Sectional Girls Basketball: North Baltimore wins elusive sectional title

By MICHAEL BURWELL

STAFF WRITER

BLUFFTON — Thirteen years was long enough between sectional titles for North Baltimore’s girls basketball team.

The Tigers won tournament hardware for the first time since 2004 as they cruised past state-ranked Wayne Trace 67-46 in a Division IV sectional final Saturday at Bluffton High School.

“It’s an amazing thing, man,” North Baltimore coach Adam Burris said. “The community’s behind us, the seniors earned it.

“They’ve been on the bad end of a couple (tournament) losses in the past and they earned this one. They came out with an intensity that I have not seen in a while.”

In the first game at Bluffton, state-ranked Arlington used a big second quarter to cruise past Miller City 75-35.

North Baltimore (16-7), the No. 6 seed, and Arlington (21-3), the No. 2 seed, will play in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Miller City ended its season at 7-16, while Wayne Trace, the No. 9 team in the final Division IV Associated Press poll, finished 20-4.

Kiah Powell, a 6-foot-1 senior for North Baltimore, got the Tigers going in the first as she scored 12 of her 16 points in the frame.

Alivia Light took it from there.

Light, a 5-foot-7 sophomore, opened the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers to push the Tigers’ lead to 25-12. She had eight points in the second quarter and 10 in the third as she poured in a game-high 27 points.

“She’s been at it all year,” Burris said. “She’s finally starting to shoot the ball a little better, and it’s nice to see everything working in motion.”

The Tigers’ defense helped force 15 of Wayne Trace’s 25 turnovers in the first half.

“That’s one thing we wanted to do. Anyone we’ve talked to about them, they said that we’ve got to pressure them, got to pressure them and I think our girls really stepped up,” Burris said. “The top of our zone really just kept them frantic and just forced a lot of turnovers.”

Bailey Boyer scored 10 of her 11 points in the second half for North Baltimore and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. She hit 7 of 11 free throws, including 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

After snatching a steal, Boyer flipped up a wild shot in the paint that bounced off the glass and in while she was being fouled. She completed the 3-point play to give the Tigers a 49-31 lead late in the third quarter.

Her putback gave North Baltimore its biggest lead of the game, 55-33, with 44 seconds left in the third.

The Tigers shot 45 percent (25 of 56) from the floor and 71 percent (12 of 17) from the free-throw line. Light drained four of the Tigers’ five 3-pointers, while Wayne Trace only had one from beyond the arc.

Danae Myers, a 6-0 post player and the lone senior on Wayne Trace’s roster, had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Kaylee Shepherd added 11 points and five boards.

“Danae’s had a good career at Wayne Trace and we’re definitely going to miss her next year,” Wayne Trace coach Bethany DeJarnett said.

In Saturday’s opener, Arlington, the No. 8-ranked team in the final AP poll, used a 23-2 second-quarter advantage to take a 38-11 halftime lead.

Jayme Webb, a 5-9 senior, scored all 17 of her points in the first half, including 12 in the second quarter.

She drained a 3-pointer off Whitney Dodds’ pass to give the Red Devils a 25-9 lead with 4:55 left in the half. She scored the rest of her points in the final 1:56 as she knocked down two more 3-pointers.

“I’ve seen her have stretches like that before. She’s been doing that for a few years and that was one of her better ones,” Arlington coach Seth Newlove said.

The Red Devils went on an 8-0 run in the final 47 seconds of the quarter. Lindsay Dodds drained a 3-pointer off Alex Russell’s pass, Webb hit a 3 and came up with a steal that led to her coast-to-coast layup.

Arlington forced 20 of Miller City’s 33 turnovers in the first half.

“That second quarter was what did it for us,” Miller City coach Ross Heuerman said. “Our goal was to slow down the game, but they turned up their pressure. We made some bad passes, turnovers “¦ they sped us up.”

Whitney Dodds (5-7 senior) scored a game-high 20 points to lead Arlington, while Sierra Nichols (6-0 senior) and Morgan Smith (5-11 sophomore) added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

“We’ve got good post players, we’ve got good guards. They don’t always play good at the same time, (but) I think tonight was one of those nights where we had it working inside and out,” Newlove said.

Miller City’s three seniors, Tiffany Welty, Christina Berger and Megan Warnimont, combined for 22 points. Welty scored eight with a game-high 10 rebounds, Berger had seven with eight boards, and Warnimont scored seven points as well.

“They were great leaders all year long,” Heuerman said. “They did a lot of the work for us. Everything we asked them to do, they did it.”

Arlington shot 54 percent (31 of 58) from the floor and had 14 turnovers. Miller City shot 36 percent (14 of 39).

FIRST GAME

MILLER CITY (7-16)

Welty 3-2–8, Berger 3-1–7, Berner 3-1–7, Warnimont 2-1–6, Hoffman 1-0–3, Lammers 1-0–2, Ruhe 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-39 5-8 — 35.

ARLINGTON (21-3)

W. Dodds 8-4–20, Webb 6-1–17, Nichols 6-1–13, Smith 6-0–12, L. Dodds 1-0–3, L. Willow 1-0–2, H. Willow 1-0–2, Russell 1-0–2, Jolliff 0-2–2, Sheets 1-0–2. TOTALS: 31-58 8-15 “” 75.

Miller City 9 2 12 12 — 35

Arlington 15 23 21 16 — 75

3-POINT GOALS: Miller City 2-12 (Warnimont & Hoffman 1); Arlington 5-13 (Webb 4, L. Dodds 1).

REBOUNDS: Miller City 30 (Welty 10); Arlington 29 (Russell 5).

TURNOVERS: Miller City 33, Arlington 14.

SECOND GAME

NORTH BALTIMORE (16-7)

A. Light 9-5–27, Powell 8-0–16, Boyer 2-7–11, Cook 3-0–6, Weinandy 2-0–5, Hiser 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-56 12-17–67.

WAYNE TRACE (20-4)

Myers 8-2–18, Shepherd 4-3–11, Cl. Sinn 3-2–8, Gudakunst 1-0–3, S. Sinn 1-0–2, M. Sinn 0-2–2, B. Sinn 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-44 9-17–46.

North Baltimore 19 16 21 11 — 67

Wayne Trace 12 10 15 9 — 46

3-POINT GOALS: North Baltimore 5-15 (A. Light 4, Weinandy 1); Wayne Trace 1-9 (Gudakunst 1).

REBOUNDS: North Baltimore 27 (Boyer 7); Wayne Trace 35 (Myers 10).

TURNOVERS: North Baltimore 13, Wayne Trace 25.

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell

Comments

comments