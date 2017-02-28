Prep Basketball: Winslow, Holderman highlight District 6 picks

A handful of area players and coaches netted top honors as the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s District 6 released its all-district selections for the 2016-17 season.

Upper Sandusky coach Jeff Winslow was named the Division II Boys Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to a perfect 22-0 record and Northern 10 Conference championship.

Upper Sandusky senior Wes Vent earned a spot on the Division II boys first team.

Riverdale Sydney Holderman was voted as the Division III Girls Player of the Year.

Holderman led the Blanchard Valley Conference in scoring for the second straight season as she netted 21.4 points per game. She also dished out 2.6 assists per game for the Falcons (11-11).

Mohawk senior Chelsey Trusty was also a first-team selection in Division III.

Old Fort swept the top honors in the Division IV girls selections as Allie Adelsperger was named the player of the year while Jenny Ritzler nabbed coach of the year honors.

They led Old Fort to a 19-3 regular -season record and co-championship in the Sandusky Bay Conference’s River Division this season.

New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig, Carey’s Sydney Kin, Hopewell-Loudon’s Brooklyn Arbogast and Old Fort’s Peyton Miller were first team picks, along with Adelsperger, in Division IV.

Carey’s Cody Luzader and Old Fort’s Hootie Cleveland were first-team selections in the Division III and IV boys picks respectively.

Upper Sandusky’s Abigail Fogle made the first team for Division II girls.

All-District 6 Selections

Division I Boys

FIRST TEAM

Griffin Gerwig, sr., Ashland; John Wolfe, sr., Ashland’ Grant Denbow, sr., Ashland; B.J. Patrick, jr., Mansfield Senior; Brandon Tulio, sr., Fremont Ross; Taylor Druckenmiller, sr., Fremont Ross.

SECOND TEAM

Garrett Denbow, soph., Ashland; Malik Johnson, jr., Fremont Ross; Bryce McKinstry, soph., Fremont Ross.

Player of the Year: Griffin Gerwig, Ashland.

Coach of the Year: Jason Hess, Ashland.

Division II Boys

FIRST TEAM

Jayrese Williams, sr., Sandusky; Wes Vent, sr., Upper Sandusky; Tyrell Ajian, sr., Mansfield Madison; Cade Stover, so., Lexington; Trey Jordan, sr., Ontario; Davey Hipp, sr., Shelby; Ro Durham, sr., Tiffin Columbian; Connor Roesch, sr., Sandusky Perkins.

SECOND TEAM

Michael Hurst, jr., Huron; Joby Pfiel, jr., Vermilion; Keith Williams, jr., Sandusky; George Friend, sr., Norwalk; Owen Hartley, sr., Bellevue; Jackson Todd, sr., Ontario; Kyle Jackson, jr., Mansfield Madison.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jevon Dible, Upper Sandusky; Austin Spitler, Perkins; Joey Brenner, Port Clinton; Joey Harkelroad, Huron; Mason Montgomery, Vermilion; Cavon Croom, Sanduksy; Todd Simonds, Tiffin Columbian; Brock Kehres, Shelby; Seth Hohman, Clyde.

Player of the Year: Jayrese Williams, Sandusky.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Bobby James, Huron; Jeff Winslow, Upper Sandusky.

Division III Boys

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Lane, sr., New London; Bryce Ostheimer, sr., Edison; Colton Stevens, sr., Crestview; Cody Luzader, jr., Carey; Colton Puder, sr., Western Reserve; Johny Diehm, sr., Seneca East, Angelo Frias, jr., Margaretta.

SECOND TEAM

Bailey Kimberlin, jr., Margaretta; James Hill, jr., Edison; Chance Bennett, jr., Clear Fork; Nick Cofer, sr., Willard; Bryce Roberts, jr., Edison; Dale Smith, jr. Western Reserve; Karson Howell, so., New London.

HONORABLE MENTION

Garrett Summit, Carey; Trey Bame, Carey; Clinton Carr, Bucyrus; Noah Hilton, Margaretta; Ethan Daub, Willard; Jeret Griffith, Western Reserve; Nicholas Stimpert, Ashland Crestview; Alex Forehand, Seneca East; Nick Leibacher, Margaretta; Isaiah Alsip, Galion.

Player of the Year: Ryan Lane, New London.

Coach of the Year: Tom Howell, New London.

Division IV Boys

FIRST TEAM

Jared Jakubick, jr., Mansfield St. Peter’s; Hootie Cleveland, sr., Old Fort; Jacob Shade, sr., Buckeye Central; Mason Campbell, jr., Mansfield St. Peter’s; David Miller, sr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Luca Mormina, jr., Sandusky St. Mary’s; Brandon McCall, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Jack Reed, sr., Wynford; Heath Starkey, sr., Colonel Crawford.

SECOND TEAM

Jared McPeek, jr., Mansfield Christian; Michael Ponchel, sr., South Central; Dylan Furlong, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Tyson Kent, sr., Mansfield St. Peter’s; Cameron McGreary, fr., Colonel Crawford; Gauge Sadler, sr., Hopewell-Loudon, Dylan Dennison, sr., Lucas; Lucas Williams, sr., New Riegel, Jacob Webb, jr., Old Fort.

HONORABLE MENTION

Zach Millitello, Fremont St. Joseph; Ty Clark, Crestline; Ben Lamoreaux, South Central; Josh Murphy, Lucas; Zach Hoffman, Wynford; Connor Meyer, Tiffin Calvert; Shane Holcomb, New Riegel; Elijah Cobb, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Simon Blair, South Central; Jordyn Jury, Hopewell-Loudon; Cyle Smith, St. Wendelin; Trent Ardner, Hopewell-Loudon; Kyle Kurtz, Mansfield Christian; Max Loy, Buckeye Central.

Player of the Year: Jared Jakubick, Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Norwalk St. Paul.

Division I Girls

FIRST TEAM

Kylie Radabaugh, jr., Ashland; Jazmin Bulger, jr., Fremont Ross; Brooklyn Arnold, so., Mansfield Madison; Katie Kennedy, sr., Ashland; Maddie Overmyer, sr., Fremont Ross.

SECOND TEAM

Rebecca Phelps, so. Mansfield Madison; Alyssa Steury, soph., Ashland; Ahlia Simms, fr., Fremont Ross; Leah Boggs, fr., Mansfield Madison; Mackenzie Mullins, jr., Mansfield Madison.

HONORABLE MENTION

Logan Lamalie, sr., Fremont Ross; Kourtney Burke, jr., Ashland; Samantha Webb, jr., Ashland; Tara Andrews, jr., Mansfield Madison; Rylie Shaffner, jr., Mansfield Madison.

Player of the Year: Kylie Radebaugh, Ashland.

Coach of the Year: Juan Vela, Fremont Ross

Division II Girls

FIRST TEAM

Jiselle Thomas, sr., Norwalk; Abigail Fogle, jr., Upper Sandusky; Kennadie Goth, sr., Shelby; Casey Santoro, fr., Bellevue; Erica Johnson, sr., Mansfield sr.; Heidi Marshall, jr., Clyde; Emily Yeager, sr. Ontario.

SECOND TEAM

Jenna Strayer, sr., Bellevue; Jacke Garrett, sr., Shelby; NaShail Shelby, jr., Ontario; Olivia Howard, fr., Sandusky Perkins; Siena King, sr., Shelby; Sierra Carey, sr., Upper Sandusky; Payton Vogel, so., Bellevue.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddie Brisendine, Tiffin Columbian; Erin Sherman, Sandusky; Talayzha Catchings, Mansfield Senior, sr.; Caitlyn Schnur, Vermilion; Megan Hensel, Upper Sandusky; Bree Dowling, Clyde; Julia Kocher, Lexington; Amanda Nething, Ontario; Abby Dryfuse, Tiffin Columbian; Addie Martin, Clyde.

Player of the Year: Jiselle Thomas, Norwalk.

Coach of the Year: Natalie Lantz, Shelby.

Division III Girls

FIRST TEAM

Sydney Holderman, sr., Riverdale; Andrea Robson, jr., Western Reserve; Alexus Burkhart, sr., Colonel Crawford; Cassidy Crawford, fr., Willard; Megan Siesel, sr., Seneca East; Chelsey Trusty, sr., Mohawk; Cora Wyers, so., Western Reserve.

SECOND TEAM

Gretchen Harris, sr., Wynford; Jacqueline Baith, jr., Ashland Crestview; Janessa Taylor, sr., Riverdale; Ashley Gwirtz, sr., Colonel Crawford; Kelsey Schuster, sr., Edison; Madie Secor, jr., Willard; Shania Orewiler, jr., Bucyrus.

HONORABLE MENTION

Faythe Smetzer, Margaretta; Marina Adachi, Seneca East; Lydia Wiers, Willard; Brooke Ommert, Western Reserve; Lexie Wright, Riverdale; Beth Dundore, Mohawk; Jayden Moore, Margaretta; Gabby Kaple, Galion; Sydney McLaughlin, Ashland Crestview; Reygan Frey, Riverdale.

Player of the Year: Sydney Holderman, Riverdale.

Coach of the Year: Laura Pierson, Western Reserve.

Division IV Girls

FIRST TEAM

Allie Adelsperger, sr., Old Fort; Brianna Gillig, jr., New Riegel; Sydney Kin, jr., Carey; Jenna Karl, jr., Buckeye Central; Adrienne Wehring, jr., Fremont St. Joseph; Ashley Painley, sr., Norwalk St. Paul; Brooklyn Arbogast, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Miranda Wammes, jr. Fremont St. Joseph; Peyton Miller, sr., Old Fort.

SECOND TEAM

Morgan Luedy, sr., New London; Isabelle Biglin, sr., Buckeye Central; Allie Maiyer, sr., Mansfield Christian; Eden Copley, sr., New London; Hailey Coppus, jr., Hopewell-Loudon; Caroline Blunk, sr., Mansfield St. Peter’s; Peighton Troike, jr. St. Wendelin; Hailee Burns, sr., St. Wendelin; Lauren Lukasko, sr., Norwalk St. Paul.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brooke Casperson, Fremont St. Joseph; Cortney Pifher, Buckeye Central; Rachele Windau, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Kara Schafer, Monroeville; Jessica Groover, Lucas; Destiny DeFeo, Carey; McKenzie Hendrickson, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Caitlin Good, Norwalk St. Paul; Emily Blanton, Plymouth; Haley Green, Buckeye Central; Chloe Mack, Plymouth; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline; Mackenzie Ward, Old Fort; Shelby Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert.

Player of the Year: Alli Adelsperger, Old Fort.

Coach of the Year: Jenny Ritzler, Old Fort.

