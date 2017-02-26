Sectional Wrestling Roundup: Findlay advances 10 to Mentor District

TOLEDO — There were no sectional champions, but plenty of district qualifiers for Findlay High School’s wrestling team as the Trojans were fourth at Saturday’s Division I sectional wrestling tournament at Toledo Waite.

No one could keep up with Elyria as the powerful Pioneers racked up 281 points and qualified all 14 wrestlers to Friday’s Division I district tournament at Mentor. Rival Fremont Ross topped Findlay 171-164 for fourth place as coach Ben Kirian’s Trojans qualified 10 wrestlers to districts.

Four Findlay High wrestlers did wrestle for championships.

Findlay senior Joey Staschiak, who defeated Fremont Ross returning state runner-up Lamonte Chapman in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference finals, dropped a 3-0 decision to Chapman in Saturday’s 132-pound championship match.

The Trojans’ Seth Douglas dropped an 11-2 decision to Perrysburg’s Drew Newton at 145 pounds and teammate Josiah Trevino defaulted his 152-pound finals bout to Elyria’s Tristan Brady.

Findlay’s Zach Bryant fell 10-0 to Elyria’s J.T. Brown in the title match at 182 pounds.

Dru Hernandez (160) and Aaron Kupferberg (220) battled their way through the consolations to finish third while Jonah Smith (106), Boston Dubocq (138), Paul Singh (170) and Dewey Lee (285) qualified for districts with fourth-place efforts.

Jaden Johnson (126) and Loren Charles (195) will be district alternates as both finished fifth.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Elyria 281. 2, Perrysburg 196½. 3, Fremont Ross 171. 4, Findlay 164. 5, Anthony Wayne 114½. 6, Amherst Steele 82½. 7, Lorain 75. 8, Mansfield Senior 53. 9, Toledo Bowsher 32. 10, Lima Senior 10. 11, Toledo Waite 3

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Burnett (E) dec. Oviedo (P) 7-1

113 — Shawver (E) dec. Yates (AW) 12-7

120 — Fenton (E) dec. Pettiford (FR) 7-0

126 — Breeding (E) pinned Jordan (FR) 1:30

132 — L. Chapman (FR) dec. Staschiak (Fin) 3-0

138 — Guillen (P) won by default over C. Chapman

145 — Newton (P) maj. dec. Douglas (Fin) 11-2

152 — Brady (E) by default over Trevino (Fin)

160 — Price (E) dec. Herhold (P) 5-2

170 — Barth (FR) maj. dec. Garee (P) 11-1

182 — Brown (E) maj. dec. Bryant (Fin) 10-0

195 — Huff (L) dec. Newton (P) 12-7

220 — Myers (MS) pinned Newsome (FR) 1:11

285 — Vough (E) pinned Lee (AS) 5:59

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Reyes (AS) dec. Smith (Fin) 6-4 OT

113 — Ryan (P) pinned Inchaurreggui (L) :58

120 — Moosman (AW) pinned Lough (AS) 1:38

126 — Walczak (P) pinned Wern (AW) 2:37

132 — Schneider (AW) dec. Zuckerman (E) 7-2

138 — Keegan (E) dec. Dubocq (Fin) 4-3

145 — Schill (E) maj. dec. Walker (TB) 13-4

152 — Cooper (FR) dec. Baumbarger (AW) 5-3

160 — Hernandez (Fin) dec. Whitman (AW) 4-2

170 — Aguilar (E) dec. Singh (Fin) 4-2

182 — Abdoo (FR) dec. Rhine (TB) 5-0

195 — King (E) pinned Clark (LS) 2:52

220 — Kupferberg (Fin) dec. Woodings (E) 7-2

285 — Ragan (AW) by default over Lee (Fin)

FIFTH PLACE

106 — Bartlome (L) pinned Boda (FR) 2:39

113 — Williams (MS) pinned Johnston (Fin) 4:42

120 — McNulty (P) pinned Lyons (MS) 2:27

126 — Johnson (Fin) pinned Veingmany (TB) 1:50

132 — Brown (L) dec. Carrion (AS) 9-6

138 — Snyder (AW) pinned Delgado (L) 1:24

145 — Weissinger (FR) dec. Petty (L) 5-1

152 — Graham (P) pinned Artrip (MS) 1:43

160 — Carpenter (AS) pinned Ellis (TW) :22

170 — Raider (AS) pinned Ahmad (L) :28

182 — Gryczewski (P) pinned Morton (L) :49

195 — Charles (Fin) dec. Harp (AW) 3-2

220 — Haslage (AS) dec. Rimawi (P) 3-2 OT

285 — Ritzman (P) pinned Cundiff (MS) 4:41

Mohawk wins at Fostoria

FOSTORIA — Three Mohawk wrestlers and three from Carey sectional titles as the Warriors and Blue Devils went 1-2 at Saturday’s Division III sectional wrestling tournament at Fostoria.

Mohawk’s Chet Margraf (138 pounds), Rico Lopez (152) and Cole Draper (170) won championships Mohawk as the Warriors outscored Carey 179½-158 for first place. Arcadia, which got a sectional title from Wyatt Lucas at 120 pounds, edged McComb 117½-114½ for third place.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for Friday’s Division III district tournament at Toledo Waite.

Margraf major decisioned McComb’s Jacob Dillon 10-0 in his championship match, Lopez stopped Van Buren’s Noah Schumacher 3-1 and Cole Draper defeated Galion’s Garrett Kuns 5-1.

Seniors Jevyn Pratt and Jon Racheter and freshman Tanner May were Carey’s titlists.

Pratt whipped McComb’s Matthew Pierce 12-0 at 126 pounds and Racheter edged Fremont St. Joseph’s Noah Price 2-1 in the 220-pound final. May defeated Riverdale’s Aiden Loveridge 5-1 for the 182-pound crown.

Three Blanchard Valley Conference grapplers wrestled their way to titles.

Lucas knocked off Mohawk’s Caden Gurney 4-3 while Van Buren’s Tyler Ludwig stopped Riverdale’s Wayne Frey 6-4 at 145.

Dylan Montgomery won the 113-pound sectional crown with a 4-0 win over Carey’s Reece Mullholand.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mohawk 179½. 2, Carey 158. 3, Arcadia 117½. 4, McComb 114½. 5, Galion 111½. 6, Van Buren 96½. 7, Bucyrus & Fremont St. Joseph 85. 9, Cory-Rawson 78½. 10, Riverdale 76½. 11, Tiffin Calvert 76½. 12, Liberty-Benton 50. 13, St. Wendelin 24. 14, Hopewell-Loudon 17.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

106 — Ganshorn (G) dec. Karcher (C-R) 5-2

113 — Montgomery (McC) dec. R. Mullholand (Car) 4-0

120 — Lucas (Arc) dec. Gurney (Moh) 4-3

126 — Pratt (Car) maj. dec. Pierce (McC) 12-0

132 — Vasquez (FSJ) dec. D. Price (Moh) 5-2

138 — Margraf (Moh) maj. dec. Dillon (McC) 10-0

145 — Ludwig (VB) dec. W. Frey (Riv) 6-4

152 — Lopez (Moh) dec. Schumacher (VB) 3-1

160 — Kwiat (TC) dec. Brown (Moh) 5-1

170 — Draper (Moh) dec. Kuns (Gal) 5-1

182 — May (Car) dec. Loveridge (Riv) 5-1

195 — Shirley (TC) pinned Markel (McC) 1:08

220 — Racheter (Car) dec. Price (FSJ) 2-1

285 — Weldon (Gal) pinned Maury (TC) :31

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Mason (H-L) dec. Marczak (Arc) 9-6

113 — Lutz (Buc) pinned White (C-R) 1:54

120 — Mancha (FSJ) pinned Miranda (VB) 4:11

126 — Gallegos (Riv) pinned Brady (Gal) 2:15

132 — Spoon (McC) dec. J. Schlack (Car) 6-3

138 — Colvin (C-R) dec. Meyers (SW) 8-1

145 — M. Price (Moh) dec. A. Smith (McC) 10-5

152 — Cramer (Arc) pinned Parsell (Buc) 2:23

160 — Emerine (VB) maj. dec. Oehrli (Gal) 17-6

170 — Peterson (C-R) maj. dec. Fulwider (FSJ) 12-2

182 — Emshoff (Moh) pinned Harris (L-B) :50

195 — Grochawalski (Gal) pinned B. Mullholand (Car) 1:37

220 — Schroer (VB) pinned Magnall (C-R) 1:37

285 — J. Hill (Arc) dec. E. Schlack (Car) 2-1

FIFTH PLACE

106 — Secresty (Car) by forfeit over Smith (L-B)

120 — Ricker (Buc) pinned Yoder (Gal) :49

126 — McGowan (Arc) pinned Jackson (Buc) 2:28

132 — Fulton (Buc) pinned M. Frey (Riv) 3:31

138 — Musson (Arc) dec. Gernert (Car) 10-3

145 — Boyd (Arc) pinned Meeks (Buc) 1:20

152 — Gonzalez (SW) maj. dec. Musselman (L-B) 14-2

160 — Durst (Arc) tech. fall Shaffer (Car) 16-1

170 — Haws (L-B) won by disaqualification over Phoenix (Car)

182 — Whitticar (VB) maj. dec. M. Hill (Arc) 14-2

195 — Hayes (Riv) dec. Butler (Moh) 9-5

220 — Patterson (Buc) pinned Rozelle (L-B) :50

285 — Refugio (FSJ) dec. M. Smith (McC) 2-0

Elmwood’s Hinton wins

MILLBURY — Elmwood’s Dylan Hinton won a tight match for the championship at 197 pounds at Saturday’s Division III sectional tournament at Lake.

Oak Harbor topped Genoa 229-199½ for the team crown. Elmwood was third (149½), Lakota ninth (66) and North Baltimore 13th (15) in the 14-team field.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for Friday’s Division III district tournament at Toledo Waite.

Hinton, one of six Elmwood district qualifiers, improved his record to 41-3 with a 4-3 win over Eastwood’s Zane Zientek in the final. Dalton Merritt (145) finished second, Jace Grossman (182), Noah Baker (170) and Griffin Sperry (197) placed third and Christian Aldaco (138) ended up fourth for the Royals.

Dakota Klotz nearly gave Lakota a sectional champion as he dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Lake’s Joey Moore in the 285-pound final. Teammates Brenden Biddle (138) and Trevor Franks (152) were third and fourth, respectively, for the Raiders.

North Baltimore’s David Patterson was fourth at 132.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 229. 2, Genoa 199½. 3, Elmwood 149½. 4, Gibsonburg 144. 5, Eastwood 127. 6, Otsego 125. 7, Rossford 108. 8, Lake 90½. 9, Lakota 66. 10, Northwood 56½. 11, Woodmore 50. 12, Toledo Christian 20. 13, North Baltimore 15. 14, Danbury 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — O. Sanchez (Gen) tech. fall Manley (O) 23-7

113 — D. Emilio (Gen) dec. Dickman (OG) 4-1

120 — J. Sanchez (Gen) maj. dec. Jensen (OH) 12-4

126 — Hrynciw (OH) dec. Morgillo (Gen) 9-2

132 — Scherf (OH) dec. Krotzer (Ros) 6-0

138 — Eick (Ros) dec. McNett (O) 2-1

145 — Mansor (OH) maj. dec. Merritt (Elm) 11-0

152 — Huston (OH) dec. Burket (East) 9-6

160 — Limongi (Gen) pinned Hussar (Ros) 4:50

170 — Mendoza (Gib) dec. Mack (North) 10-3

182 — Thompson (OH) dec. Jaso (Gib) 7-4

195 — Hinton (Elm) dec. Zientek (East) 4-3

220 — Thorp (OH) pinned Tudor (East) :37

285 — Moore (Lake) dec. Klotz (Lako) 2-1 OT

THIRD PLACE

106 — Lecki (Lake) pinned Glaze (East) 1:22

113 — T. Sandwisch (Wood) dec. Pollard (O) 13-6

120 — Wright (O) pinned Garcia (Gib) 5:37

126 — Mancuso (O) pinned Falk (North) 1:59

132 — Hahn (East) pinned Patterson (NB) 2:08

138 — Biddle (Lako) dec. Aldaco (Elm) 6-2

145 — Edwards (O) pinned Auld (Gib) 2:37

152 — Villareal (Gib) dec. Franks (Lako) 6-1

160 — Mapes (OH) dec. Jaso (Gib) 8-1

170 — Baker (Elm) dec. Beach (Gen) 2-1

182 — Grossman (Elm) pinned Magsig (Wood) :49

195 — Sage (OH) dec. Scott (Gen) 8-4

220 — Sperry (Elm) pinned Salazar (Gib) :58

285 — Farley (O) dec. Koch (Gen) 3-0

FIFTH PLACE

106 — Collins (Gib) maj. dec. B. Sandwisch (Wood) 19-5

113 — Encalado (Ros) dec. Walker (Lake) 7-5

120 — Collins (East) pinned Berry (Wood) 3:59

126 — Ja. Cole (Lake) dec. Shoemaker (Elm) 6-4

132 — Emch (Wood) dec. Endicott (Lako) 4-3

138 — Heise (North) dec. Fruth (East) 5-2

145 — Ju. Cole (Lake) pinned Jackson (Ros) 3:27

152 — Moore (Gen) maj. dec. Burlage (Ros) 11-1

160 — Wright (Elm) dec. Anderson (Lako) 14-9

170 — LaPlante (Ros) won by default over Welch (East)

182 — Quiezada (Gen) dec Butler (TC) 11-7

195 — McNally (Lake) dec. Williams (North) 9-7

220 — Aranda (Gen) dec. Beard (TC) 3-1

285 — Laughlin (OH) dec. Hagemyer (Elm) 4-1

Four Rams win titles

CLYDE — Four Upper Sandusky wrestlers won championships and five others earned spots at next week’s Division II Mansfield Senior District as the Rams were second at Saturday’s Division II sectional tournament at Clyde.

Tiffin Columbian outscored Upper Sandusky 201½-189½ for first place in a battle of the Northern Ohio League and Northern 10 Conference champs. Host Clyde finished third (189) while Fostoria ended up ninth (25).

Matt Luikart (113 pounds), Noah Clary (160), Mitchell Dewitt (170) and Noah Frey (182) were champions for the Rams. Connor Johnston (220) and Ronan Gullifer (106) were second.

Brayzin McDaniel (3rd place, 120 pounds), Shane Pack (4th, 285) and Brandon Derr (4th, 152) also advanced for the Rams.

Fostoria’s Collin Drake put together his best tournament of the year to qualify for districts with a third-place finish at 160 pounds.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Tiffin Columbian 201½. 2, Upper Sandusky 189½. 3, Clyde 189. 4, Maumee 147½. 5, Bowling Green 120. 6, Toledo Central Catholic 103. 7, Toledo Woodward 50. 8, Kenton 33½. 9, Fostoria 25. 10, Toledo Rogers -1.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

106 — Houdeshell (TC) pinned Gullifer (US) 3:28

113 — Luikart (US) dec. Batesole (Cly) 9-6

120 — Branson (TC) pinned Norman (Cly) 1:31

126 — Blust (TC) pinned Mahdi (TCC) 1:41

132 — Hatlay (TC) dec. Woods (TCC) 8-6

138 — Haas (Mau) dec. Quinlan (TCC) 3-2

145 — Coleman (Cly) dec. Schneider (Mau) 6-2

152 — Jackson (BG) maj. dec. Brown (TW) 19-5

160 — Clary (US) pinned Montgomery (Cly) 3:01

170 — Dewitt (US) maj. dec. Reyes (TC) 13-2

182 — Frey (US) pinned Pasquinelli (Mau) 3:12

195 — Haas (Mau) by default over Kelley (Cly)

220 — Phillips (Mau) dec. Johnston (US) 11-7

285 — Craig (TCC) pinned Bustillos (TC) 1:52

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 — Nordquist (Mau) pinned Trumbull (BG) 3:39

113 — Pickens (BG) dec. Rhoades (K) 12-9

120 — McDaniel (US) pinned Eschedor (BG) 2:41

126 — McKee (Cly) maj. dec. Obregon (BG) 14-4

132 — Beltran (BG) maj. dec. Webb (Cly) 11-2

138 — Minnick (Cly) dec. Elchert (TC) 5-3

145 — Simcoe (TC) pinned Smith-Hamilton (TW) 2:17

152 — Eisenhower (TC) by default over Derr (US)

160 — Drake (Fos) dec. Huembes (Mau) 10-7

170 — Loparo (Cly) pinned Homan (TCC) 8-7

182 — Fausnaugh (BG) pinned Seavers (Cly) :57

195 — Eikenbary (K) pinned Alexander (TW) 2:45

220 — Bell (TC) pinned Bailey (TW) :55

285 — Manger (Cly) by forfeit over Pack (US)

FIFTH PLACE

106 — Andres (Cly) by forfeit over Pasker (TR)

113 — Schneider (Mau) won by forfeit

120 — Soto (TCC) pinned Daniels (Fos) 1:59

126 — Thomas (US) maj. dec. Lam (Mau) 13-3

132 — Fitzgerald (K) dec. Barth (US) 5-2

138 — Blankenship (K) dec. Mintey (BG) 14-8

145 — Pichardo (Fos) dec. Bryan (US) 3-1 OT

152 — Jett (Cly) maj. dec. Pinkham (TCC) 11-1

160 — Schmoekel (TCC) pinned Richardson (TC) 2:53

170 — Reinhart (BG) by forfeit over Hawkins (TR)

182 — Brown (Fos) won by forfeit

195 — Hall (Fos) pinned Collins (US) 3:33

220 — Bonningson (Cly) pinned Bruno (TCC) 2:12

285 — Gildenmeister (Mau) pinned Gonzales (BG) :18

