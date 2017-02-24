Prep boys basketball: Ayersville tops Miller City

MILLER CITY — Four Ayersville players combined to score 45 points and the state-ranked Pilots made themselves at home at the free-throw line in a 65-51 nonconference win Thursday at Miller City.

R.J. Addington scored 13 points for Ayersville (22-1), which is ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Division IV poll. Ethan Schlachter added 12, and Jacob Miller and Jaylon Martinez finished with 10 points each for the Pilots who went to the free-throw line 36 times and hit 25 of them for a 69 percent clip.

Mark Kuhlman led Miller City (12-8) with 15 points, Noah Otto added 12 and Jacob Kuhlman grabbed a team-best eight rebounds for the Wildcats.

AYERSVILLE (22-1)

Miller 3-4–10, Lawson 2-4–9, Addington 3-6–13, Schlachter 4-4–12, McGuired 1-5–8, Dales 1-1–3, Martinez 3-1–10. TOTALS: 17-41 25-36.

MILLER CITY (12-8)

Snyder 1-0–3, M. Kuhlman 5-1–15, J. Kuhlman 1-0–2, Schimmoeller 1-0–2, Schroeder 1-1–3, Niese 2-0–4, Otto 4-2–12, Gerten 2-0–4, Lammers 2-0–6. TOTALS: 19-54 4-8 — 51.

Ayersville 14 18 12 21 — 65

Miller City 7 14 14 16 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Ayersville 6-18 (Martinez, Lawson, Addington, McGuire); Miller City 9-34 (M. Kuhlman 4, Otto & Lammers 2, Snyder).

rebounds: Ayersville 31; Miller City 30 (J. Kuhlman 8).

turnovers: Ayersville 10; Miller City 11.

