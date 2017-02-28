Here are the first round matches for the 95 area wrestlers that will be competing in district wrestling tournaments on Friday and Saturday.

Area District Wrestling Pairings

First Round Matches

Division I

AT MENTOR (10 area Qualifiers)

106 — Jonah Smith, fr., Findlay, 34-14 vs. Mason Hakeos, jr., Springfield, 33-9.

126 — Joey Staschiak, sr,, Findlay, 34-8 vs. Mike DeCamillo, sr., Ashtabula Lakeside, 31-11.

138 — Boston Dubocq, jr., Findlay, 26-8 vs. Nick Henneman, sr., Oregon Clay, 37-2.

145 — Seth Douglas, jr., Findlay, 30-11 vs. Timothy Marshall, jr., Toledo St. John’s, 17-15.

152 — Josiah Trevino, jr., Findlay, 22-16 vs. Hunter Kupniewski, fr., North Royalton, 22-12.

160 — Dru Hernandez, jr., Findlay, 22-14 vs. Sam Arcaro, sr., Mentor, 16-16.

170 — Paul Singh, sr., Findlay, 23-12 vs. Kyle Miller, soph., Oregon Clay, 23-13.

182 — Zach Bryant, jr., Findlay, 28-12 vs. Keishawn Goodson, jr., Cleveland John F. Kennedy, 14-10.

220 — Aaron Kupferberg, sr., Findlay, 29-13 vs. Alex Carpenter, sr., North Ridgeville, 23-19.

285 — Dewey Lee, sr., Findlay, 30-14 vs. Omer Fattah, jr., Lakewood St. Edward, 14-10.

Division II

AT MANSFIELD SENIOR (10 area Qualifiers)

106 — Ronan Gullifer, fr., Upper Sandusky, 17-14 vs. Ty Spencer, fr., Ontario, 29-12.

113 — Matt Luikart, sr., Upper Sandusky, 26-7 vs. Lupe Martinez, soph., Defiance, 29-19.

120 — Brayzin McDaniel, fr., Upper Sandusky, 20-14 vs. Brian Shaw, jr., Parma Padua, 32-17.

152 — Brandon Derr, jr., Upper Sandusky, 29-10 vs. Xavier Torres, soph., Wauseon, 43-8.

160 — Noah Clary, jr., Upper Sandusky, 39-2 vs. Matt Abraham, Parma Padua, soph., 33-16.

160 — Colin Drake, jr., Fostoria, 16-22 vs. Cory Stallings, jr., Lodi Cloverleaf, 33-8.

170 — Mitchell Dewitt, jr., Upper Sandusky, 12-15 vs. Brycen Light, Ashland, jr., 15-14.

182 — Noah Frey, sr., Upper Sandusky, 26-7 vs. Jacob Adams, Rocky River, sr., 21-14.

220 — Connor Johnston, jr., 35-5 vs. Russell Demarco, sr., Port Clinton, 35-6.

285 — Shane Pack, sr., Upper Sandusky, 17-12 vs. Nah Meeker, sr., Elida, 44-1.

Division III

AT TROY (25 Area qualifiers)

113 — Damien Cameron, fr., Ada 19-11 vs. Camron Neal, sr., Camden Preble Shawnee, 35-4.

113 — Preston Brubaker, sr., Columbus Grove, 28-9 vs. J.C. Fox, soph., New Lebanon Dixie, 20-7.

120 — Le’on Palomo, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 25-8 vs. Drew Whaley, sr., Troy Christian, 32-12.

120 — Ryder Romick, jr., Bluffton, 21-14 vs. Graham Shore, jr., Casstown Miami East, 46-0.

126 — Brock Gerken, sr., Patrick Henry, 26-13 vs. Jory Lust, jr., Columbus Grandview Heights, 23-17.

132 — Dylan Hammond, sr., Columbus Grove, 10-7 vs. Dallas Scott, jr., Centerburg, 11-6.

132 — Max Neiling, jr., Patrick Henry, 21-9 vs. Andrew Halko, soph., Columbus Ready, 32-6.

138 — Jasper Scarberry, soph., Ottawa-Glandorf, 13-13 vs. Clayton Schrimer, soph., Blanchester, 37-8.

138 — Chase Sumner, jr., Ada, 33-2 vs. Logan White, fr., West Alexandria Twin Valley South, 9-17.

145 — James Badial-Luna, jr., Bluffton 29-15 vs. Trey Blevins, sr., Springfield Greenon, 32-11.

145 — Brent Siefker, jr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 20-15 vs. Drew Combs, jr., Camden Preble Shawnee, 16-8.

152 — Logan Balbaugh, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 21-8 vs. Josh Cook, sr., New Paris National Train, sr., 22-5.

152 — Austin Mault, sr., Bluffton, 20-7 vs. Deron White, sr., Covington, 33-12.

160 — ColeWilson, sr., Bluffton, 22-11 vs. Christian Koch, sr., Richwood North Union, 36-4.

160 — Grant Goecke, jr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 28-8 vs. Thomas Jones, soph., Gahanna Columbus Academy, 19-17.

170 — Danny Rosales, soph., Ottawa-Glandorf, 24-10 vs. John Cline, fr., Lees Creek East Clinton, 12-10.

182 — Tyler Ebbeskotte, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 17-3 vs. Dillon Lanthorn, sr., Centerburg, 23-11.

182 — Enoch Jones, jr., Columbus Grove, 17-11 vs. Matthew Stover, sr., Columbus Ready, 30-10.

182 — Wil Morrow, fr., Patrick Henry, 30-6 vs. Jacob Rigsby, sr., Fairbanks, 14-5.

195 — Deandre Nasser, soph., Bluffton, 35-5 vs. Bailey Stratton, sr., Springfield Northeasterm, 37-4.

195 — Daniel Beemer, jr., Ottawa-Glandorf, 31-0 vs. Nick Baker, soph., Troy Christian, 30-16.

195 — Dakota Sargeant, fr., Columbus Grove, 17-10 vs. Wyatt Long, sr., Sidney Lehman, 39-8.

220 — Kent Petersen, sr., Patrick Henry, 31-1 vs. Bradley Lewis, jr., Bethel-Tate, 28-13.

220 — Dylan Sargeant, fr., Columbus Grove, 23-14 vs. Reece Human, sr., Carlise, 23-0.

285 — Adam Bailey, jr., Ada, 15-15 vs. Cameron Coffman, sr., New Lebanon Dixie, 41-0.

Division III

AT TOLEDO WAITE (50 area qualifiers)

103 — Chance Mason, soph., Hopewell-Loudon 19-18 vs. Jake Manley, fr., Otsego, 36-7.

103 — Owen Karcher, fr., Cory-Rawson, 26-8 vs. Antonio Lecki, fr., Lake, 27-3.

103 — Jordan Marczak, fr., Arcadia 21-22 vs. Oscar Sanchez, soph., Genoa 41-4.

113 — Reece Mullholand, fr., Carey, 23-16 vs. Randall Mills, fr., Antwerp, 21-14.

113 — Dylan Montgomery, jr., McComb 22-6 vs. Shane Eicher, fr., Archbold 25-16.

113 — Daniel White, jr., Cory-Rawson, 9-21 vs. Jordan Bowers, jr., Tinora, 39-7.

120 — Caden Gurney, soph., Mohawk 22-17 vs. Trey Back, soph., Clear Fork, 13-20.

120 — Wyatt Lucas, soph., Arcadia, 24-14 vs. Carlos Torres, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s, 20-22.

120 — Andres Miranda, fr., Van Buren, 14-19 vs. Dakota Blanton, soph., South Central, 35-4.

126 — Jevyn Pratt, sr., Carey, 40-3 vs. Andy Hinojosa, jr., Tinora, 30-15.

126 — Matthew Pierce, fr., McComb, 31-7 vs. Dylan Cook, jr.,Swanton, 22-6.

126 — Thane Gallegos, soph., Riverdale, 15-6 vs. Zane Peterson, sr., Liberty Center, 28-11.

132 — Justin Schlack, sr., Carey, 21-17 vs. Max Wolfe, sr., Edison, 39-9.

132 — David Patterson, jr., North Baltimore 33-10 vs. Gavin Grime, jr., Archbold, 40-8.

132 — Brice Spoon, sr., McComb, 24-13 vs. Owen Starcher, sr., Norwalk St. Paul, 30-16.

138 — Brenden Biddle, sr., Lakota, 34-9 vs. Jacob Dillon, fr., McComb, 33-12.

138 — J.D. McNett, jr., Otsego, 29-2 vs. Isaiah Colvin, jr., Cory-Rawson, 24-11.

138 — Andrew Meyers, fr., St. Wendelin, 15-25 vs. Austin Eick, Rossford, jr., 40-8.

138 — Christian Aldaco, jr., Elmwood 25-17 vs. Chet Margraf, sr., Mohawk 34-8.

145 — Tyler Ludwig, jr., Van Buren, 40-8 vs. Jonathan Auld, fr., Gibsonburg, 29-11.

145 — Andrew Smith, soph., McComb, 24-20 vs. Dylan Mansor, sr., Oak Harbor, 38-4.

145 — Morgan Price, fr., Mohawk, 29-14 vs. Dalton Merritt, sr., Elmwood, 13-5.

145 — Wayne Frey, jr., Riverdale, 31-11 vs. Clay Edwards, sr., Otsego, 23-8.

152 — Trevor Franks, fr., Lakota, 34-10 vs. Jacob Near, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s, 42-7.

152 — Noah Schumacher, sr., Van Buren, 24-6 vs. Ryan Marvin, soph., Swanton, 34-13.

152 — Cole Cramer, sr., Arcadia, 32-13 vs. Austin Wilson, sr., Archbold, 45-7.

152 — Rico Lopez, jr., Mohawk, 27-12 vs. Bryan Floyd, fr., Evergreen, 16-22.

160 — Jacob Emerine, jr., Van Buren, 31-8 vs. Rhett Roeder, sr., Monroeville, 32-12.

160 — Parker Brown, jr., Mohawk, 36-5 vs. John Witschi, jr., Clear Fork, 11-3.

170 — Cole Draper, sr., Mohawk, 34-2 vs. Xavier Beach, jr., Genoa, 34-13.

170 — Blaine Peterson, jr., Cory-Rawson, 27-11 vs. Trevor Mack, sr., Northwood, 37-6.

170 — Noah Baker, sr., Elmwood, 36-10 vs. Garrett Kuns, sr., Galion, 30-6.

182 — Cadin Emshoff, sr., Mohawk, 29-12 vs. Joey Kasper, sr., Edison, 47-7.

182 — Aidan Loveridge, jr., Riverdale, 7-1 vs. Tche Leroux, soph., Monroeville, 23-16.

182 — Tanner May, fr., Carey, 33-6 vs. Brock Martin, jr., Seneca East, 28-12.

182 — Jace Grossman, sr., Elmwood, 42-4 vs. Michael Reisinger, jr., Swanton, 15-12.

182 — Chandler Harris, sr., Liberty-Benton, 25-14 vs. Colton Campbell, jr., Ashland Crestview, 38-12.

195 — Brent Mullholand, sr., Carey, 10-20 vs. Caleb Carpenter, soph., Liberty Center, 33-3.

195 — Brice Markel, soph., McComb, 32-14 vs. Dakota Schweitzer, sr., Ayersville, 23-19.

195 — Dylan Hinton, jr., Elmwood, 41-3 vs. Montgomery Wells, soph., Monroeville, 30-17.

220 — Zerich Magnall, jr.. Cory-Rawson, 16-13 vs. Dylan Thorp, Oak Harbor, sr., 39-2.

220 — Jon Racheter, sr., Carey, 33-5 vs. Marciano Salazar, jr., Gibsonburg, 23-19.

220 — Griffin Sperry, sr., Elmwood, 29-9 vs. Noah Price, soph., Fremont St. Joseph, 27-4.

220 — Tanner Schroer, sr., Van Buren, 25-9 vs. Tyler Tudor, Eastwood, sr., 37-7.

285 — Derek Smith, sr., Tinora, 51-0 vs. Ethan Schlack, soph., Carey, 30-14.

285 — Dakota Klotz, Lakota, jr., 29-13 vs. C.J. McCrimmon, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s, 31-16.

285 — John Hill, soph., Arcadia, 33-13 vs. Thomas Lytle, jr., Swanton, 31-8.

