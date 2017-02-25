BVC Boys Basketball Roundup: Speyer hits 1,000 for Arlington

ARLINGTON — Logan Speyer scored 15 point and grabbed a game-high six rebounds, and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career, as Arlington defeated Arcadia 60-26 Friday in Blanchard Valley Conference boys play.

Matt Crawford led Arlington (11-11, 7-4 BVC) with 16 points. Corbin Mains had eight points and Caleb Price snared five rebounds.

Eli Palmer and Alex Pessell each scored seven points for Arcadia (4-17, 1-10 BVC). Trevor Brubaker had four rebounds.

Arcadia (4-17, 1-10 BVC)

Palmer 2-3–7, Pessell 2-3–7, Squire 2-0–6, Johnson 2-0–4, Brubaker 0-2–2. TOTALS: 8-31 8-20 — 26.

Arlington (11-11, 7-4 BVC)

Crawford 6-0–16, Speyer 4-7–15, Mains 3-0–8, N. Russell 1-4–6, Crist 2-0–4, Oates 1-1–3, Vermillon 1-0–3, Price 1-0–2, Insley 1-0–2, J. Russell 0-1–1. TOTALS: 20-48 13-22 — 60.

Arcadia 3 10 7 6 — 26

Arlington 16 18 13 13 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 2-6 (Squire 2); Arlington 7-24 (Crawford 4, Mains 2, Vermillon).

rebounds: Arcadia 15 (Brubaker 4); Arlington 35 (Speyer 6).

turnovers: Arcadia 22, Arlington 12.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 67

McCOMB 58

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon trailed McComb by seven at halftime, but rallied with a 41-point second half in topping the Panthers 67-58 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Chieftains, who improved to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in the BVC, were led by Gauge Sadler’s 19 points and Trent Ardner’s 18.

Adrian Grubb paced McComb (3-17, 2-9 BVC) with 13 points and Koby Gustwiller scored 11.

mccomb (3-17, 2-9 bvc)

Grubb 5-3–13, K. Gustwiller 4-0–11, S. Gustwiller 4-1–9, T. Schroeder 3-0–7, J. Wasson 3-0–7, Case 2-0–6, K. Wasson 1-1–3, C. Schroeder 0-2–2. TOTALS: 22-53 7-12–58.

hopewell-loudon (14-8, 5-6 bvc)

Sadler 6-3–19, Ardner 7-1–18, Milligan 3-0–8, Rumschlag 3-2–8, Hoover 3-1–7, Jury 2-0–4, Bolte 1-1–3. TOTALS: 25-55 8-16–67.

McComb 16 17 9 16 — 58

Hopewell-Loudon 13 13 20 21 — 67

3-Point GOALS: McComb 7-20 (K. Gustwiller 3, Case 2, T. Schroeder & J. Wasson), Hopewell-Loudon 9-23 (Sadler 4, Ardner 3, Milligan 2).

rebounds: McComb 24, Hopewell-Loudon 34 (Bolte 8).

turnovers: McComb 11, Hopewell-Loudon 12.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 49-27.

VAN BUREN 64

RIVERDALE 29

VAN BUREN — Ryan Turner led a balanced Van Buren scoring attack with 10 points Friday as the Black Knights defeated Riverdale 65-29 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys play.

Matthew Ayers had nine points, and Nick Beitzel, Riley Adolph and Kade Steveson each scored eight as the Black Knights improved to 19-3, 10-1 BVC). Turner had three assists and four steals.

Jevin Shoops had eight points for Riverdale (5-17, 3-8 BVC). Jonathan Walter scored seven points and had seven rebounds.

Riverdale (5-17, 3-8 BVC)

Shoops 4-0–8, Loveridge 1-1–3, Hough 1-0–2, Stauffer 2-1–5, Walter 3-1–7, Vent 2-0–4. TOTALS: 13-423 3 — 29.

Van Buren (19-3, 10-1 BVC)

Saltzman 2-1–5, Fasone 2-2–6, Ayers 4-0–9, Beitzel 3-2–8, Steveson 3-2–8, Iliff 2-1–5, Rickenbacher 1-0–3, Turner 5-0–10, Bell 1-0–2, Adolph 2-2–8. TOTALS: 25-55 10-15 — 64.

Riverdale 6 11 4 8 — 29

Van Buren 11 15 20 18 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 0-10; Van Buren 4-11 (Adolph 2, Rickenbacher, Ayers).

rebounds: Riverdale 19 (Walter 7); Van Buren 31 (Adolph & Saltzman 3).

turnovers: Riverdale 21, Van Buren 12.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 52-32.

NORTH BALTIMORE 66

VANLUE 43

VANLUE — Julian Hagemyer scored a game-high 18 points Friday to help North Baltimore defeat Vanlue 66-43 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Adam Flores and Brady Rader each scored 10 points for North Baltimore (12-10, 5-6 BVC). Chase Naugle scored nine points and Levi Gazarek added eight points.

Troy Ward scored 15 points to lead Vanlue (3-18, 0-11 BVC). Jacob Kloepfer had 10 points and Caleb Bonham scored nine points.

North Baltimore (12-10, 5-6 BVC)

Gazarek 4-0–8, Hagemyer 6-2–18, Flores 4-1–10, Rader 5-0–10, Cotterman 1-0–2, Franjc 3-0–6, Brian 1-1–3, Nuagle 4-1–9. TOTALS: 28-66 5-8 — 66.

Vanlue (3-18, 0-11 BVC)

Price 2-1–6, Bonham 3-3–9, Davis 1-0–3, Ward 5-3–15, Kloepfer 2-4–10. TOTALS: 13-43 11-19 — 43.

North Baltimore 13 17 19 17 — 66

Vanlue 6 12 8 17 — 43

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 5-16 (Hagemyer 4, Flores); Vanlue 6-15 (Ward 2, Kloepfer 2, Davis, Price).

rebounds: North Baltimore 27; Vanlue 31 (Bonham 10).

junior varsity: North Baltimore, 28-13.

PANDORA-GILBOA 56

CORY-RAWSON 44

PANDORA — Only four Pandora-Gilboa players scored in Friday’s game with Cory-Rawson, but that was enough as the Rockets rode a big third quarter to a 56-44 win over their Blanchard Valley Conference rivals.

Drew Johnson scored a game-high 23 points, Jared Breece added 15 points and Riley Larcom finished with 13 for the Rockets (16-6, 8-3 BVC). P-G, which was 15 of 18 (83 percent) from the free throw line, outscored Cory-Rawson 17-3 in the third quarter to stretch a 24-21 halftime lead to 41-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Bryce Tuttle scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Cory-Rawson (12-10, 6-5). Eric Ritter added 10 points for the Hornets.

CORY-RAWSON (12-10, 6-5 BVC)

Abell 4-3–11, Ritter 4-0–10, Zuercher 0-1–1, Tuttle 8-2–18, Kisseberth 2-0–4. TOTALS: 18-41 6-10 — 44.

PANDORA-GILBOA (16-6, 8-3 BVC)

Breece 6-2–15, McCullough 1-2–5, Johnson 7-9–23, Larcom 5-2–13. TOTALS: 19-38 15-18 — 56.

Cory-Rawson 11 10 3 20 — 44

Pandora-Gilboa 16 8 17 15 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 2-10 (Ritter 2); Pandora-Gilboa 3-12 (Breece, McCullough & Larcom).

rebounds: Cory-Rawson 18 (Tuttle 7); Pandora-Gilboa 18.

turnovers: Cory-Rawson 15; Pandora-Gilboa 13.

junior varsity: Pandora-Gilboa, 31-13.

