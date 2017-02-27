District Hockey: BG skates past Findlay High

By DAVE HANNEMAN

SYLVANIA — Eddie Powers didn’t want to break Bowling Green’s 8-4 hockey win over Findlay down into just numbers.

But the numbers were hard to overlook.

Blanked 3-0 by Findlay in its first game of the season, Bowling Green has averaged eight goals in three games against the Trojans since then, including Saturday’s district semifinal matchup at Sylvania’s Tam-O-Shanter Arena.

“Every team wants to get better throughout the year,” Powers said. “That first loss, I think that was our first game of the year. After that you sit down, and decide what things you need to work on.

“Obviously, you want to get better, and tonight was certainly an indication that we have.”

Bowling Green improved to 22-7 and earned a spot opposite No. 1-ranked Toledo St. Francis at 7 p.m. March 3 at Tam-O-Shanter in the Northwest District championship. That winner advances to the state semifinals in Columbus.

“I’m not sure what the numbers are,” Powers said when told his Bobcats have won five straight games and 10 of their last 11. “All I know is, we live to play another day.”

Bowling Green’s No. 1 line of Adam Furnas, Blake Powers and Logan Bergeron was dominant. Powers scored three goals, and Bergeron and Furnas had two each. Those three either scored or assisted on every BG goal but one.

“They have three outstanding players and an outstanding goalie (Brett Rich, 23 saves),” Findlay High coach Craig Perry said after the Trojans ended a 22-12-2 season.

“I think they were missing Bergeron the first time we played them. And we got to Rich pretty quick. Tonight, we didn’t do that.”

Bowling Green led just 1-0 after a hectic first period. But it was a couple of blitzkrieg goals by the Bobcats that blew things open.

Findlay had trimmed the deficit to 2-1 when BG’s Devon Dohanos and Powers scored goals six seconds apart midway through the second period.

Leading 5-3 after three periods, BG got goals from Furnas and Bergeron in a 22-second burst to boost the margin to 7-3. Both goals were power-play goals because of a five-minute major penalty on Findlay.

The early fast pace, Perry said, worked to Findlay’s advantage. The major penalty did not.

“We came to play, we were in the right frame of mind and that first period, I think we outplayed them,” Perry said.

“We really played fast. We wore that first line (of BG) out. We wanted to keep the puck moving, we did not want faceoffs; we didn’t want icing. We did what we wanted to do that first period. I figured we’d be in good shape in the third period but some bad penalties really took us out of it.”

Findlay’s Blake Gray scored two goals, and Nick Iler and Brandon Armstrong had one each. Cameron Armstrong and Brandon Armstrong had two assists each, while Iler, Harry Hall and Keaton Rider all had one.

Goalie Storm Woodruff made 18 saves.

Brandon Armstrong’s two assists gave the senior forward a Findlay High School single-season record 46 for the season. He ended his senior year owning single-season school records for goals (69), assists (46) and total points (115). He ended his FHS career owning school records for goals (153), assists (126) and total points (279).

“I told him after the game that I admired his play,” Eddie Powers said. “I’ve loved watching him play. He’s an honored opponent.”

“We’re 22-12-2 and that’s no joke. I’m very proud of this team,” Perry said. “You look at us, we’re not big. We’re small, but we have some big hearts.”

