College Basketball: ONU’s Cramer is OAC tourney MVP

ADA — Ohio Northern junior Courtney Cramer, an Arcadia graduate, scored a game- and career-high 18 points Saturday as the No. 5-ranked Polar Bears defeated Wilmington 70-55 to win the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship at the ONU Sports Center.

The win gives ONU (27-0) an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The Polar Bears will find out their tourney opponent and game site during Monday’s 2:30 p.m. Selection Show.

Cramer, who grabbed six rebounds, was named the OAC tourney MVP. She was 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 from the line.

In Friday’s 61-60 tournament semifinal win over Marietta, Cramer scored seven points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists.

ONU’s Amy Bullimore scored seven points with a game-high eight rebounds Saturday and was named to the all-tournament team. Lindey Black added 13 points, and Amauria Campbell scored nine points with five rebounds. Ada graduate Tori Wyss had two points and three rebounds.

Mackenzie Campbell led Wilmington (18-10) with 18 points. Brittaney Jefferson scored 15 points with eight rebounds.

