State swimming: Trojans’ Layne repeats as all-Ohio

CANTON — Findlay High School sophomore Lexie Layne got the Trojans on the scoreboard and earned all-Ohio honors for the second straight year during Thursday’s OHSAA state swimming and diving championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Layne ended up 13th among the 24 competitors in the Division I girls diving competition with a score of 394.45 points.

Layne, who finished 10th for the Trojans a year ago, was ninth after the preliminary round of dives with 188.5 points.

She moved up three spots to sixth with 298.85 points after the semifinals before falling back to 13th.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Macey Vieta was the individual state champion with 455.45 points.

The rest of Findlay’s competitors will swim in today’s 9 a.m. Division I preliminaries.

No one from the area will swim for a state championship in today’s 5 p.m. Division II finals, but two Ottawa-Glandorf individuals and a relay did make the “B” finals in their respective events.

The top 16 finishers in each event, those swimmers who make the “A” and “B” finals, are considered all-Ohioans.

In the girls meet, senior Briana Fenbert will swim in a pair of “B” finals as she was 10th in the prelims of the 50-yard freestyle (24.4) and teamed with Brooke Kleman, Kennedy Schmenk and Sydney Porinchok for 15th in the prelims of the 200 free relay (1:41.6).

Fenbert was an all-Ohioan in both events for the Titans a year ago, finishing 15th in the 50 free and swimming on the school’s 200 free relay team that finished 14th.

Fenbert, Kleman, Morgan Sealts and Kleman also teamed up for a 24th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Ada’s lone competitor, freshman Klava Katayama, just missed a spot in the “B” final in the 100 free. She touched the wall in a time of 53.63 in 17th place. She was one-tenth of a second behind Tipp City Tippecanoe’s Alexis Cook for the 16th and final spot in the “B” final.

In the boys meet, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Sealts will be swimming for an all-Ohio award in the 100 backstroke. After finishing 18th in the event a year ago, Sealts will enter today’s “B” final with the 14th-fastest qualifying time (53.66).

He added a 23rd-place effort in the 200 individual medley (2:02.01).

