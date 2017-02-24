Prep boys basketball: Rockets are PCL champs

By MICHAEL BURWELL

CONTINENTAL– Joe Braidic didn’t know if this would be the year his young but experienced Pandora-Gilboa boys basketball team would earn an outright Putnam County League title.

With a chance to win it Thursday, the Rockets proved they were ready.

Drew Johnson notched a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Jared Breece and Cooper McCullough came up with huge defensive plays in the fourth quarter as the Rockets won the outright PCL crown with a 49-40 win over Continental.

“It means a lot because these kids especially, they earned it,” said Braidic, P-G’s coach. “They were in the gym every day all summer. They’ve earned their time; they’re in the gym and in the weight room so they’re doing the things to win.

“To be honest with you, I wasn’t 100 percent sure it was going to happen this year. We thought we would be in the hunt and when it came down to it, like we talk about, players make plays at the end. They’re the ones that win it, not the coach.”

P-G (15-6) finished 6-1 in the PCL. Continental (13-8), which would have earned a share of the league title along with Miller City (5-2 PCL) with a win, finished 4-3 in the league.

The Rockets won their second outright PCL title (2008) and third overall (shared 2009 title with Kalida). Braidic, who is in his first year in his second stint as P-G’s coach, led both of those teams as well.

“It means the world and it shows, starting with the coaching staff, how hard we worked in the offseason,” said Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward. “You don’t see very often sophomores and juniors win the league … these fellas have worked so hard, so hard. You’ve got to give all the credit to the coaching staff and the fans.”

P-G, with just one senior on the roster, built a 32-18 lead in the third quarter. The Rockets held Continental scoreless for the first five minutes of the frame.

But the Pirates weren’t done.

Continental finished the quarter on a 12-2 run and was nip and tuck with the Rockets throughout the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Pirates pulled to within two points on two occasions as Caleb Olds’ jumper made the score 34-32 P-G and another Olds basket made it 37-35.

“We started thinking about the outcome instead of staying in the moment,” Braidic said. “That’s all we talked about: stay in the moment. These guys are going to fight you for it all the way until the end; you’ve got to start fighting back.”

After Johnson’s putback gave the Rockets a four-point lead with 5:31 left, neither team scored for the next two minutes.

That’s when Breece and McCullough gave the Rockets the cushion they needed.

McCullough, a 5-11 junior guard, stripped the ball loose as Continental’s Wade Stauffer was going up for a shot. Breece, a 6-0 sophomore, snatched the loose ball and scored an easy layup with 3:18 left.

On Continental’s next possession, Breece came up with another steal and was fouled. He sank two free throws to put the Rockets ahead 43-35 with 3:03 left.

“That was the difference in the game,” Continental coach Kurtis Brown said. “Down the stretch, they executed and we didn’t and that was the difference. Two possessions was the difference in that game. If we score on those possessions, it’s a tie ball game and we have the momentum.”

Continental pulled within 43-37 on Trevor Williamson’s drive to the basket with 2:13 left, but that was as close as the Pirates would get.

P-G started the second quarter strong on the defensive end as well. The Rockets used a 10-0 run to take a 21-9 lead and held Continental scoreless until Jacob Williams’ bucket in the paint with 3:27 left.

Johnson, who scored his 1,000th point in Saturday’s win over Fort Jennings, drained a 3-pointer off a pass from Breece to give the Rockets the 12-point lead.

Johnson added a 3-point play off another pass from Breece later in the quarter as well.

“He played outstanding. He’s been like that all year,” Braidic said of Johnson. “He’s been a coach’s dream. I couldn’t ask for more.

“He does what you ask, he doesn’t get upset when you criticize him, he takes it in stride as directions on what he’s supposed to do to get better. We’ve been very fortunate with him this year.”

Stauffer, a 6-2 senior who reached the 1,000 point milestone in a win over Columbus Grove on Feb. 4, led the Pirates with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Williams added 10 points and five boards and Olds chipped in eight points.

Breece totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five assists, while McCullough also had 10 points. Riley Larcom added nine points to compete the Rockets’ scoring and snatched five boards.

The Rockets forced six of Continental’s 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter, although they had five of their 13 turnovers in the final frame. The Rockets were 14 of 36 (39 percent) from the floor, but knocked down 17 of 21 (81 percent) free throws, including their first 16 attempts.

“The guys came through tonight; they knew what was on the line and they knocked them down,” Johnson said.

Continental shot 36 percent (15 of 42) from the floor and 78 percent (7 of 9) from the free throw line.

PANDORA-GILBOA (15-6, 6-1 PCL)

Johnson 6-6–20, Breece 2-6–10, McCullough 2-4–10, Larcom 4-1–9, Huffman 0-0–0, Murphy 0-0–0, Wauters 0-0–0. TOTALS: 14-36 17-21–49.

CONTINENTAL (13-8, 4-3 PCL)

Stauffer 4-1–11, Williams 4-2–10, Olds 3-2–8, Williamson 2-0–4, Brecht 1-0–3, Potts 1-0–2, Hale 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-42 7-9–40.

Pandora-Gilboa 11 15 8 15 — 49

Continental 9 9 12 10 — 40

3-POINT GOALS: Pandora-Gilboa 4-13 (Johnson & McCullough 2); Continental 3-12 (Stauffer 2, Brecht 1).

REBOUNDS: Pandora-Gilboa 29 (Johnson 10); Continental 23 (Stauffer 7).

TURNOVERS: Pandora-Gilboa 13, Continental 12.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pandora-Gilboa 37-31.

