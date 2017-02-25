Saturday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 60, Arcadia 26

Hopewell-Loudon 67, McComb 58

North Baltimore 66, Vanlue 43

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Cory-Rawson 44

Van Buren 64, Riverdale 29

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Francis 79, Fremont Ross 44

Toledo St. John’s 65, Tol. Cent. Catholic 52

Toledo Whitmer 64, Findlay 52

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 73, Seneca East 50

Ridgedale 57, Bucyrus 40

Upper Sandusky 63, Colonel Crawford 36

Wynford 37, Buckeye Central 34

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 57, Otsego 39

Elmwood 69, Fostoria Senior 49

Genoa 61, Lake 38

Woodmore 60, Rossford 51

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview 49, Bluffton 35

Delphos Jefferson 61, Allen East 52

Lincolnview 67, Paulding 61

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 53, Liberty Center 51

Swanton 62, Delta 52

Wauseon 60, Patrick Henry 39

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel 63, Fremont St. Joseph 40

Old Fort 86, Sandusky St. Mary’s 70

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 63, Lima Shawnee 54

Kenton 79, Celina 57

Lima Bath 60, Elida 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys Memorial 52

Wapakoneta 52, Van Wert 42

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 46

Sandusky Perkins 61, Huron 53

Northern Ohio League

Norwalk Senior 55, Tiffin Columbian 48

Ontario 57, Willard 41

Shelby 62, Sandusky Senior 47

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 76, Northwood 33

Gibsonburg 70, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 38

Maumee Valley Country Day 65, Danbury 61

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop 39, Fayette 30

Pettisville 73, North Central 35

Stryker 53, Edon 38

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 42, Ashland Crestview 36

New London 62, Plymouth 47

Western Reserve 62, South Central 51

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery 48, New Knoxville 41

Marion Local 77, Coldwater 60

Minster 79, Parkway 57

St. Henry 58, New Bremen 56

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 61, Sylvania Southview 49

Perrysburg 76, Napoleon 66

Springfield 64, Maumee 50

Sylvania Northview 67, Bowling Green 51

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 80, Mansfield Madison 60

Lexington 75, Clear Fork 54

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton 68, Norwalk St. Paul 59

Columbus Grove 37, Ada 34

Crestline 61, Galion Senior 48

Delphos St. John’s 52, Continental 43

Hicksville 51, Miller City 49

Kalida 44, Fairview 31

Leipsic 56, Fort Jennings 48

Lima Temple Christian 55, Monclova Christian 52

Loudonville 42, Smithville 40

Oak Harbor 52, Milan Edison 50

Tiffin Calvert 60, St. Wendelin 50

Toledo Christian 53, Antwerp 47

Vermilion 73, Clyde 42

Wayne Trace 67, Ottoville 59

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 78, Chardon NDCL 33

Akr. Kenmore 73, Norton 49

Akr. SVSM 72, Can. McKinley 54

Barnesville 88, Beallsville 35

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 49, Hudson 38

Cle. Cent. Cath. 91, Youngs. Valley Christian 52

Cle. VASJ 65, Louisville Aquinas 51

Cuyahoga Falls 48, Twinsburg 44, 0

Elyria 76, Solon 73, 0

Euclid 69, Strongsville 50

Garfield Hts. 73, N. Can. Hoover 67

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Beloit W. Branch 59, 0

Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 55

Kent Roosevelt 47, Medina Highland 45

Lakewood 64, Amherst Steele 56

Lorain 64, Cle. Hts. 61

Macedonia Nordonia 89, Wadsworth 86, 2

Madison 68, Perry 46

Maple Hts. 78, Bedford 53

Massillon Jackson 77, Akr. Ellet 68

Mogadore 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 65, 0

N. Olmsted 58, Avon Lake 54

Oberlin 43, Rocky River Lutheran W. 34

Painesville Riverside 68, Painesville Harvey 56

Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, Cle. Rhodes 47

Parma Normandy 68, Cle. Max Hayes 45

Parma Padua 55, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Richfield Revere 63, Barberton 59

Shaker Hts. 61, Brunswick 50

Stow-Munroe Falls 51, N. Royalton 48

Uniontown Lake 63, Akr. Firestone 40

Warren JFK 75, Garfield Hts. Trinity 49

Youngs. Boardman 63, Austintown Fitch 51

Cin. Elder 53, Hamilton 42

Springfield 85, New Carlisle Tecumseh 42

Xenia 67, Kettering Fairmont 37

Athens 58, Thornville Sheridan 57

Byesville Meadowbrook 90, Millersburg W. Holmes 54

Cin. Hughes 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 48

Cin. Wyoming 58, Norwood 37

Circleville Logan Elm 70, Vincent Warren 63, 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 62, Madison 48

Day. Chaminade Julienne 67, Waynesville 41

Day. Dunbar 75, Bellbrook 51

New Concord John Glenn 56, Philo 41

Steubenville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Waverly 66, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Cin. Clark Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 41

Cin. Madeira 51, Bethel-Tate 38

Cin. N. College Hill 64, Williamsburg 48

Jamestown Greeneview 57, W. Liberty-Salem 56

Piketon 62, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40

Proctorville Fairland 66, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 33

Southeastern 65, Lynchburg-Clay 62

Versailles 65, Milton-Union 35

Jackson Center 47, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39

Saturday’s Games

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.

Holgate at Delta

Lima Perry at McComb

Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa

Mohawk at Arcadia

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Dublin Coffman 93, Galloway Westland 31

Dublin Jerome 65, Cols. DeSales 58

Gahanna Lincoln 59, Delaware Hayes 22

Hilliard Bradley 26, Lancaster 16

Huber Hts. Wayne 74, Clayton Northmont 38

Mt. Notre Dame 53, Cin. Glen Este 44

Pickerington Cent. 44, Westerville Cent. 27

Pickerington N. 62, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24

Reynoldsburg 78, Marion Harding 33

Springboro 54, Lebanon 31

W. Chester Lakota W. 62, Kings Mills Kings 36

Westerville N. 52, Ashville Teays Valley 17

Division II

Bloom-Carroll 42, Johnstown-Monroe 29

Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. McNicholas 43

Cols. Independence 33, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Goshen 53, Batavia 24

London 46, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

Division III

Newton Falls 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 22

Saturday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15

(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15

(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8

AT SPENCERVILLE

(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15

(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15

(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8

AT GENOA

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15

(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8

AT BUCYRUS

(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15

(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8

AT MONROEVILLE

(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15

(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8

Division III

AT WILLARD

(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8

AT LEXINGTON

(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15

(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1

(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3

AT LINCOLNVIEW

(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15

(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15

(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8

DIVISION IV

AT DEFIANCE

(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15

(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8

AT BRYAN

(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15

(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8

AT GENOA

(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1

(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45

AT FREMONT ROSS

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15

(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON

(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15

(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8

AT SHELBY

(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8

AT PAULDING

(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15

(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15

(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8

AT ALLEN EAST

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15

(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8

AT LIMA BATH

(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15

(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8

PREP HOCKEY

Friday’s District Semifinal

At Tam-O-Shanter

Toledo St. Francis 4, Sylvania Northview 0

Saturday’s District Semifinal

At Tam-O-Shanter

Bowling Green vs. Findlay, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: March 3, 7 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Wednesday’s Result

Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 8, Florida State 0

Boston 9, Northeastern 6

Philadelphia 6, U. of Tampa 0

Friday’s Results

Baltimore 2, Detroit 0

New York Mets 3, Boston 2

New York Yankeees 9, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 11, Milwaukee 0

Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 61 32 21 8 72 169 158

Ottawa 59 32 21 6 70 158 156

Toronto 60 28 20 12 68 187 179

Boston 61 31 24 6 68 166 162

Florida 60 28 22 10 66 154 170

Tampa Bay 60 27 25 8 62 166 170

Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 60 41 12 7 89 201 128

Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166

N.Y. Rangers 60 39 19 2 80 200 156

Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143

N.Y. Islanders 60 29 21 10 68 180 175

Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183

New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172

Carolina 57 25 24 8 58 145 165

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138

Chicago 61 38 18 5 81 183 157

St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173

Nashville 60 29 22 9 67 173 167

Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199

Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193

Colorado 59 16 40 3 35 116 196

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144

Edmonton 62 33 21 8 74 177 161

Anaheim 62 32 20 10 74 161 157

Calgary 62 32 26 4 68 166 176

Los Angeles 60 29 27 4 62 146 150

Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172

Arizona 59 21 31 7 49 143 189

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0

Calgary 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, SO

Nashville 4, Colorado 2

Chicago 6, Arizona 3

Boston 4, Los Angeles 1

Friday’s Results

Washington 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 4, Florida 2

Carolina 3, Ottawa 0

Arizona at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5

Washington at Nashville, 5

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

Buffalo at Colorado, 10

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Dallas, 12:30

Calgary at Carolina, 3

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5

Edmonton at Nashville, 5

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30

Ottawa at Florida, 7:30

Buffalo at Arizona, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 21 .638 —

Toronto 34 24 .586 3

New York 23 35 .397 14

Philadelphia 22 35 .386 14½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 22 .607 —

Atlanta 32 25 .561 2½

Miami 26 32 .448 9

Charlotte 24 33 .421 10½

Orlando 21 38 .356 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 40 16 .714 —

Indiana 30 28 .517 11

Chicago 29 29 .500 12

Detroit 28 30 .483 13

Milwaukee 25 31 .446 15

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 41 18 .695 3½

Memphis 34 25 .576 10½

New Orleans 23 35 .397 21

Dallas 22 35 .386 21½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 36 22 .621 —

Oklahoma City 33 25 .569 3

Denver 25 32 .439 10½

Portland 24 33 .421 11½

Minnesota 23 35 .397 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 48 9 .842 —

L.A. Clippers 35 22 .614 13

Sacramento 25 33 .431 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 40 .322 30

Phoenix 18 40 .310 30½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Portland 112, Orlando 103

Detroit 114, Charlotte 108, OT

Cleveland 119, New York 104

Houston 129, New Orleans 99

Golden State 123, L.A. Clippers 113

Sacramento 116, Denver 100

Friday’s Results

Indiana 102, Memphis 92

Philadelphia 120, Washington 112

Chicago 128, Phoenix 121, OT

Miami 108, Atlanta 90

Minnesota 97, Dallas 84

Oklahoma City 110, L.A. Lakers 93

Toronto 107, Boston 97

Utah 109, Milwaukee 95

Brooklyn at Denver, late

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at Sacramento, 5

Atlanta at Orlando, 7

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Indiana at Miami, 8

Chicago at Cleveland, 8:30

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30

Minnesota at Houston, 9

Brooklyn at Golden State, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Milwaukee, 3:30

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30

Memphis at Denver, 5

Utah at Washington, 5

Boston at Detroit, 6

Portland at Toronto, 6

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7

Toronto at New York, 7

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30

Miami at Dallas, 8:30

Indiana at Houston, 9:30

Minnesota at Sacramento, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLIAC Men’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

yx-Ferris State 18 3 24 4

x-Lake Superior State 13 8 16 9

x-Wayne State 13 8 16 9

x-Michigan Tech 13 8 15 13

x-Grand Valley State 12 9 16 12

Saginaw Valley State 10 10 17 11

Northern Michigan 6 15 8 18

Northwood 3 18 5 25

South Division

League Overall

xy-Findlay 16 4 22 5

x-Ashland 12 8 17 9

x-Hillsdale 11 9 15 11

Walsh 9 11 16 10

Ohio Dominican 9 11 14 12

Tiffin 6 14 11 17

Lake Erie 3 17 4 24

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinced GLIAC home quarterfinal game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Saginaw Valley State 74, Northwood 64

Lake Superior State 90. Wayne State 47

Ferris State 81, Michigan Tech 76

Walsh 87, Tiffin 86

Findlay 85, Ashland 65

Hillsdale 60, Ohio Dominican 51

Northern Michigan 82, Grand Valley State 77

THURSDAY’S Results

Wayne State 57, Saginaw Valley State 53

Findlay 88, Walsh 85 (OT)

Michigan Tech 85, Northern Michigan 80

Ashland 78, Tiffin 67

Ohio Dominican 82, Lake Erie 77

Ferris State 77, Grand Valley State 59

Lake Superior State 83, Northwood 81

END REGULAR SEASON

GLIAC Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(8) Hillsdale (15-11) at (1) Ferris State (24-4), 7

(5) Wayne State (16-9) at (4) Michigan Tech (15-13), 7:30

(7) Grand Valley State (16–12) at (2) Findlay (22-5), 7

(6) Ashland (17-9) at (3) Lake Superior State (16-9), 7

NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.

GLIAC Women’s Standings

North Division

League Overall

xy-Saginaw Valley 17 4 21 6

xy-Grand Valley State 16 5 21 6

xy-Michigan Tech 15 6 19 7

x-Northwood 13 8 16 10

x-Northern Michigan 12 9 17 11

Wayne State 5 16 8 20

Ferris State 4 17 5 22

Lake Superior State 3 18 5 23

South Division

League Overall

xy-Ashland 20 0 28 0

x-Ohio Dominican 13 7 18 9

x-Walsh 11 9 15 12

Hillsdale 8 12 14 13

Findlay 7 13 13 15

Lake Erie 6 14 8 18

Tiffin 4 16 6 19

x-Clinched GLIAC tournament spot

y-Clinched quarterfinal home game

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Grand Valley State 46, Northern Michigan 44

Ohio Dominican 94, Hillsdale 86

Walsh 75, Tiffin 70

Michigan Tech 74, Ferris State 64

Ashland 102, Findlay 68

Wayne State 75, Lake Superior State 53

Northwood 65, Saginaw Valley State 62

THURSDAY’S Results

Saginaw Valley State 77, Wayne State 70

Walsh 61, Findlay 53

Michigan Tech 72, Northern Michigan 37

Ashland 106, Tiffin 76

Ohio Dominican 94, Lake Erie 72

Grand Valley State 68, Ferris State 49

Northwood 90, Lake Superior State 55

END REGULAR SEASON

GLIAC Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(8) Walsh (15-12) at (1) Ashland (28-0), 5:30

(5) Ohio Dominican (18-9) at Michigan Tech (19-7, 5:30)

(7) Northern Michigan (17-11) at (2) Saginaw Valley State (21-6), 6

(6) Northwood (16-10) at (3) Grand Valley State (21-6), 7

NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Akron 89, Buffalo 83

Brown 80, Dartmouth 75

Fairfield 58, Canisius 55

Harvard 77, Yale 64

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Siena 73

Penn 69, Cornell 66

Princeton 64, Columbia 45

St. Peter’s 66, Niagara 53

Stevens Tech 79, Utica 71

Thomas (Maine) 71, Castleton 57

MIDWEST

Detroit 81, Milwaukee 74

Oakland 85, Green Bay 72

Toledo 87, Cent. Michigan 66

Valparaiso 84, Wright St. 74

SOUTH

King (Tenn.) 88, Lees-McRae 81

N. Kentucky 90, UIC 82

TOURNAMENT

Appalachian Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Allen 60, Reinhardt 54

Union (Ky.) 95, Tenn. Wesleyan 77

NACC Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Benedictine 72, Wis. Lutheran 63

Concordia (Wis.) 90, Aurora 86

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Dartmouth 92, Brown 88

Elon 57, Delaware 48

James Madison 74, Drexel 64

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Manhattan 50

Penn 47, Cornell 34

Princeton 78, Columbia 54

Rider 62, Niagara 41

Siena 76, St. Peter’s 60

Towson 59, Hofstra 56

Yale 57, Harvard 52

SOUTH

Johnson C. Smith 81, Virginia Union 75

King (Tenn.) 88, Lees-McRae 41

Mount Olive 83, Barton 80

N. Kentucky 72, Milwaukee 51

Northeastern 86, Coll. of Charleston 75

Randolph-Macon 71, E. Mennonite 58

Virginia St. 59, Lincoln (Pa.) 51

William & Mary 58, UNC Wilmington 52

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Xavier 57

DePaul 77, Villanova 50

Drake 70, N. Iowa 57

Evansville 73, Bradley 71

Green Bay 58, Wright St. 51

Marquette 80, Georgetown 70

Missouri St. 73, Indiana St. 63

Providence 64, Butler 58

S. Illinois 57, Illinois St. 48

Wichita St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 43

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Dallas 69, Mary Hardin-Baylor 57

FAR WEST

UCLA 79, Arizona 56

TOURNAMENT

Appalachian Athletic Conference

Semifinals

Bryan 60, Reinhardt 54

Tenn. Wesleyan 62, Milligan 61

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Daytona 500

Lineup

1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy.

2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy.

3. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy.

4. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

6. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford.

7. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

8. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford.

9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota.

10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy.

11. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford.

12. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford.

13. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford.

14. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy.

15. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy.

17. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford.

18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy.

19. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota.

20. (38) David Ragan, Ford.

21. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

22. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy.

23. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford.

24. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy.

25. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

26. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford.

28. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota.

29 (23) Joey Gase, Toyota.

30. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota.

31. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota.

32. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy.

33. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy.

34. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota.

35. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.

36. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

37. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy.

38. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy.

39. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy.

40. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy.

Failed to Qualify

(55) Reed Sorenson

(51) Timmy Hill

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Honda Classic

Second Round

Ryan Palmer 66-65 — 131 -9

Wesley Bryan 64-67 — 131 -9

Rickie Fowler 66-66 — 132 -8

Anirban Lahiri 65-68 — 133 -7

C.T. Pan 66-68 — 134 -6

Graham DeLaet 66-68 — 134 -6

Morgan Hoffmann 68-67 — 135 -5

Martin Kaymer 65-70 — 135 -5

Scott Stallings 67-68 — 135 -5

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67 — 135 -5

Luke List 68-68 — 136 -4

Luke Donald 69-67 — 136 -4

J.J. Spaun 68-68 — 136 -4

J.T. Poston 69-67 — 136 -4

Brian Harman 67-69 — 136 -4

Russell Henley 68-68 — 136 -4

Chad Collins 70-67 — 137 -3

Billy Hurley III 68-69 — 137 -3

Brian Stuard 68-69 — 137 -3

Gary Woodland 71-66 — 137 -3

Marc Leishman 67-70 — 137 -3

Francesco Molinari 68-69 — 137 -3

Jason Dufner 71-66 — 137 -3

Zach Johnson 68-69 — 137 -3

Jim Herman 67-70 — 137 -3

Adam Scott 68-69 — 137 -3

Brian Gay 68-69 — 137 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70 — 138 -2

Sung Kang 69-69 — 138 -2

Sean O’Hair 66-72 — 138 -2

Kevin Kisner 69-69 — 138 -2

Billy Horschel 70-68 — 138 -2

Brendan Steele 73-65 — 138 -2

Ian Poulter 66-72 — 138 -2

Seung-Yul Noh 67-71 — 138 -2

Blayne Barber 67-71 — 138 -2

Daniel Summerhays 69-69 — 138 -2

Ryan Brehm 70-68 — 138 -2

Ollie Schniederjans 70-68 — 138 -2

Bud Cauley 72-66 — 138 -2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 68-70 — 138 -2

Charles Howell III 69-69 — 138 -2

Emiliano Grillo 68-70 — 138 -2

Paul Casey 68-70 — 138 -2

Nick Watney 71-67 — 138 -2

Mark Wilson 69-69 — 138 -2

Lucas Glover 69-69 — 138 -2

Boo Weekley 72-67 — 139 -1

Jimmy Walker 70-69 — 139 -1

Carl Pettersson 70-69 — 139 -1

Ben Crane 66-73 — 139 -1

Sergio Garcia 68-71 — 139 -1

Graeme McDowell 72-67 — 139 -1

Greg Chalmers 70-69 — 139 -1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 72-68 — 140 E

Patton Kizzire 69-71 — 140 E

Soren Kjeldsen 70-70 — 140 E

Stewart Cink 69-71 — 140 E

Scott Brown 71-69 — 140 E

David Hearn 69-71 — 140 E

Harold Varner III 69-71 — 140 E

Ryan Blaum 67-73 — 140 E

Cameron Tringale 70-70 — 140 E

Cody Gribble 64-76 — 140 E

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71 — 140 E

Jhonattan Vegas 67-73 — 140 E

Harris English 71-69 — 140 E

Louis Oosthuizen 70-70 — 140 E

Ryo Ishikawa 70-70 — 140 E

Brandon Hagy 67-73 — 140 E

Failed to make the cut

Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141 +1

David Lingmerth 70-71 — 141 +1

Ernie Els 71-70 — 141 +1

Peter Malnati 70-71 — 141 +1

Danny Willett 69-72 — 141 +1

Kyle Stanley 70-71 — 141 +1

Seamus Power 68-73 — 141 +1

Rory Sabbatini 72-69 — 141 +1

Jamie Lovemark 72-69 — 141 +1

Whee Kim 70-71 — 141 +1

William McGirt 69-72 — 141 +1

Justin Thomas 71-70 — 141 +1

Brett Stegmaier 70-71 — 141 +1

Ryan Armour 72-69 — 141 +1

Steven Alker 70-71 — 141 +1

Kelly Kraft 67-74 — 141 +1

Ricky Barnes 71-71 — 142 +2

Smylie Kaufman 72-70 — 142 +2

Danny Lee 69-73 — 142 +2

John Peterson 68-74 — 142 +2

Johnson Wagner 69-73 — 142 +2

Thomas Pieters 72-70 — 142 +2

Robert Streb 72-70 — 142 +2

Jonas Blixt 70-72 — 142 +2

Shawn Stefani 70-72 — 142 +2

Chad Campbell 72-71 — 143 +3

Jon Curran 67-76 — 143 +3

Jason Bohn 70-73 — 143 +3

Daniel Berger 72-71 — 143 +3

Grayson Murray 74-69 — 143 +3

Xander Schauffele 74-69 — 143 +3

Trey Mullinax 72-71 — 143 +3

John Senden 69-74 — 143 +3

Dominic Bozzelli 69-74 — 143 +3

Michael Kim 73-71 — 144 +4

J.J. Henry 72-72 — 144 +4

Hudson Swafford 69-75 — 144 +4

Zac Blair 72-72 — 144 +4

Will MacKenzie 71-73 — 144 +4

Joey Garber 67-77 — 144 +4

Richy Werenski 73-71 — 144 +4

John Huh 73-71 — 144 +4

Andrew Loupe 72-72 — 144 +4

Fabian Gomez 71-73 — 144 +4

Retief Goosen 74-70 — 144 +4

Bryson DeChambeau 73-71 — 144 +4

Vaughn Taylor 76-69 — 145 +5

Kyle Reifers 73-72 — 145 +5

Brett Drewitt 72-73 — 145 +5

Derek Fathauer 71-74 — 145 +5

Russell Knox 72-73 — 145 +5

Padraig Harrington 72-73 — 145 +5

Andres Gonzales 72-73 — 145 +5

Robert Garrigus 74-72 — 146 +6

Keegan Bradley 73-73 — 146 +6

Jeff Overton 76-70 — 146 +6

Spencer Levin 74-72 — 146 +6

Martin Flores 74-73 — 147 +7

Steven Bowditch 75-72 — 147 +7

Stephen Gangluff 75-72 — 147 +7

Ken Duke 74-74 — 148 +8

Patrick Rodgers 75-73 — 148 +8

Brooks Koepka 71-78 — 149 +9

Alex Cejka 70-79 — 149 +9

Michael Thompson 72-77 — 149 +9

Freddie Jacobson 78-71 — 149 +9

Camilo Villegas 79-71 — 150 +10

Mark Hubbard 79-72 — 151 +11

Alan Morin 77-75 — 152 +12

LPGA

Honda LPGA Thailand

First Round

(a-amateur)

Ariya Jutanugarn 32-34 — 66 -6

Amy Yang 32-34 — 66 -6

Shanshan Feng 36-31 — 67 -5

Ryann O’Toole 34-33 — 67 -5

Sei Young Kim 34-33 — 67 -5

Minjee Lee 33-34 — 67 -5

Karine Icher 35-33 — 68 -4

Lexi Thompson 34-34 — 68 -4

Haru Nomura 33-35 — 68 -4

Danielle Kang 34-34 — 68 -4

Cristie Kerr 35-33 — 68 -4

Eun-Hee Ji 36-33 — 69 -3

Jessica Korda 34-35 — 69 -3

Sandra Gal 34-35 — 69 -3

Stacy Lewis 35-34 — 69 -3

So Yeon Ryu 35-34 — 69 -3

Charley Hull 34-35 — 69 -3

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-35 — 69 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 34-35 — 69 -3

Azahara Munoz 36-33 — 69 -3

Angela Stanford 36-33 — 69 -3

In Gee Chun 33-37 — 70 -2

Lydia Ko 34-36 — 70 -2

Anna Nordqvist 34-36 — 70 -2

Lee-Anne Pace 35-35 — 70 -2

Nasa Hataoka 34-36 — 70 -2

Ha Na Jang 36-35 — 71 -1

Mi Hyang Lee 33-38 — 71 -1

Pornanong Phatlum 36-35 — 71 -1

Austin Ernst 36-35 — 71 -1

Ai Miyazato 39-32 — 71 -1

Jenny Shin 36-35 — 71 -1

Megan Khang 36-35 — 71 -1

Hyo Joo Kim 36-35 — 71 -1

Mirim Lee 34-37 — 71 -1

Chella Choi 39-33 — 72 E

Lizette Salas 37-35 — 72 E

Georgia Hall 36-36 — 72 E

Inbee Park 36-36 — 72 E

Carlota Ciganda 37-35 — 72 E

Brittany Lang 37-35 — 72 E

Mo Martin 35-37 — 72 E

Mi Jung Hur 35-37 — 72 E

Alison Lee 37-36 — 73 +1

Yani Tseng 36-37 — 73 +1

Gerina Piller 38-35 — 73 +1

Brittany Lincicome 35-38 — 73 +1

Hee Young Park 38-35 — 73 +1

Xi Yu Lin 38-35 — 73 +1

Kim Kaufman 37-36 — 73 +1

Jennifer Song 36-38 — 74 +2

a-Pajaree Anannarukarn 37-37 — 74 +2

Suzann Pettersen 40-34 — 74 +2

Beatriz Recari 38-36 — 74 +2

Alena Sharp 36-38 — 74 +2

Sarah Jane Smith 35-39 — 74 +2

Morgan Pressel 39-35 — 74 +2

Caroline Masson 39-36 — 75 +3

Brooke M. Henderson 38-37 — 75 +3

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 36-39 — 75 +3

Karrie Webb 39-36 — 75 +3

Christina Kim 37-38 — 75 +3

Gaby Lopez 37-38 — 75 +3

Candie Kung 38-37 — 75 +3

Su Oh 40-35 — 75 +3

Pernilla Lindberg 39-36 — 75 +3

Porani Chutichai 39-38 — 77 +5

a-Atthaya Thitikul 41-36 — 77 +5

Na Yeon Choi 41-37 — 78 +6

Catriona Matthew 41-43 — 84 +12

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Beck, Dylan Covey, Tyler Danish, Carson Fulmer, Lucas Giolito, Brad Goldberg, Tommy Kahnle, Reynaldo Lopez, Juan Minaya and Michael Ynoa; LHPs Carlos Rodon and Giovanni Soto; Cs Omar Narvaez and Alfredo Gonzalez; INFs Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson, Leury Garcia, Yoan Moncada, Tyler Saladino and Yolmer Sanchez; OFs Adam Engel, Willy Garcia, Rymer Liriano, Jacob May and Charlie Tilson to one-year contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Sanders Commings on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract for 2018.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF/INF Adolis Garcia on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a two-year contract. Placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day DL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed C Wilfredo Gimenez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Jordan Cooper to Wichita for a player to be named and future considerations.

LAREDO LEMURS — Sold the contract of RHP Trey Masek to Cleveland (AL).

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed OF Steve Brown.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Liarvis Breto.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Ryan Kelly and G Lamar Patterson to multiyear contracts. Suspended G Dennis Schroder for one game for failing to return to the team on time following the All-Star break.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Waived F Mike Scott and C/F Jared Sullinger. Signed G Ronnie Price for the rest of the season.

Football

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Matt Malaspina college scout.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB C.J. Spiller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Zak DeOssie.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract. Agreed to a four-year contract with DT Earl Mitchell.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired F Patrick Eaves from Dallas for a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Justin Bailey and Evan Rodrigues from Rochester (AHL). Assigned F Derek Grant to Rochester.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F Tomas Jurco from Detroit for a 2017 third-round draft pick. Reassigned F Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Bryan Bickell to Charlotte (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Placed F Adam Cracknell on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 18.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Agreed to terms with C Patrik Berglund on a five-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland D Ryan Stanton two games for his actions in a Feb. 22 game at Chicago.

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced D Ed Wittchow was assigned to the team by Springfield (AHL).

READING ROYALS — Claimed D Travis Jeke off waivers.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D-M Maxim Tissot.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Colton Storm to a one-year contract. North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Javi Marquez.

College

LIMESTONE — Named Corey Woods offensive line coach and Taylor Anderson secondary coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced LB Jon Reschke has left the football team.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Mike Ekeler linebackers coach.

NORTH TEXAS — Signed football coach Seth Littrell to a five-year contract through the 2021 season.

PERU STATE — Named Laurie Schroeder women’s volleyball coach.

WINTHROP — Announced suspended women’s basketball coach Kevin Cook have mutually parted ways.

WISCONSIN — Named Bob Bostad inside linebackers coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Results

College Athletics

INDOOR TRACK

OAC CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mount Union 62½. 2, Ohio Northern 34. 3, John Carroll 25. 4, Marietta 18. 5, Otterbein 15½. 6, Baldwin-Wallace 14. 7, Heidelberg 12. 8, Capital 10. 9, Muskingum 4.

WOMEN’S TEAM STANDINGS

1, Otterbein 44. 2, Ohio Northern 37. 3, Mount Union 34. 4, Capital 27. 5, Baldwin-Wallace 26. 6, John Carroll 9. 7, Wilmington 8. 8, Heidelberg 5. 9, Marietta 3. 10, Muskingum 2.

WRESTLING

NCAA DIVISION III REGIONAL

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Wabash 61. 2, Wisconsin-Lacrosse 56½. 3, Wisconsin-Whitewater & Wheaton 51. 5, Olivet 50. 6, Elmhurst 40½. 7, Chicago 34½. 8, Otterbein 26½. 9, Wisconsin-Stevens Point 26. 10, North Central 19. 11, Adrian & Trine 14½. 13, Ohio Northern 14. 14, Alma 13½. 15, Manchester 10½. 16, Thomas More 9½.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilmington at Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference finals, 3

Bluffton in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference finals at Rose-Hulman

MEN’S LACROSSE

Calvin at Ohio Northern, noon

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Franciscan at Ohio Northern, 3:30

Findlay vs. Westminster (UT) at St. Paul, Minnesota, 1

INDOOR TRACK

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships at Findlay, 10 a.m.

Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference championships at Baldwin-Wallace, 10 a.m.

Bluffton at Anderson Last Chance meet, 3

WRESTLING

Ohio Northern in NCAA Division III Midwest Regional at Manchester, 10 a.m.

Findlay in NCAA Division II Regional at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Findlay at Ferris State (GLIAC), noon

Ohio Northern at Pitt-Bradford & Penn St.-Behrend, 3

Softball

Findlay vs. Lewis at Rosemont, Ill. ,9 a.m.

Findlay vs. Illinois-Springfield at Rosemont, Ill., 11 a.m.

Western Equestrian

Findlay at IHSA Show at Oberlin

Baseball

Findlay vs. Cedarville at Xenia, 5

Prep Wrestling

Findlay in Division I sectional at Toledo Waite

Fostoria & Upper Sandusky in Division II sectional at Clyde

Arcadia, Carey, Cory-Rawson, Hopewell-Loudon, Liberty-Benton, McComb, Mohawk, Riverdale, St. Wendelin, & Van Buren in Division III sectional at Fostoria

Elmwood, Lakota & North Baltimore in Division III sectional at Lake

Ada, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Ottawa-Glandorf & Patrick Henry in DIvision III sectional at Lima Central Catholic

Prep Swimming

State Championships at Canton

Findlay in OHSAA Division I swimming finals, 4

Sunday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S TENNIS

Findlay at Grand Valley State (GLIAC), 5

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ohio Northern at Miami, 6

INDOOR TRACK

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships at Findlay

Women’s Lacrosse

Findlay at Concordia-St. Paul, 11 a.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.

McComb Basketball Time Change

McCOMB — Saturday’s Lima Perry vs. McComb boys basketball game at McComb will start at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game first and the varsity contest to follow.

Findlay High Hockey Tickets

Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal hockey match against Bowling Green at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania today in the athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 each.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

