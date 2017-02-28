Boys Basketball: FHS Trojans looking to shoot down Arrows

Findlay High School’s boys basketball team will be looking to start the second season off better than it ended the first when the Trojans face Ashland at 8 p.m. today in the Division I sectional tournament at Fostoria.

After knocking off state-ranked Toledo St. Francis 63-61 on Feb. 10, Findlay (14-8) ended the regular season with tough losses to Lima Senior (56-53, OT), Three Rivers Athletic Conference champion and No. 5-ranked Toledo St. John’s (54-48) and TRAC runner-up Toledo Whitmer (64-52).

Ashland (15-7), the runner-up to Wooster in the Ohio Cardinal Conference, dropped two of its last three games, but ended the regular season on a winning note, beating Mansfield Madison 80-60. The Arrows made 15 3-pointers in the win over Madison, tying a school record they set three games earlier in a 90-60 win over West Homes.

Leading Ashland are seniors Griffin Gerwig, John Wolfe and Grant Denbow.

Gerwig, a 6-foot-6 senior center, averages 15.7 points a game and was selected the District 6 Player of the Year. Wolfe, a first-team all-Ohio receiver in football, averages 12 points a game and Denbow, who quarterbacked the Arrows to three straight Division III state playoff appearances, averages 7.0.

Denbow’s sophomore brother Garrett averages 11 points a game and junior Manny Langston averages 5.8.

Findlay continues to be led by 6-3 seniors Kyle Nunn and Drew Hapner.

Nunn averages 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and leads the Trojans with 42 steals; Hapner averages 13.3 points and leads the team in rebounds (7.9 rpg), blocks (33) and charges taken (28). Adam Gutting (1.1 ppg), Isaac Schumm (1.4 ppg) and Mitchell Hucke (0.6 ppg) supply Findlay’s depth inside.

Sophomore guard Ryan Roth averages 7.3 points a game and leads Findlay in assists (94) and 3-pointers (43). Senior Tre Miller averages 4.1 points a game and is third on the team in rebounds (85), assists (45) and steals (17). Junior Jacob Logsdon averages 4.9 points and sophomore R.J. Nunn, who missed a few games due to injury early in the season, averages 8.1 points to go with 46 rebounds and 45 assists in 18 games.

The winner of the Findlay/Ashland matchup advances to Friday’s sectional final to face the winner of today’s 6 p.m. opener between Toledo Bowsher (18-4) and Perrysburg (15-7). Wednesday’s lower bracket games at Fostoria will have Toledo Whitmer (16-6) going against Toledo Start (11-9) and Lima Senior (15-7) battling Toledo Waite (13-8).

Nine schools will compete in the Division I sectional at Toledo Central Catholic. Of the 17 Division I schools in the Northwest District, 13 enter tournament play with winning records, including nine who have won 15 or more games.

