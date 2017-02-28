All-League Roundup: Columbus Grove girls sweep top PCL awards

The awards keep rolling in for Columbus Grove’s girls basketball team.

Columbus Grove’s Paige Bellman was selected as the Putnam County League Player of the Year and Brian Schroeder was named the coach of the year as the PCL released its all-conference girls basketball selections on Monday.

Bellman did it all for the Bulldogs as she popped in 17.4 points with 8.9 rebounds per game. She also added 3.3 steals and 2.9 blocked shots per game. Schroeder led Grove to the PCL championship as the Bulldogs finished 21-1 overall during the regular season and 7-0 in conference play.

Columbus Grove senior Jade Clement joined Bellman on the all-PCL first team along with Leipsic junior Kierra Meyer, Ottoville senior Brooke Mangas and junior Bridget Landin.

Clement scored 12.9 points with 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game for the Bulldogs while Meyer netted 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Vikings.

No stats on Ottoville’s players were available.

Second team all-PCL players include Columbus Grove junior Macy McCluer, Kalida junior Sarah Klausing, Leipsic junior Heather Lammers, Ottoville junior Cassandra Kemper and Pandora-Gilboa senior Brittany Hovest.

All-PCL Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Paige Bellman, jr., Columbus Grove; Jade Clement, sr., Columbus Grove; Kierra Meyer, jr., Leipsic; Brooke Mangas, sr., Ottoville; Bridget Landin, jr., Ottoville.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Paige Bellman, Columbus Grove.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Brian Schroeder, Columbus Grove.

SECOND TEAM

Macy McCluer, sr., Columbus Grove; Sarah Klausing, jr., Kalida; Heather Lammers, jr., Leipsic; Cassandra Kemper, jr., Ottoville; Brittany Hovest, sr., Pandora-Gilboa.

HONORABLE MENTION

COLUMBUS GROVE — Rylee Sybert, Grace Schroeder. CONTINENTAL — Amber Logan, Addyson Armey. FORT JENNINGS — Abby VonSossan, Haley Wittler. KALIDA — Taylor Lucke, Lauren Langhals. LEIPSIC — Carlee Siefker, Brooke Gerdeman. MILLER CITY — Christine Berger, Tiffany Welty. OTTOVILLE — Alicia Honigford, Alexis Thorbahn. PANDORA-GILBOA –Alexa Maag, Kelsey Basinger.

PCL SCHOLASTIC AWARDS

COLUMBUS GROVE –Grace Schroeder, Jenny Ellerbrock, Hallie Malsam. CONTINENTAL — Jaylen Armey, Ashley Mansfield. FORT JENNINGS — Abby VonSossan, Erin Eickholt. KALIDA — Brooke Kimball. LEIPSIC — Hope Lammers, Brooke Gerdeman, Mindy Ellerbrock, Tessa Haselman. MILLER CITY — Christine Berger, Tiffany Welty, Megan Warnimont. OTTOVILLE — Madison Knodell, Alexis Thorbahn, Brooke Mangas. PANDORA-GILBOA — Kelsey Basinger, Kristen Mullins, Toria Hovest.

Lentz is NBC POY

Elmwood senior Tayte Lentz netted the Northern Buckeye Conference’s top honor as the NBC released its all-conference boys basketball selections for the 2016-17 season.

Lentz was named the NBC Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches. He averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game to lead the Royals to a 14-8 regular-season record.

The rest of the first team included Otsego senior Parker Vollmar, Woodmore junior Mitchell Miller, Genoa sophomore Jake Plantz, Rossford senior Connor Bihn and Eastwood junior Cade Boos.

Elmwood senior Nate Uzelac was named to the all-NBC second team while Fostoria sophomore Aneas Cousin made the league’s honorable mention list.

All-NBC Boys Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Tayte Lentz, Elmwood, sr.; Parker Vollmar, sr., Otsego; Mitchell Miller, jr., Woodmore; Jake Plantz, soph., Genoa; Connor Bihn, sr., Rossford; Cade Boos, jr., Eastwood.

SECOND TEAM

Will Varner, jr., Otsego; Ryan Reiter, sr., Eastwood; Nate Uzelac, sr., Elmwood; Jordan Bekier, sr., Lake; Cota Sinclair, sr., Rossford; Andrew Bench, soph., Genoa.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Sutter, Genoa, sr.; Mikey Blauey, sr., Woodmore; Matt Fuerst, sr., Rossford; Jimmy Urias, sr., Lake; Grant Hirzel, jr., Eastwood; Aneas Cousin, soph., Fostoria.

Wilson, Dye earn first-team honors

A pair of Hardin Northern girls basketball players earned first-team honors as the Northwest Central Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball selections for the 2016-17 season.

Holly Wilson and Ashton Dye were voted to the first team in balloting by the league’s head coaches.

Wilson led the Polar Bears with 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as Hardin Northern posted a 9-13 overall record that included a 3-3 mark in the NWCC.

Dye added 13.1 points with 3.0 steals per game. The Polar Bears’ Kamryn Hopson and Bailee Waller made the all-NWCC honorable mention list.

Upper Scioto Valley’s Emily Patton was named the NWCC Player of the Year while Ridgemont’s Tim Weyant was selected as the league’s coach of the year.

Hardin Northern’s Zach Wilhelm and Shawn Weihrauch made the all-NWCC boys honorable mention list.

Lima Perry’s Jackoby Lane-Harvey was named the boys player of the year while the Commodores’ Matt Tabler was selected as the NWCC Coach of the Year.

All-NWCC Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Emily Patton, Upper Scioto Valley; Priscilla Howard, Ridgemont; Holly Wilson, Hardin Northern; Shelby Spradlin, Upper Scioto Valley; Ashton Dye, Hardin Northern; Marissa Davis, Riverside; Kaycee Carroll, Upper Scioto Valley.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Emily Patton, Upper Scioto Valley.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Tim Weyant, Ridgemont.

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Fogt, Sidney Lehman; Bailie Barrington, Waynesfield-Goshen; Meadow Cromer, Ridgemont; Kayla Wicker, Waynesfield-Goshen.

HONORABLE MENTION

HARDIN NORTHERN — Kamryn Hopson, Bailee Waller. SIDNEY LEHMAN — Alanna O’Leary, Grace Monnin. LIMA PERRY — Kyazia Healey, E’Nautica Crockett. RIDGEMONT — Shaylee McGrath, Faith Jenkins. RIVERSIDE — Shelby Giles, Aubrie Stillings. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY — Alyssa Miller, Haley Hunsicker. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Cassidy Craig, Madison Buffenbarger.

All-NWCC Boys Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Jackoby Lane-Harvey, Lima Perry; Kobe Glover, Lima Perry; Brody Bowman, Lima Temple Christian; Trevor Dotson, Upper Scioto Valley; Kameron Lee, Sidney Lehman; Chase Rose, Upper Scioto Valley.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Jackoby Lane-Harvey, Lima Perry.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Matt Tabler, Lima Perry.

SECOND TEAM

Orion Monford, Lima Perry; Trey Helmlinger, Riverside; Plummie Gardner, Lima Perry; Trevor Stover, Ridgemont; Seth Hohlbein, Lima Temple Christian.

HONORABLE MENTION

HARDIN NORTHERN — Zach Wilhelm, Shawn Weihrauch. SIDNEY LEHMAN — Dylan Arnold, Preston Rodgers. LIMA PERRY — Lamonte Nichols, Logan Dray. RIDGEMONT — Trenton Sparks, Cade McKinley. RIVERSIDE — Tyler Sanford, Hunter Kreglow. LIMA TEMPLE CHRISTIAN — Noah Howell, Ty Callahan. UPPER SCIOTO VALLEY —- Wyatt Daniels, Wayne Lowery. WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN — Kurtis Bowersock, Jaden Maxwell.

Comments

comments