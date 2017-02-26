College Track Roundup: UF’s Gumbs wins GLIAC crown

University of Findlay junior Tynelle Gumbs won a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship for the Oilers in the women’s weight throw to highlight the opening day of the GLIAC Indoor Track and Field championship at the Malcolm Athletic Center.

Gumbs’ winning toss of 70-4¼ was an NCAA Division II automatic qualifying and school-record throw. The toss was the third-best in Division II this season.

Trevia Gumbs also medaled in the women’s weight throw with a third-place finish with a toss of 62-7½. Carey grad Dana Newell was sixth for Hillsdale with a throw of 60-83/4.

In the men’s weight throw sophomore Austin Combs (Liberty-Benton) was seventh with a throw of 64-11½. Patrick Henry graduate Marcus Myers, a senior at Walsh, was eighth (62-6½).

Findlay junior Trey Everett leads the field in the men’s heptathlon after four events with 3,064 points. Everett placed first in the long jump (23-3) and high jump (6-10¼), third in the shot put and fourth in the 60-meter dash.

He was also fifth in the open long jump with a leap of 23-3¾.

Tiffin’s Austin Cornwell (Liberty-Benton) finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 16-2.

The meet will wrap up today. The first event in the men’s heptathlon begins at 9 a.m., field events start at 10:15 a.m. and the running events kick off at 12:25 p.m.

Diller 6th in Big Ten

GENEVA — Ohio State freshman Lynea Diller, a Columbus Grove graduate, placed sixth in the shot put Friday at the Big Ten indoor championships at the Spire Institute.

Diller threw a personal best of 15.63 meters, or 51 feet, 31/2 inches, on her third throw of the preliminary round. Diller entered the meet with a PR of 14.72 meters and exceeded that mark on three of her six throws.

Teammate Sade Olatoye won the event with a toss of 16.71 meters (54-10).

Comments

comments