68 -2

Billy Hurley III 35-33 — 68 -2

Brian Stuard 36-32 — 68 -2

John Peterson 34-34 — 68 -2

Seamus Power 34-34 — 68 -2

J.J. Spaun 37-31 — 68 -2

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

First Round

(a-amateur)

Ariya Jutanugarn 32-34 — 66 -6

Amy Yang 32-34 — 66 -6

Shanshan Feng 36-31 — 67 -5

Ryann O’Toole 34-33 — 67 -5

Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5

Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -5

Karine Icher 35-33 — 68 -4

Lexi Thompson 34-34 — 68 -4

Haru Nomura 33-35 — 68 -4

Danielle Kang 34-34 — 68 -4

Cristie Kerr 35-33 — 68 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 36-33 — 69 -3

Jessica Korda 34-35 — 69 -3

Sandra Gal 34-35 — 69 -3

Stacy Lewis 35-34 — 69 -3

So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -3

Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-35 — 69 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3

Azahara Munoz 36-33 — 69 -3

Angela Stanford 36-33 — 69 -3

In Gee Chun 33-37 — 70 -2

Lydia Ko 34-36 — 70 -2

Anna Nordqvist 34-36 — 70 -2

Lee-Anne Pace 35-35 — 70 -2

Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

College Athletics

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Northern 61, Marietta 60

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bluffton in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals at Rose-Hulman

INDOOR TRACK

Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference championships at Baldwin-Wallace

WRESTLING

Findlay in NCAA Division II Regional at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Ohio Northern in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Softball

Findlay vs. Lindenwood at Rosemont, Ill. , 9 a.m.

Baseball

Findlay vs. Cedarville at Florence, Ky., 2

Prep Wrestling

Findlay in Division I sectional at Toledo Waite, 5

Arcadia, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Mohawk, Riverdale, St. Wendelin, & Van Buren in Division III sectional at Fostoria, 6

Elmwood, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Lake, 5

Ada, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Ottawa-Glandorf & Patrick Henry in DIvision III sectional at Lima Central Catholic, 6

Prep Gymnastics

Findlay, Patrick Henry, Liberty-Benton & McComb in district meet at BGSU’s Anderson Arena, 4:30

Prep Boys Bowling

Fostoria, Patrick Henry & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes, 5

Prep Swimming

Findlay in OHSAA Division I swimming prelims, 9 a.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf & Ada in OHSAA state Division II finals, 5 p.m.

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Thursday Night Classic League

High series: (men) Josh Simmons, Al’s Photo Alley, 688; (women) Lindsay David, Hufford Family Funeral Home, 526. High game: (men) Wayne Gierke, Mr. Twister’s, 269; (women) Tina Treft, Caretaker Homecare, 201.

LOCAL & AREA

McComb Basketball Time Change

McCOMB — Saturday’s Lima Perry vs. McComb boys basketball game at McComb will start at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game first and the varsity contest to follow.

Findlay High Hockey Tickets

Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal hockey match against Bowling Green at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania today in the athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 each.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Comments

comments