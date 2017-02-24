Sectional Wrestling Capsules

Division I

WHERE: Toledo Waite High School.

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.

SCHOOLS COMPETING: Findlay, Anthony Wayne, Toledo Bowsher, Fremont Ross, Lima Senior, Mansfield Senior, Perrysburg, Toledo Waite, Amherst Steele, Elyria, Lorain.

QUALIFIERS: Top four in each weight class advance to next week’s Division I district at Mentor.

NOTABLE: With one of the one of the best team’s in the school’s history, it will be a tough road for Findlay High School’s wrestlers at the Waite Sectional. Four of the top five teams in the NW District have been assigned to Waite, add in Elyria and it will be one of the tougher Division I sectionals in the state.

Last year, Findlay qualified a school record 11 wrestlers to districts; they’ll be looking to match that number, but it will be a difficult task with Three RIvers Athletic Conference champ Fremont Ross, Perrysburg and Northeast Ohio power Elyria also in the field.

Joey Staschiak has been the top Trojan this season in the 132-pound division. Other Trojans to watch include Seth Douglas (145), Jonah Smith (106) and Aaron Kupferberg (220).

Division II

WHERE: Clyde High School.

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. with finals around 3:20 p.m.

SCHOOLS: Bowling Green, Toledo Central Catholic, Clyde, Fostoria, Kenton, Maumee, Toledo Rogers, Toledo Scott,m Tiffin Columbian, Upper Sandusky, Toledo Woodward.

QUALIFIERS: Top four in each weight class advance to next week’s Division II district at Mansfield Senior.

NOTABLE: Northern 10 Conference champ Upper Sandusky appears to be the clear favorite here. Tiffin Columbian, a surprise champ in the final Northern Ohio League tournament, could give the Rams a run.

Returning state qualifier Noah Clary (170) and state alternate Connor Johnston (220) are the top Upper Sandusky wrestlers to watch. The Rams could qualify as many as 10 from Clyde Saturday. The sectional was moved from two days to one because of a lack of wrestlers in many weight classes.

Division III

WHERE: Lima Central Catholic High School.

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. with finals at approximately 12:30 p.m.

SCHOOLS: Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Coldwater, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Lincolnview, Ottawa-Glandorf , Parkway, Patrick Henry, Delphos St. Johns, Spencerville, Wayne Trace.

QUALIFIERS: Four from each weight class will advance to the Division III district at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

NOTABLE: Much of the area’s high-level talent like Ada’s Chase Sumner (138) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Daniel Beemer (195), both returning state placers, will compete here. Patrick Henry state qualifier Kent Petersen will be the favorite in the 220-pound weight class while two other wrestlers to watch in the upper weights will be Bluffton sophomore Deandre Nasser at 195 pounds and Patrick Henry freshman Will Morrow at 182 pounds.

Division III

WHERE: Fostoria High School.

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m.; 10 a.m. Saturday.

SCHOOLS: Arcadia, Bucyrus, Tiffin Calvert, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Galion, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Mohawk, Riverdale, Fremont St. Joseph, St. Wendelin, Van Buren.

QUALIFIERS: Four from each weight class will advance to the Division III district at Toledo Waite.

NOTABLE: Expect Mohawk, Van Buren and Carey to lead the field at Fostoria. Van Buren is coming off a win at last week’s Blanchard Valley Conference meet with several champs.

Mohawk has three returning state qualifiers in its lineup in Parker Brown (160), Daniel Price (132) and Cole Draper (170) and a couple of others who could push for state meet spots next week.

Carey’s Jevyn Pratt (126) is a returning district placer and the Blue Devils also have two other wrestlers in senior Jon Racheter (220) and freshman Tanner May (182) who have had impressive seasons.

Division III

WHERE: Lake High School

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.

SCHOOLS: Danbury, Eastwood, Elmwood, Gibsonburg, Genoa, Lake, Lakota, North Baltimore, Northwood, Oak Harbor, Otsego, Rossford, Toledo Christian, Woodmore.

QUALIFIERS: Four from each weight class will advance to the Division III district at Toledo Waite.

NOTABLE: Three area teams face a tough 14-team field at Lake this weekend with powerful Oak Harbor and Genoa leading the way.

Elmwood’s Jace Grossman (182) and Dylan Hinton (197) have been on a tear this season. Returning state qualifier Noah Baker (170) and Griffin Sperry (220) have also been solid for the Royals.

