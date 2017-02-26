UF Roundup: Goebel, White win regional championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Findlay wrestling team will be taking six wrestlers to the NCAA Division II national tournament after Saturday’s performance at the Division II Great Lakes Regional at the University of Indianapolis.

Two Roughnecks, seniors Nick Goebel and Joey White, will head to next month’s NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama, as regional champs.

Goebel, a two-time All-American and the No. 1 ranked 149 pounder in the country, blanked Tiffin’s Michael Screptock 6-0 in the semifinals. The Elmwood grad scored a 5-1 decision over the country’s No. 2 ranked 149-pound wrestler, Lake Erie’s Nate Boggs, in the title match to improve his record this season to 19-0.

White, now 14-3 and seventh-ranked nationally, gutted out a pair of overtime victories to win the 157-pound championship. He stopped North Carolina-Pembroke’s Eric Milks 3-1 in the semifinals and knocked off Indianapolis’ Heath Lange 6-4 in the finals.

Alonzo Turner (165), Brad Metz (174) and Mimmo Lytle (285) finished third while Devin Rogers (133) qualified for nationals with a fourth-place showing.

Turner (31-10) had to win four straight consolation matches to advance, capped by a 12-4 win over Newberry’s Nick Young in the finals. Metz (27-6), a 2014 NCAA qualifier, earned a return trip by stopping Limestone’s Jimmy Sandlin 7-3 in the consolation semifinals and a 2-0 win over Newberry’s Hunter Evans for third.

Lytle, a Swanton native and transfer from Kent State, earned a pair of tight wins, beating Wisconsin-Parkside’s Matt Halverson 2-0 and Ashland’s Deaken McCoy 3-1.

Rogers (21-20) ripped off three straight consolation wins before falling 5-4 to Wisconsin-Parkside’s Airk Furseth in the third-place bout.

The host Greyhounds edged Ashland 103½-102½ for the regional team title. Findlay was next with 89 points.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Indianapolis 103½. 2, Ashland 102½. 3, Findlay 89. 4, Lake Erie 88½. 5, Tiffin 83½. 6, Newberry 76. 7, Wisconsin-Parkside 75½. 8, North Carolina-Pembroke 42½. 9, Limestone 41½. 1, King 36. 11, Belmont-Abbey 26½. 12, Shorter 16. 13, Coker 15½. 14, Bellarmine 0.

Softball splits

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The University of Findlay softball team split a pair of games Saturday for the second straight day at an indoor tournament at the Rosemont Dome in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Oilers (4-4) defeated Lewis University 6-5 in nine innings in Saturday’s opener before falling 6-1 to Illinois-Springfield.

In the first game, Amanda Delmonte scored on an error in the top of the seventh to force a 4-4 tie. In the ninth, Destinie Keeton doubled home Madison Arnold (Elmwood) and later raced home on a wild pitch to give UF a 6-4 lead. Hailey Bryan (2-3) allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth but got the win in relief.

Arnold doubled and scored two runs and Lauren Trumpler (Hopewell-Loudon) singled, walked twice and scored a run.

Bryan took the loss in the second game, allowing three earned runs in four innings of work. Keeton drove in Amanda Huff with a single for UF’s lone run.

First Game

Findlay 003 000 102 — 6 8 1

Lewis 003 100 001 — 5 12 3

WP — Bryan (2-2). LP — Sanders (1-1). TOP HITTERS: (Fin) Keeton 1B, 2B, RBI; Delmonte 1B, RBI; Cejer 3B, RBI; Arnold 2B, RBI. (Lew) Jaworski 1B, 2B, 2-RBI; Prieto 2-1B, RBI, Sanders 2-1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Findlay 4-3, Lewis 2-3.

Second Game

Illinois-Springfield 012 021 0 — 6 8 2

Findlay 000 010 0 — 1 3 4

WP — Craver (2-2). LP — Bryan (2-3). TOP HITTERS: (I-S) Edwards 2-1B, RBI; Stroup 2-1B, 2B, RBI, Woolridge 2-1B. (Fin) Keeton 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Findlay 4-4, Illinois-Springfield 5-4.

Lacrosse drops opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Westminster doubled up University of Findlay women’s lacrosse team Saturday as the Oilers dropped their season opener 20-10 on Saturday.

The Oilers fell behind 10-6 at the break and closed the gap to three early in the second half before Westminster rattled off four straight goals to take command.

Allison Kelly and Kyra Bradley led UF with three goals each. Kelly added three assists while junior Olivia Sherman had two goals and three assists.

Brie Caruso chipped in two goals while Jacelyn Litman recorded one assist.

Findlay outshot Westminster 33-26 and held a 17-15 advantage in draw controls. They also held a 24-22 advantage in ground balls.

UF goalkeeper Brooke Eicher recorded four saves on 24 shots.

Comments

comments