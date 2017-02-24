Friday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Putnam County League
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Continental 40
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 72, Evergreen 54
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 65, Miller City 51
Canton Heritage 56, Kidron Central Christian 44
Edgerton 50, Paulding 40
Fairview 59, Montpelier 32
Ohio Tournament Games
Division I
Cin. La Salle 60, Cin. Winton Woods 45
Cin. Princeton 69, Cin. Turpin 48
Cols. Upper Arlington 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 30
Newark 84, Cols. Whetstone 38
Westerville S. 93, Cols. Franklin Hts. 32
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Hopewell-Loudon
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Riverdale at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Columbus Grove
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Elida at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Vermilion at Clyde
Northern Ohio League
Ontario at Willard
Sandusky Senior at Shelby
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Coldwater
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Clear Fork at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Galion Senior
Delphos St. John’s at Continental
Fairview at Kalida
Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian
Loudonville at Smithville
Miller City at Hicksville
Ottoville at Wayne Trace
Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.
Toledo Christian at Antwerp
Saturday’s Games
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.
Holgate at Delta
Lima Perry at McComb
Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa
Mohawk at Arcadia
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT FOSTORIA
Toledo Start 71, Lima Senior 42
Toledo Whitmer 45, Oregon Clay 30
DIVISION III
AT SPRINGFIELD
Evergreen 59, Otsego 52
Delta 55, Woodmore 50, OT
Ohio Tournament Games
Division I
Amherst Steele 65, Elyria 63
Aurora 65, Maple Hts. 57
Avon 48, Grafton Midview 20
Avon Lake 59, Lorain 23
Berea-Midpark 58, Copley 39
Can. Glenoak 64, Green 36
Cin. Turpin 45, Fairfield 30
Cle. St. Joseph 49, Cle. Lincoln W. 9
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 38, Canfield 26
Eastlake N. 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 22
Euclid 69, Willoughby S. 31
Jackson 56, Barberton 47
Lakewood 65, Parma Normandy 43
Lyndhurst Brush 50, Chardon 44
Mason 71, Batavia Amelia 17
Massillon Perry 43, Massillon Washington 26
Medina 38, Parma 28
Mentor 45, E. Cle. Shaw 31
N. Can. Hoover 78, Akr. Garfield 6
Olmsted Falls 56, Westlake 34
Rocky River Magnificat 67, Garfield Hts. 20
Shaker Hts. 55, Bedford 45
Solon 80, Hudson 40
Stow-Munroe Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 18
Strongsville 59, Medina Highland 47
Twinsburg 61, Cle. Hay 21
Wadsworth 85, Akr. Firestone 44
Wooster 62, Cuyahoga Falls 58
Youngs. Boardman 52, Austintown Fitch 50
Division II
Akr. Hoban 67, Streetsboro 39
Alliance Marlington 53, Akr. Buchtel 48
Bay Village Bay 72, Oberlin Firelands 23
Bellbrook 35, Wilmington 34
Beloit W. Branch 63, Hubbard 28
Chardon NDCL 43, Geneva 33
Chesterland W. Geauga 54, Cle. Glenville 49
Chillicothe 36, Vincent Warren 26
Cols. Hartley 94, Cols. International 11
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Chagrin Falls 41
Elyria Cath. 64, Fairview 31
Kettering Alter 61, Monroe 34
LaGrange Keystone 64, Lodi Cloverleaf 54
Norton 50, Alliance 16
Painesville Harvey 40, Mentor Lake Cath. 29
Parma Padua 68, Medina Buckeye 36
Perry 57, Cle. VASJ 49
Ravenna SE 72, Poland Seminary 71
Richfield Revere 58, Akr. SVSM 57
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 12
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Cle. E. Tech 36
Struthers 55, Niles McKinley 29
Tallmadge 42, Mogadore Field 29
Warren Howland 51, Salem 37
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46, Thornville Sheridan 33
Division III
Amanda-Clearcreek 66, Milford Center Fairbanks 37
Arcanum 36, Spring. NW 24
Camden Preble Shawnee 39, Anna 32
Cardington-Lincoln 60, Cols. Grandview Hts. 50
Cols. Africentric 106, London Madison Plains 24
Delta 55, Elmore Woodmore 50, OT
Metamora Evergreen 59, Tontogany Otsego 52
Richwood N. Union 57, Galion Northmor 32
Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, Nelsonville-York 21
Southeastern 61, Ironton 55, 3OT
Division IV
Bellaire St. John 54, Strasburg-Franklin 4
Berlin Hiland 94, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12
Beverly Ft. Frye 51, Shadyside 43
Hannibal River 67, Beallsville 44
Malvern 80, Caldwell 37
New Madison Tri-Village 58, Spring. Cath. Cent. 23
New Matamoras Frontier 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 36
Newton Local 43, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 27
Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Stewart Federal Hocking 30
Reedsville Eastern 67, New Boston Glenwood 45
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Bridgeport 51
Zanesville Rosecrans 81, Toronto 36
Saturday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15
(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15
(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8
AT SPENCERVILLE
(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15
(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15
(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8
AT GENOA
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15
(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8
AT BUCYRUS
(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15
(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8
AT MONROEVILLE
(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15
(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8
Division III
AT WILLARD
(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8
AT LEXINGTON
(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15
(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1
(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3
AT LINCOLNVIEW
(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15
(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15
(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8
DIVISION IV
AT DEFIANCE
(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15
(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8
AT BRYAN
(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15
(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8
AT GENOA
(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1
(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45
AT FREMONT ROSS
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15
(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15
(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8
AT SHELBY
(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8
AT PAULDING
(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15
(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15
(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8
AT ALLEN EAST
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15
(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8
AT LIMA BATH
(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15
(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Wednesday’s Result
Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 8, Florida State 0
Boston 9, Northeastern 6
Philadelphia 6, U. of Tampa 0
Friday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 61 32 21 8 72 169 158
Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153
Toronto 60 28 20 12 68 187 179
Florida 59 28 21 10 66 152 166
Boston 60 30 24 6 66 162 161
Tampa Bay 60 27 25 8 62 166 170
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 59 40 12 7 87 199 127
Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166
N.Y. Rangers 60 39 19 2 80 200 156
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 21 10 68 180 175
Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183
New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172
Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138
Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 60 29 22 9 67 173 167
Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 59 16 40 3 35 116 196
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 61 33 20 8 74 176 159
Anaheim 62 32 20 10 74 161 157
Calgary 61 31 26 4 66 162 174
Los Angeles 59 29 26 4 62 145 146
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1
Anaheim 5, Boston 3
Thursday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Calgary 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, SO
Nashville 4, Colorado 2
Arizona at Chicago, late
Boston at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Washington, 7
Calgary at Florida, 7:30
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5
Washington at Nashville, 5
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5
Montreal at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Buffalo at Colorado, 10
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Dallas, 12:30
Calgary at Carolina, 3
Edmonton at Nashville, 5
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30
Ottawa at Florida, 7:30
Buffalo at Arizona, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 35 .397 14½
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 33 .421 11
Orlando 21 38 .356 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 16 .714 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11½
Chicago 28 29 .491 12½
Detroit 28 30 .483 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 41 18 .695 3½
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 35 .397 21
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 24 33 .421 11
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Results
Portland 112, Orlando 103
Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT
Cleveland 119, New York 104
Houston 129, New Orleans 99
Denver at Sacramento, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Sacramento, 5
Atlanta at Orlando, 7
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Indiana at Miami, 8
Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30
Minnesota at Houston, 9
Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30
Memphis at Denver, 5
Utah at Washington, 5
Boston at Detroit, 6
Portland at Toronto, 6
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GLIAC Men’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Ferris State 18 3 24 4
xy-Lake Superior State 13 8 16 9
xy-Michigan Tech 13 8 15 13
x-Wayne State 13 8 16 9
x-Grand Valley State 12 9 16 12
Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 11
Northern Michigan 6 15 8 18
Northwood 3 18 5 25
South Division
League Overall
xy-Findlay 16 4 22 5
x-Ashland 12 8 17 9
x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11
Walsh 9 11 16 10
Ohio Dominican 9 11 14 12
Tiffin 6 14 11 17
Lake Erie 3 17 4 24
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64
Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47
Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76
Walsh 87, Tiffin 86
Findlay 85, Ashland 65
Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51
Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77
THURSDAY’S Results
Wayne State 57, Saginaw Valley State 53
Findlay 88, Walsh 85 (OT)
Michigan Tech 85, Northern Michigan 80
Ashland 78, Tiffin 67
Ohio Dominican 82, Lake Erie 77
Ferris State 77, Grand Valley State 59
Lake Superior State 83, Northwood 81
END REGULAR SEASON
GLIAC Women’s Standings
North Division
League Overall
xy-Saginaw Valley 17 4 21 6
xy-Grand Valley State 16 5 21 6
xy-Michigan Tech 15 6 19 7
x-Northwood 13 8 16 10
x-Northern Michigan 12 9 17 11
Wayne State 5 16 8 20
Ferris State 4 17 5 22
Lake Superior State 3 18 5 23
South Division
League Overall
xy-Ashland 20 0 28 0
x-Ohio Dominican 13 7 18 9
x-Walsh 11 9 15 12
Hillsdale 8 12 14 13
Findlay 7 13 13 15
Lake Erie 6 14 8 18
Tiffin 4 16 6 19
x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot
y-Clinched quarterfinal home game
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44
Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86
Walsh 75, Tiffin 70
Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64
Ashland 102, Findlay 68
Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53
Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62
THURSDAY’S Results
Saginaw Valley State 77, Wayne State 70
Walsh 61, Findlay 53
Michigan Tech 72, Northern Michigan 37
Ashland 106, Tiffin 76
Ohio Dominican 94, Lake Erie 72
Grand Valley State 68, Ferris State 49
Northwood 90, Lake Superior State 55
END REGULAR SEASON
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
CCSU 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 55
Farmingdale 87, Purchase 72
George Washington 83, UMass 67
James Madison 70, Drexel 64
LIU Brooklyn 62, Mount St. Mary’s 58
Marist 87, Quinnipiac 74
NJIT 88, SC-Upstate 87
Robert Morris 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 76
St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Sacred Heart 64
Wagner 69, Bryant 66
SOUTH
Bethel (Tenn.) 97, Faulkner 42
Charlotte 83, W. Kentucky 77
Coll. of Charleston 78, Delaware 65
E. Kentucky 68, Jacksonville St. 65
Fayetteville St. 56, Shaw 49
Florida Gulf Coast 80, Stetson 70
Freed-Hardeman at St. Louis Pharmacy, ccd.
Georgia 60, Alabama 55
Guilford 63, Hampden-Sydney 53
High Point 59, Campbell 49
Hofstra 96, William & Mary 82
Houston Baptist 81, McNeese St. 79
Liberty 61, Longwood 45
Lipscomb 85, Kennesaw St. 74
Livingstone 74, Chowan 69
North Florida 73, Jacksonville 69
Northeastern 105, Elon 104, 2OT
Old Dominion 86, Marshall 65
Radford 59, Presbyterian 57
UNC Wilmington 83, Towson 78
UT Martin 76, Austin Peay 72
UTEP 60, FAU 55
UTSA 69, FIU 67
Washington & Lee 78, Randolph-Macon 67
Winthrop 86, Charleston Southern 72
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 87, Memphis 74
IUPUI 83, Fort Wayne 82
Michigan St. 88, Nebraska 72
SE Missouri 82, Murray St. 69
Seattle 86, Rio Grande 77
South Dakota 92, W. Illinois 81
Wayne (Mich.) 57, Saginaw Valley St. 53
SOUTHWEST
Hardin-Simmons 89, E. Texas Baptist 80
Louisiana Tech 85, North Texas 67
Nicholls 77, Incarnate Word 65
Rice 72, Southern Miss. 71, OT
Tulsa 82, South Florida 68
TOURNAMENT
Appalachian Athletic Conference
First Round
Allen 74, Point 69
Bryan 72, Truett McConnell 67
St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76
MIAC Tournament
Semifinals
Bethel (Minn.) 57, Carleton 53
WHAC Conference Tournament
First Round
Aquinas 87, Indiana Tech 57
Cornerstone 74, Siena Heights 70
Davenport 99, Marygrove 84
Michigan-Dearborn 61, Northwestern Ohio 54
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, Vermont 52
Binghamton 60, Hartford 59
Fairfield 57, Canisius 48
New Hampshire 58, Mass.-Lowell 45
Quinnipiac 70, Marist 36
Stony Brook 51, UMBC 37
Syracuse 85, Wake Forest 64
SOUTH
Auburn 54, LSU 49
Chattanooga 66, Furman 43
Coastal Carolina 75, Louisiana-Monroe 48
Florida St. 79, Pittsburgh 48
Freed-Hardeman 96, St. Louis Pharmacy 33
Georgia 71, Alabama 65
Georgia Tech 72, Clemson 58
Kentucky 78, Mississippi St. 75
Louisiana Tech 65, North Texas 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 68, Appalachian St. 58
Louisville 66, Virginia 55
Loyola NO 92, William Carey 55
Miami 79, Virginia Tech 69
NC State 80, North Carolina 60
Old Dominion 94, Marshall 85
S. Indiana 88, Bellarmine 81
Shawnee St. 89, Lindsey Wilson 73
Southern Miss. 79, Rice 60
Stephen F. Austin 71, New Orleans 67
Tennessee 74, Florida 70
Wofford 54, ETSU 52
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 75, Detroit 50
Columbia (Mo.) 86, Park 53
Grand Valley St. 68, Ferris St. 49
Lewis 77, Wis.-Parkside 55
Michigan 88, Nebraska 60
Michigan Tech 72, N. Michigan 37
Northwestern 60, Rutgers 38
Northwood (Mich.) 90, Lake Superior St. 55
Notre Dame 82, Boston College 45
Oakland 80, Youngstown St. 58
Saginaw Valley St. 77, Wayne (Mich.) 70
SOUTHWEST
SW Christian 67, Wayland Baptist 65
Sam Houston St. 92, Northwestern St. 73
UALR 57, Georgia Southern 41
TOURNAMENT
Appalachian Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Bryan 63, Point (Ga.) 50
First Round
Montreat 63, Truett-McConnell 59
Tenn. Wesleyan 75, St. Andrews 58
Union (Ky.) 79, Allen 47
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Honda Classic
First Round
Cody Gribble 31-33 — 64 -6
Wesley Bryan 30-34 — 64 -6
Martin Kaymer 31-34 — 65 -5
Anirban Lahiri 33-32 — 65 -5
Ben Crane 35-31 — 66 -4
Graham DeLaet 31-35 — 66 -4
Sean O’Hair 33-33 — 66 -4
C.T. Pan 32-34 — 66 -4
Rickie Fowler 33-33 — 66 -4
Ryan Palmer 34-32 — 66 -4
Ian Poulter 31-35 — 66 -4
Ryan Blaum 34-33 — 67 -3
Scott Stallings 36-31 — 67 -3
Jhonattan Vegas 33-34 — 67 -3
Jim Herman 31-36 — 67 -3
Brian Harman 32-35 — 67 -3
Kelly Kraft 34-33 — 67 -3
Brandon Hagy 33-34 — 67 -3
Jon Curran 32-35 — 67 -3
Seung-Yul Noh 33-34 — 67 -3
Marc Leishman 34-33 — 67 -3
Blayne Barber 34-33 — 67 -3
Joey Garber 35-32 — 67 -3
Francesco Molinari 34-34 — 68 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-34 — 68 -2
Emiliano Grillo 34-34 — 68 -2
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33 — 68 -2
Sergio Garcia 36-32 — 68 -2
Zach Johnson 34-34 — 68 -2
Paul Casey 34-34 — 68 -2
Brian Gay 32-36 — 68 -2
Adam Scott 34-34 — 68 -2
Russell Henley 36-32 — 68 -2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34 — 68 -2
Morgan Hoffmann 34-34 — 68 -2
Luke List 33-35 — 68 -2
Billy Hurley III 35-33 — 68 -2
Brian Stuard 36-32 — 68 -2
John Peterson 34-34 — 68 -2
Seamus Power 34-34 — 68 -2
J.J. Spaun 37-31 — 68 -2
LPGA Tour
Honda LPGA Thailand
First Round
(a-amateur)
Ariya Jutanugarn 32-34 — 66 -6
Amy Yang 32-34 — 66 -6
Shanshan Feng 36-31 — 67 -5
Ryann O’Toole 34-33 — 67 -5
Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5
Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -5
Karine Icher 35-33 — 68 -4
Lexi Thompson 34-34 — 68 -4
Haru Nomura 33-35 — 68 -4
Danielle Kang 34-34 — 68 -4
Cristie Kerr 35-33 — 68 -4
Eun-Hee Ji 36-33 — 69 -3
Jessica Korda 34-35 — 69 -3
Sandra Gal 34-35 — 69 -3
Stacy Lewis 35-34 — 69 -3
So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -3
Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-35 — 69 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3
Azahara Munoz 36-33 — 69 -3
Angela Stanford 36-33 — 69 -3
In Gee Chun 33-37 — 70 -2
Lydia Ko 34-36 — 70 -2
Anna Nordqvist 34-36 — 70 -2
Lee-Anne Pace 35-35 — 70 -2
Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
College Athletics
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ohio Northern 61, Marietta 60
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
College Athletics
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bluffton in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals at Rose-Hulman
INDOOR TRACK
Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference championships at Baldwin-Wallace
WRESTLING
Findlay in NCAA Division II Regional at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Ohio Northern in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Softball
Findlay vs. Lindenwood at Rosemont, Ill. , 9 a.m.
Baseball
Findlay vs. Cedarville at Florence, Ky., 2
Prep Wrestling
Findlay in Division I sectional at Toledo Waite, 5
Arcadia, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Mohawk, Riverdale, St. Wendelin, & Van Buren in Division III sectional at Fostoria, 6
Elmwood, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Lake, 5
Ada, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Ottawa-Glandorf & Patrick Henry in DIvision III sectional at Lima Central Catholic, 6
Prep Gymnastics
Findlay, Patrick Henry, Liberty-Benton & McComb in district meet at BGSU’s Anderson Arena, 4:30
Prep Boys Bowling
Fostoria, Patrick Henry & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes, 5
Prep Swimming
Findlay in OHSAA Division I swimming prelims, 9 a.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf & Ada in OHSAA state Division II finals, 5 p.m.
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Thursday Night Classic League
High series: (men) Josh Simmons, Al’s Photo Alley, 688; (women) Lindsay David, Hufford Family Funeral Home, 526. High game: (men) Wayne Gierke, Mr. Twister’s, 269; (women) Tina Treft, Caretaker Homecare, 201.
LOCAL & AREA
McComb Basketball Time Change
McCOMB — Saturday’s Lima Perry vs. McComb boys basketball game at McComb will start at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game first and the varsity contest to follow.
Findlay High Hockey Tickets
Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal hockey match against Bowling Green at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania today in the athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 each.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.