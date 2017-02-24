Prep boys bowling: O-G’s Johns 24th at D-II district

ROSSFORD — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Cody Johns finished 24th as an individual to lead area boys bowlers in the Division II district tournament Thursday at Interstate Lanes.

The top three teams, and top three individuals not on a qualifying team, advanced from the district to the OHSAA championships March 3-4 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Johns shot 157-210-215–582 and finished one spot ahead of Fostoria’s Trey Yates, who fired a 170-192-216–578 to tie for 25th. Patrick Henry’s Zack Moehrman shot 170-193-130–493 to finish 52nd.

St. Marys Memorial (4,094), Woodmore (4,082) and Coldwater (4,062) placed first through third, respectively, as teams to advance to state. Coldwater’s Cory Whitacre (650) was the tourney’s individual champion.

St. Henry’s Trey Buehler (645), Lima Shawnee’s Skylar Briggs (643) and Wauseon’s Nic Kearney (641) qualified for state as individuals not on a qualifying team.

