Prep Roundup: Findlay’s Rutledge 8th, Clinger 13th at state swimming

CANTON — Findlay High School’s swimming and diving team picked up two more all-Ohio awards on the final day of the OHSAA state championships Saturday at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Sophomore Max Rutledge faced a loaded field in the “A” final of the Division I boys 200 individual medley. Seeded eighth heading into the finals, that’s where Rutledge finished as he touched the wall in a time of 1:54.67.

It was a Cincinnati St. Xavier sweep of the top two spots in the event as junior Nicholas Perera won in 1:48.94 and senior Charles Leibson was second in 1:49.56.

Findlay senior Hannah Clinger capped her high school swimming career with an appearance in the Division I girls 100 breaststroke “B” final for the second straight year.

Eleventh in the event last year and seeded 13th heading into Saturday’s final, Clinger ended up 14th in 1:04.6.

Dublin Coffman freshman Hannah Bailey won the race in 1:01.76.

Findlay finished the weekend with three all-Ohio awards as Lexie Layne was 10th in the Division I girls diving competition earlier in the week.

Rosebrook finishes 26th

ROSSFORD — Patrick Henry’s Megan Rosebrook was the top area bowler at Friday’s Division II Northwest District girls bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes.

Rosebrook fired a 150-148-192–490 series for the Patriots to end up 26th.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Katie Lane, a senior, rolled a 181-127-130–438 series to finish in 47th place.

Coldwater, (3,763), Wauseon (3,622) and Willard (3,510) advanced to next week’s OHSAA Division II girls state bowling tournament from the Northwest District.

Lima Central Catholic’s Cecelia Riepenhoff (629), St. Marys Memorial’s Jaden Gibson (615) and Bryan’s Danika Hickey (585) were the individual state qualifiers.

Comments

comments