Area College Roundup: Kimbrough, Sullivan headline UF all-GLIAC selections

University of Findlay juniors Martyce Kimbrough and Taren Sullivan both earned first-team honors as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference released its all-conference men’s basketball selections for the 2016-17 season.

Kimbrough, who was also a first team all-league pick last year, is averaging 20.4 points per game. He leads the GLIAC with 106 made three pointers and is shooting 43.4 percent from long range, the 11th-best mark in the league.

His 106 made three pointers is also a new school record and ranks third among all NCAA Division II men’s basketball players.

The Lima Central Catholic grad has scored 552 points for Findlay this season, the 17th-highest total in school history. He also ranks 45th all-time at UF with 1,001 career points.

Sullivan, a second team all-conference selection a year ago, is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He ranks second in the GLIAC with a 46.6 shooting percentage from three point range and his steals (3rd), assists (5th) and rebounds (7th) per game averages all rank in the top-10 of the GLIAC.

A Lima Bath grad, Sullivan has scored 476 points this year, the 31st-best mark in school history. He has recorded 957 career points during his time with the program.

In addition, senior guard Ricardo Smith was voted to the all-defensive team.

Smith is averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

He also ranks second on the team with 20 blocked shots.

ONU to host regional

ADA — Ohio Northern University be the host site for the NCAA Division III women’s basketball regional tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Polar Bears will host take on Lakeland (Wis.) Friday in the nightcap of a doubleheader at the ONU Sports Center.

The Polar Bears (27-0 overall) are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the past five seasons and won the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season title with a perfect 18-0 record.

Lakeland received an automatic bid to the tournament after defeating Concordia (Wis.) in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Tournament Championship 64-60.

It’s the Muskies seventh trip to the NCAA Tournament in the last seven years, and they are making their seventh appearance in the tournament in school history.

Ohio Northern or Lakeland will take on the winner of the other semifinal involving No. 17 Trine and Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.

Times for each tournament site will be released today.

