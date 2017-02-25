Boys Basketball Roundup: O-G finishes unbeaten run through WBL

OTTAWA — Jay Kaufman scored a game-high 22 points and state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf got an early lead and never looked back in a 71-52 Western Buckeye League win Friday over St. Marys Memorial.

Ethan White tallied 16 points and Owen Hiegel added 11, and Jake Dible snatched a team-best six rebounds to lead Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2, 9-0 WBL), ranked fifth in the season’s final Division II Associated Press poll,

The Titans, who led 36-23 at halftime, went 23 of 32 (54 percent) from the field and hit 19 of 22 (86 percent) from the free throw line.

Derek Jay scored 14 points to lead St. Marys Memorial (9-13, 3-6).

ST MARYS MEMORIAL (9-13, 3-6 wbl)

Dunlap 0-2–2, Gannon 1-0–3, Miller 4-0–9, Mielke 0-1–1, Jacob 2-4–88, Clements 0-1–1, Young 2-0–6, Jay 4-2–14, Kuenning 3-2–8. TOTALS: 16-43 12-22 — 52.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (20-2, 9-0 wbl)

Niese 1-2–4, Hiegel 1-8–11, Kaufman 8-6–22, Heringhaus 1-0–2, Schroeder 1-0–3, White 5-2–16, Dible 4-1–9, Siefker 2-0–4. TOTALS: 23-42 19-22 — 71.

St. Marys Memorial 12 11 12 17 — 52

Ottawa-Glandorf 17 19 20 15 — 71

3-Point GOALS: St. Marys Memorial 7-13 (Jay 3, Young 2, Miller & Gannon); Ottawa-Glandorf 6-16 (White 4, Schroeder & Hiegel).

rebounds: St. Marys Memorial 22; Ottawa-Glandorf 24 (Dible 6).

turnovers: St. Marys Memorial 18; Ottawa-Glandorf 17.

junior varsity: Ottawa-Glandorf, 56-51.

CAREY 73

SENECA EAST 50

ATTICA — Cody Luzader scored a team-high 23 points and added eight assists Friday to lead Carey to a 73-50 win over Seneca East in Northern 10 Conference boys action.

Garrett Summit added 13 points, and Hayden Russell and Trey Bame each scored 10 points, for Carey (15-7, 13-3 N10). Hayden Stone had seven rebounds.

Johnny Diehm matched Luzader’s 23 points for Seneca East (9-13, 4-12 N10). Alex Forehand had 11 points.

Carey (15-7, 13-3 N10)

Russell 4-0–10, Bame 4-0–10, Plott 1-0–3, Smiley 1-0–3, Ga. Summit 5-2–13, Luzader 7-7–23, Gr. Summit 3-0–6. TOTALS: 27-57 10-13 — 73.

Seneca East (9-13, 4-12 N10)

Vogt 0-4–4, Diehm 9-2–23, Forehand 4-1–11, Turek 2-1–5, Ferres 3-1–7. TOTALS: 18-48 8-16 — 50.

Carey 12 17 28 16 — 73

Seneca East 9 12 18 11 — 50

3-Point GOALS: Carey 9-21 (Russell 2, Luzader 2, Bame 2, Plott, Smiley, Ga. Summit); Seneca East 6-16 (Diehm 3, Forehand 3).

rebounds: Carey 31 (Stone 7); Seneca East 30.

turnovers: Carey 10, Seneca East 13.

junior varsity: Seneca East, 61-46.

COLUMBUS GROVE 37

ADA 34

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove won the second and fourth quarters, led by Rece Roney’s game-high 14 points, in edging Ada 37-34 in a Northwest Conference game.

Grove improved to 9-13 overall, 3-5 in the NWC. Ada fell to 4-18, 0-8.

Ethan Swaney paced Ada with 10 points.

ada (4-18, 0-8 nwc)

Swaney 4-0–10, Evans 4-0–9, Conley 4-1–9, Hoschak 1-2–4, Bailey 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14 3-8–34.

columbus grove (9-13, 3-5 nwc)

Roney 4-6–14, Schroeder 3-0–8, Grothaus 3-0–7, Selby 2-0–4, Malsam 1-0–2, Clymer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14 6-12–37.

Ada 15 3 8 8 — 34

Columbus Grove 13 7 7 10 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Ada 3 (Swaney 2, Evans), Columbus Grove 3 (Schroeder 2, Grothaus).

junior varsity: Columbus Grove, 52-37.

CONVOY CRESTVIEW 49

BLUFFTON 35

CONVOY — Convoy Crestview got team highs of 15 points and seven rebounds out of Javin Etzler, and the Knights held visiting Bluffton to single digits in two quarters Friday in a 49-35 Northwest Conference win over the Pirates.

Bluffton (11-11, 4-4 NWC) managed just two points in the first quarter before getting eight points each from Kaleb Jefferson and Zane Myers.

Antony Kingsley had six rebounds for the Pirates.

Derek Stout added 10 points and Drew Kline handed off four assists for the Convoy Crestview (15-6, 7-1).

BLUFFTON (11-11, 4-4 NWC)

Jefferson 4-0–8, Myers 3-0–8, Kingsley 1-3–5, L. Denecker 2-0–5, C. Denecker 2-0–4, Bricker 1-0–3, Phillips 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-39 3-4 — 35.

CONVOY CRESTVIEW (15-6, 7-1 NWC)

Etzler 7-0–15, Stout 5-0–10, Rolston 2-3–8, Sheets 2-3–7, Bagley 2-0–4, Schumm 1-1–3, Kline 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-50 7-11 — 49.

Bluffton 2 16 7 10 — 35

Convoy Crestview 14 10 16 9 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 4-12 (Myers 2, L. Denecker & Bricker; Convoy Crestview 2-17 (Etzler & Rolston).

rebounds: Bluffton 24 (Kingsley 6); Convoy Crestview 22 (Etzler 7).

turnovers: Bluffton 18; Convoy Crestview 8.

WAUSEON 60

PATRICK HENRY 39

WAUSEON — Carter Bzovi knocked down Wauseon’s only three 3-pointers of the game and led all scorers with 21 points in leading the Indians to a 60-39 win over Patrick Henry in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League game.

Austin Rotroff added 14 points for Wauseon, which improved to 21-1 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the NWOAL, and Brooks Gype scored 10.

Alex VanDeBussche led the Patriots (7-14, 1-6 NWOAL) with 16 points.

patrick henry (7-14, 1-6 nwoal)

VanDeBussche 4-7–16, McGraw 3-0–8, Petersen 2-0–6, Wensink 1-3–3, Diem 1-0–2, Fintel 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-32 11-16–39.

wauseon (21-1, 7-0 nwoal)

Bzovi 9-0–21, Rotroff 6-3–15, Gype 4-2–10, Sailer 2-0–4, Britsch 1-2–4, Rupp 1-1–3, Newlove 1-0–2, Hines 0-1–1. TOTALS: 24-43 9-15–60.

Patrick Henry 5 14 14 6 — 39

Wauseon 17 16 18 9 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 6-17 (Petersen & McGraw 2, Wensink & VanDeBussche), Wauseon 3-10 (Bzovi 3).

rebounds: Patrick Henry 14 (McGraw 5), Wauseon 23 (Rotroff 7).

turnovers: Patrick Henry 10, Wauseon 6.

LEIPSIC 56

FORT JENNINGS 48

FORT JENNINGS — Grant Schroeder poured in 21 points in leading Leipsic to a 56-48 Putnam County League win over Fort Jennings on Friday.

Schroeder’s 21 led all scorers, which included eight of his points coming in Leipsic’s 12-point second quarter. Jordan Berger added 12 points for the Vikings (14-8, 4-3 PCL).

Ian Finn paced the Musketeers (8-14, 0-7 PCL) with 16 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.

leipsic (14-8, 4-3 pcl)

G. Schroeder 9-1–21, Berger 6-0–12, D. Schroeder 3-3–9, Rader 2-2–7, Rieman 2-0–4, Morman 1-0–3. TOTALS: 23 6-11–56.

fort jennings (8-14, 0-7 pcl)

Finn 6-1–16, Horstman 3-2–8, Wehri 2-4–8, Trentman 2-0–5, Klausing 1-0–3, Luebrecht 1-0–2, Hardeman 1-0–2, Calvelage 0-2–2, Stechschulte 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17 9-12–48.

Leipsic 10 12 13 21 — 56

Fort Jennings 6 12 10 20 — 48

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 4 (G. Schroeder 2, Rader & Morman), Fort Jennings 5 (Finn 3, Trentman & Klausing).

WAYNE TRACE 67

OTTOVILLE 59

HAVILAND — Ryan Bendele got hot from beyond the arc, and Ottoville only lost one quarter, but it was a big second quarter by Wayne Trace that propelled it to a 67-59 win over the Big Green on Friday.

Bendele led all scorers with 27 points, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range, while Logan Kemper notched a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for Ottoville (8-12).

But the Raiders (20-2) outscored Ottoville 32-11 in the second quarter.

Ethan Linder, a University of Findlay signee who scored his 2,000th career point earlier this season, was held to 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brady Stabler added 14 points, Eli Sinn scored 12, and three others topped at least six points.

ottoville (8-12)

Bendele 9-3–27, Kemper 6-2–14, Von Sossan 3-0–8, Leis 2-0–4, Schimmoeller 1-0–2, Fisher 0-2–2, Schnipke 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-38 7-8–59.

wayne trace (20-2)

E. Linder 3-7–14, Stabler 5-0–14, E. Sinn 4-4–12, Ja. Kuhn 3-2–8, J. Linder 2-0–6, J. Sinn 3-0–6, Sherry 1-0–3, Jerome 1-0–3, Jo. Kuhn 0-1–1. TOTALS: 22-62 14-22–67.

Ottoville 14 11 16 18 — 59

Wayne Trace 14 32 11 10 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Ottoville 8-18 (Bendele 6, Von Sossan 2), Wayne Trace 9-34 (Stabler 4, J. Linder 2, Sherry, Jerome & E. Linder).

rebounds: Ottoville 25 (Kemper 12), Wayne Trace 37 (E. Linder 11).

turnovers: Ottoville 21, Wayne Trace 9.

KALIDA 45

FAIRVIEW 33

KALIDA — Collin Nartker led the way with 16 points Friday to lead Kalida to a 45-33 win over Fairview in a nonconference boys basketball game.

Trent Siebeneck added 10 points and Noah Lambert scored nine points for Kalida (10-12). Jeff Knueve had five rebounds.

Luke Breininger and Justin Smith each scored seven points for Fairview (9-12). Breininger grabbed five rebounds.

Fairview (9-12)

Breininger 3-0″”7, Smith 2-2–7, Meyer 1-2–5, Crites 2-0–4, Timbrook 1-0–3. TOTALS: 11-36 6-11 — 33.

Kalida (10-12)

Nartker 6-3–16, Siebeneck 4-1–10, Lambert 2-3–9, Laudick 2-3–7, Decker 1-0–3. TOTALS: 15-43 10-15 — 45.

Fairview 6 9 5 13 — 33

Kalida 8 14 7 16 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Fairview 4-15 (Breininger, Smith, Meyer, Timbrook); Kalida 5-17 (Lambert 2, Nartker, Siebeneck, Becker).

rebounds: Fairview 22 (Breininger 5); Kalida 24 (Knueve 5).

turnovers: Fairview 10, Kalida 10.

DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 52

CONTINENTAL 43

CONTINENTAL — In a close game, Delphos St. John’s shot a slightly better percentage in edging Continental 52-43 in Friday’s regular-season finale.

St. John’s (16-4) shot an even 50 percent (16 of 22) from the field, while the Pirates (13-9) shot 42.4 percent (14-33).

Jared Wurst led all scorers with 19 points including five 3s for the Bluejays. Timothy Kreeger added 13 points and Richard Cocuzza knocked down three 3s for 11 points.

Caleb Olds paced Continental with 13 points and Trevor Williamson had 10.

delphos st.john’s (16-4)

Wurst 5-4–19, Kreeger 5-3–13, Cocuzza 3-2–11, Warnecke 1-2–4, Hulihan 1-0–2, Saine 1-0–2, Will 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16-32 12-15–52.

continental (13-9)

Olds 5-0–13, Williamson 2-5–10, Stauffer 2-5–9, Williams 2-0–4, Brecht 1-0–3, Potts 1-0–2, States 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-33 10-12–43.

Delphos St. John’s 12 12 15 13 — 52

Continental 10 7 15 10 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Delphos St. John’s 8-22 (Wurst 5, Cocuzza 3), Continental 5-15 (Olds 3, Brecht & Williamson).

rebounds: Delphos St. John’s 21, Continental 9 (Williamson 3).

turnovers: Delphos St. John’s 9, Continental 8.

junior varsity: Delphos St. John’s, 48-29.

OLD FORT 86

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 70

SANDUSKY — Hootie Cleveland, Jacob Webb and Eric Bell combined for 56 points as Old Fort scored at least 20 points in every quarter in beating Sandusky St. Mary’s 86-70 in a Sandusky Bay Conference game.

Cleveland and Webb each scored 20 for the Stockaders (19-3, 11-1 SBC River), while Webb added team-highs of 10 assists and five steals. Eric Bell also had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

David Miller led all scorers with 28 points for St. Mary’s (11-10, 7-5).

old fort (19-3, 11-1 sbc river)

Cleveland 8-0–20, Webb 6-6–20, Bell 7-2–16, Wagner 3-2–10, Hammond 2-4–8, Baker 4-0–8, Steyer 2-0–4. TOTALS: 32-62 14-20–86.

sandusky st. mary’s (11-10, 7-5 sbc river)

Dav. Miller 10-2–28, Covol 3-3–11, Fischer 3-3–10, Morrow 3-2–9, Dan. Miller 2-0–6, Wimmer 1-2–4, D. Baird 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-68 12-14–70.

Old Fort 20 20 23 23 — 86

St. Mary’s 21 14 13 22 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 8-15 (Cleveland 4, Wagner & Webb 2), St. Mary’s Dav. Miller 6, Dan. Miller & Covol 2, Morrow & Fischer).

rebounds: Old Fort 33 (Bell 16), St. Mary’s 36.

turnovers: Old Fort 10, St. Mary’s 15.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 52-42.

HICKSVILLE 51

MILLER CITY 49

HICKSVILLE — Miller City got a combined 42 points from Matt Niese, Mark Kuhlman and Noah Otto, but Hicksville scored 16 points in the third and fourth quarters on the way to a 51-49 come-from-behind nonconference win over the Wildcats on Friday.

Niese led Miller City (12-9) with 16 points. Kuhlman finished with 15 points and Otto added 11 for the Wildcats.

Payton Tunis scored a team-best 14 points and Logan Thiel added 13 for Hicksville (15-7).

MILLER CITY (12-9)

M. Kuhlman 6-1–15, J. Kuhlman 1-4–7, Niese 7-2–16, Otto 4-0–11. TOTALS: 18-7–49.

HICKSVILLE (15-7)

Tunis 7-0–14, L. Thiel 6-0–13, Myers 2-0–5, Neidhardt 3-1–7, P. Thiel 1-1–3, Greer 1-1–3, Tear 2-0–6. TOTALS: 22-3–51.

Miller City 13 12 6 18 — 49

Hicksville 15 4 16 16 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Miller City 6 (Otto 3, M. Kuhlman 2, J. Kuhlman); Hicksville 4 (Tear 2, Myers & L. Thiel).

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 68

MENTOR CHRISTIAN 66

Knotted at 66-66 with 4.4 seconds left, top-seeded Heritage Christian drove the length of the floor and Marcus Larsen hit the buzzer-beater to give the Minutemen a 68-66 win over Mentor Christian in a Buckeye Christian School Association tournament game.

Heritage Christian, which improved to 9-7 overall, advanced to today’s championship game against High Street Christian.

Andrew VanDenBerghe paced the Minutemen with 25 points, six assists and five steals, while Larsen scored 17 with a team-high 10 rebounds. Joe Oestreich chipped in 15 points.

Eric Seitz, Mentor Christian’s 6-foot-5 post player tallied a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double and Joshua Dakwar scored 22 as it fell to 6-11.

mentor christian (6-11)

Seitz 10-4–24, Dakwar 9-1–22, Gutierrez 4-0–8, Filippo 2-1–6, VanGorder 2-0–6. TOTALS: 27 6-11–66.

heritage christian (9-7)

VanDenBerghe 9-2–25, Larsen 8-1–17, Oestreich 5-4–15, Grimm 2-0–5, Bame 2-0–4, Ridenour 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27-65 7-20–68.

Mentor Christian 12 16 21 17 — 66

Heritage Christian 16 13 21 18 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Mentor Christian 6 (Dakwar 3, VanGorder 2, Filippo), Heritage Christian 7-20 (VanDenBerghe 5, Oestreich & Grimm).

rebounds: Mentor Christian 41 (Seitz 11), Heritage Christian 36 (Larsen 10).

turnovers: Mentor Christian 20, Heritage Christian 17.

