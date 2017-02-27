Sectional Girls Basketball: Riverdale Falcons zap Chargers for sectional title

By SCOTT COTTOS

LEXINGTON — No Sydney Holderman? No problem.

Actually, it’s not the desired plan for Riverdale to play through the tough part of a game without its top player.

But the Falcons did just that on Saturday night and went on a run that led to a 60-51 victory over Edison in a Division III sectional title game at Lexington High School.

Lexie Wright recorded a near triple-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and two blocked shots for Riverdale, which improved to 12-12.

The fourth-seeded Falcons will play No. 3 Margaretta (14-10) in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at Shelby High School.

In Saturday night’s second game, Willard ran away with a 57-32 victory over Fostoria to advance to the Shelby district.

Riverdale led just 22-19 when Holderman picked up her third foul and was sent to the bench by her mother and coach, Maryann Holderman, with 2:44 left in the first half.

Defense played a key role, however, as the Falcons finished the half with a 14-3 run for a comfortable 36-20 advantage.

Wright and Janessa Taylor scored four points apiece in the run for Riverdale, which benefited from its defensive pressure.

“We were converting a lot of their miscues into points,” Maryann Holderman said. “Our defense created a lot of our offense.”

The Falcons worked through that stretch without their top ball handler in Sydney Holderman, but others stepped up.

“Reygan (Frey) and Brooke (Kuenzli) really did a nice job of taking care of the ball,” Maryann Holderman said. “We had some situations and we had to call some timeouts, but we weathered that storm and ended up with the ‘W.'”

Wright said she and her teammates knew they had to step up without their floor leader in the lineup.

“Everyone knew their part, and that’s how it’s going to be next season (with Holderman graduated),” she said. “I’m proud.”

The Falcons extended their lead to as many as 21 points and fought off a fourth-quarter Chargers rally that cut the gap to nine.

Frey finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Taylor tallied 12 points and five rebounds and Holderman had eight points, four steals and two assists.

Jillian Danda had 15 points and seven rebounds for Edison (10-13), which also got 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals from Kelsey Schuster, 11 points from Alana Fidler and 10 rebounds from Hannah Vitaz.

In the second game, Willard got 11 points from Cassidy Crawford and Ashlee Tuttle with Crawford adding four assists. Sydney Stevens scored 10 points and Lydia Wiers snared 11 rebounds for the Crimson Flashes, who will take a 12-12 record into Thursday’s 6:15 p.m. district semifinal against Seneca East (13-11).

Stevens recorded a conventional 3-point play to put the Crimson Flashes up 15-14 in the second quarter and Tuttle followed with a 3-point shot from the left wing. It was all Willard after that.

“We saw it in their eyes as soon as they hit those,” Lady Red coach Gabe Sierra said. “And we weren’t hitting shots. Obviously, that was the biggest problem in the first half — we just couldn’t make a bucket.”

Fostoria made just 6 of 27 shots in the first half (22 percent) and finished 11 of 52 (21.2 percent).

Tyriana Settles and Evion Taylor scored 12 points apiece for Fostoria with Settles completing a double-double with 10 rebounds. Gabby Gregg had eight rebounds and two steals.

FIRST GAME

RIVERDALE (13-11)

Kuenzli 2-0–4, Wright 8-2–18, Taylor 3-6–12, Frey 3-10–16, Holderman 3-1″”8, VandenBosch 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-55 19-30–60.

edison (10-13)

Schuster 3-7–13, Danda 6-0–15, Fidler 2-7–11, Vitaz 2-2–6, Stoll 3-0–6. TOTALS: 16-54 16-25–51.

Riverdale 16 20 9 15 — 60

Milan Edison 7 13 12 19 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 1-7 (Holderman); Edison 3-20 (Danda 3).

rebounds: Riverdale 40 (Wright 11, Frey 9); Edison 42 (Vitaz 10).

turnovers: Riverdale 16, Edison 20.

SECOND GAME

FOSTORIA (8-16)

Gregg 2-2–7, Grine 0-1–1, Settles 6-0–12, Taylor 3-6–12. TOTALS: 11-52 9-19–32.

WILLARD (12-12)

Tuttle 4-2–11, Vipperman 2-0–6, Secor 3-1–7, Crawford 3-5–11, Brubaker 1-0–2, Moore 1-0–2, Wiers 3-0–6, Hamons 0-2–2, Stevens 4-2–10. TOTALS: 21-54 11-14–57.

Fostoria 9 6 7 10 — 32

Willard 8 16 16 17 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Willard 4-17 (Vipperman & Secor 2); Fostoria 1-9 (Gregg).

rebounds: Willard 42 (Wiers 11, Crawford 7); Fostoria 38 (Settles 10, Gregg 8).

turnovers: Fostoria 19, Willard 17.

