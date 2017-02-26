Girls Basketball: O-G defense stymies Shawnee

By BRANDON SHRIDER

Staff Writer

LEIPSIC — There are not many basketball teams that can miss 10 shots at the rim in an opening quarter and still hold a lead.

But don’t tell that to Ottawa-Glandorf’s girls, as last year’s Division II state runner-up not only led after such a quarter, it was suffocating Lima Shawnee and asserting its dominance in other facets of the game.

“If we would’ve converted our layups, it would have been blown open in the first half, I believe,” O-G head coach Troy Yant said as his Titans claimed a 66-30 Division II sectional final win.

The Titans improved to 23-0 and will play Lima Bath in a district semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Paulding High School.

The top-seeded Titans, who beat the Indians by 19 earlier this season, smothered Shawnee (8-16) with a full-court inbound press early in the game. Active hands, which led to 24 steals and 29 forced turnovers for the game, saw six O-G players tallying at least three steals.

Even when O-G missed a shot on its own end, Shawnee struggled to move the ball across half court, with arms and bodies swarming every open space. And when the Indians moved the ball past midcourt, O-G’s quick hands led to steals and run-outs.

“The idea was to get up in their grill a little bit,” Yant said.

“But more, we wanted to steal in the passing lanes. I thought our girls were getting lazy trying to steal from the ballhandler rather than crowding the passing lanes.”

Despite the defensive dominance by the Titans to open the game, missed layups kept Shawnee in the game down just 13-6.

But Kylie White, who suffered through half of the early missed layups but also leads O-G at about 14 points per game, got going in the second quarter.

“I honestly cannot give you an honest answer, our shots were not falling in the first quarter. I think it’s just, we had jitters,” said White, who finished with game-highs of 24 points and nine rebounds.

“It’s the first game of the tournament, so getting out that first quarter of jitters and then … just really focusing on that second quarter.”

To open the second quarter, White knocked down a free throw just 41 seconds in. She scored on a layup via a Lexi Schroeder inbound pass from under the O-G basket, hit two more foul shots, scored on a pass from Kadie Hempfling and knocked down two more buckets in the paint to cap an 18-5 run by O-G to open the quarter.

White, a 5-foot-9 senior post, scored 11 in the run to put the Titans ahead 31-11.

“I thought in the first quarter, things were rolling pretty well. We weren’t necessarily getting the points, but it wasn’t like I felt panicked that we weren’t going to be able to step it up in the second quarter,” Yant said.

Erin Kaufman, who finished with six points, three assists and a game-high five steals, capped the quarter for O-G by hitting one of her two 3s from the top of the arc.

The Indians opened the second half with three quick points, prompting Yant to use a timeout.

O-G responded by playing even for the third quarter before taking the fourth quarter 21-4. Courtney Bockrath had seven points in the fourth, including a layup 10 seconds in set up by a pass from Hempfling, who finished with four points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Schroeder, a 5-9 senior, scored nine points with five rebounds and four steals for O-G.

Alexis Stahler led Shawnee with nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. DeAsia Smith scored seven points, including five in the third quarter.

LIMA SHAWNEE (8-16)

Stahler 4-1–9, Smith 3-1–7, Lewis 1-4–6, O’Connor 1-0–3, Heistan 1-0–2, Austin 1-0–2, N. Painter 0-1–1, George 0-0–0, M. Painter 0-0–0, Gearing 0-0–0. TOTALS: 11 7-15 — 30.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (23-0)

White 8-8–24, L. Schroeder 4-0–9, Bockrath 3-1–7, Kaufman 2-0–6, Schimmoeller 2-0–5, Hempfling 2-0–4, D. Warnecke 1-0–3, Meyer 1-0–3, Ellerbrock 1-0–3, A. Schroeder 1-0–2, Johnson 0-0–0, Sutter 0-0–0, P. Warnecke 0-0–0. TOTALS: 25 9-14 — 66.

Lima Shawnee 6 9 11 4 — 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 13 21 11 21 — 66

3-POINT GOALS: Lima Shawnee 1 (O’Connor), Ottawa-Glandorf 7 (Kaufman 2, L. Schroeder, D. Warnecke, Schimmoeller, Meyer, Ellerbrock).

REBOUNDS: Lima Shawnee 18 (Stahler 6), Ottawa-Glandorf 35 (White 9).

TURNOVERS: Lima Shawnee 29, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.

