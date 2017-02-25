Local College Roundup: UF hosts GLIAC indoor track today

The University of Findlay will host 14 teams on Saturday and Sunday at the Malcolm Athletic Center for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships.

Grand Valley State’s men and women’s teams will be heavily favored to defend last year’s team titles. The Oilers were fourth in the women’s meet and fifth among men’s teams last season.

UF men to watch this weekend include returning NCAA Division II national qualifiers Austin Combs (Liberty-Benton) in the weight throw and Ben Hahler in the shot put, who will both face loaded fields. In addition, George Effah and Sergi Torres (400), Trey Everett (high jump, long jump) and Lenell Shelby III (60 hurdles) have been top performers for the Oilers’ men’s team.

The throwers will be the athletes to watch for UF in the women’s meet.

Juniors Tynelle and Trevia Gumbs and senior Erica King have top 10 Division II marks in the weight throw. Liberty-Benton grads Liz Streacker (weight throw) and Alex DeVincentis (shot put) and Leipsic product Holly Averesch (shot put) could also be among the top eight. Milani Glass was third in last year’s GLIAC 60-meter hurdles race.

Other former area prep athletes to watch in the meet competing for other GLIAC schools include Hillsdale’s Dana Newell (Carey) in the women’s weight throw, Tiffin’s Dylan Cornwell (Liberty-Benton) in the men’s pole vault, Walsh’s Marcus Myers (Patrick Henry) in the men’s weight throw and Lake Erie’s Dalton Graham (Columbus Grove) in the men’s 5,000-meter run.

The meet gets underway at 10 a.m. today with the women’s pentathlon and men’s heptathlon. Field events Saturday begin at 1:30 p.m. with running events at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the remainder of the field events start at 10:15 a.m. with running event finals at 12:30 p.m.

Kimbrough honored

University of Findlay junior guard Martyce Kimbrough was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) South Division Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Kimbrough, who also earned the honor on Dec. 12 and Feb. 20, hit a buzzer-beating three pointer in overtime to lift Findlay to an 88-85 win at Walsh Thursday.

Kimbrough, who scored 28 points on 13 o -23 shooting in the game, became the Oilers 45th member of the 1,000-point club with his late 3-pointer.

ONU trio all-OAC

ADA — Ohio Northern University senior Devon Allen, sophomore Ryan Bruns and senior Joey Hurless were all named all-Ohio Athletic Conference in men’s basketball for 2016-17 in voting conducted by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Allen was named first team all-OAC, Bruns was named to the second team and Hurless was an honorable mention all-conference honoree.

Allen led the Polar Bears in scoring this season with a 15.4 points per game average and led the OAC with 90 3-pointers made and started 23 of 26 games at shooting guard.

In 103 career games, Allen scored 964 points, an average of 9.5 ppg.

Ohio Northern finished the 2016-17 season 16-10 overall and tied for second place in the OAC with a 14-4 mark under first-year head coach Rich Bensman.

Bluffton women fall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Transylvania University outscored Bluffton by 15 points in the second half to prevail 61-55 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Friday in Terre Haute, Ind.

The Pioneers (20-7) will meet host Rose-Hulman (23-3) in the championship game 5 p.m. today.

The Beavers bow out at 21-5.

Celia Kline led Transylvania with 16 points while Bluffton’s Kaycee Rowe scored a game-high 18 points.

Rachel Beining (Ottoville) added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers.

The Pioneers trailed 28-19 at halftime but pulled within 44-43 entering the final frame. They seized the lead with 8:36 to go on a Kristin Hayes layup and never trailed the rest of the way.

Bluffton shot 22.2 percent (4 of 18) from the floor in the fourth quarter.

