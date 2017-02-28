Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional Tournament Pairings

Monday’s Result

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Sylvania Northview 58, Mansfield Senior 46

Around Ohio

OHSAA TOURNAMENTS

Division II

Bloom-Carroll 55, Newark Licking Valley 37

Cols. DeSales 78, Hebron Lakewood 31

Cols. Eastmoor 63, London 40

Cols. Independence 74, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55

Cols. Linden McKinley 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 41

Cols. South 100, Cols. Horizon Science 59

Cols. Watterson 55, Cols. Bexley 39

Day. Chaminade Julienne 53, Day. Thurgood Marshall 43

Day. Dunbar 100, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 81

Granville 45, Sparta Highland 33

Heath 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46

Whitehall-Yearling 55, Cols. East 51

Division III

Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Marion Elgin 48

Johnstown Northridge 58, London Madison Plains 47

Division IV

Cardington-Lincoln 70, Groveport Madison Christian 30

Cols. Africentric 51, Morral Ridgedale 42

Cols. Wellington 107, Tree of Life 40

Grove City Christian 109, Granville Christian 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Sugar Grove Berne Union 57

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(1) Toledo St. John’s vs. (17) Oregon Clay, 6:15

(14) Fremont Ross vs. (16) Springfield, 8

AT FOSTORIA

(3) Toledo Bowsher vs. (9) Perrysburg, 6:15

(6) Findlay vs. (7) Ashland, 8

Division II

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

(7) Napoleon vs. (8) Oak Harbor, 6:15

(9) Maumee vs. (10) Bowling Green, 8

AT LAKE

(2) Toledo Rogers vs. (12) Toledo Scott, 6:15

(6) Toledo Woodward vs. (11) Fostoria, 8

AT LIMA SENIOR

(5) Lima Shawnee vs. (8) Kenton, 6:15

(7) Defiance vs. (12) Lima Bath, 8

AT PAULDING

(10) Bryan vs. (11) Celina, 6:15

(6) Van Wert vs. (9) St. Marys Memorial, 8

AT GALION

(12) Port Clinton vs. (4) Ontario, 6:15

(10) Norwalk vs. (8) Shelby, 8

AT WILLARD

(7) Mansfield Madison vs. (6) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15

(9) Bellevue vs. (11) Clyde, 8

Division III

AT ELIDA

(10) Parkway vs. (11) Riverdale, 6:15

(5) Coldwater vs. (6) Bluffton, 8

Division IV

AT SANDUSKY

(5) Lucas vs. (6) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 6:15

(8) Buckeye Central vs. (10) Plymouth, 8

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. (12) Danbury, 7

AT BRYAN

(6) Maumee Valley Country Day vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15

(7) Pettisville vs. (9) Fayette, 8

AT SWANTON

(10) North Central vs. (11) Stryker, 7

AT VAN WERT

(7) Kalida vs. (10) Fort Jennings, 6:15

(9) Lincolnview vs. (11) Antwerp, 8

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(12) Cory-Rawson vs. (13) Columbus Grove, 7

AT RIVERDALE

(5) North Baltimore vs. (13) Vanlue, 6:15

(8) Mohawk vs. (9) St. Wendelin, 8

AT LAKOTA

(6) Tiffin Calvert vs. (12) McComb, 6:15

Wednesday’s Sectional Semifinals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(12) Sylvania Northviewvs. (2) Toledo St. Francis, 6:15

(8) Sylvania Southview vs. (10) Anthony Wayne, 8

AT FOSTORIA

(4) Toledo Whitmer vs. (11) Toledo Start, 6:15

(5) Lima Senior vs. (13) Toledo Waite, 8

Division III

AT MONROEVILLE

(5) Ashland Crestview vs. (7) Seneca East, 7

AT SHELBY

(9) Galion vs. (6) Clear Fork, 7

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(10) Lake vs. (6) Swanton, 7

AT OAK HARBOR

(5) Otsego vs. (7) Evergreen, 6:15

(8) Gibsonburg vs. (9) Woodmore, 8

AT DEFIANCE

(5) Montpelier vs. (10) Tinora, 7

AT WAUSEON

(9) Paulding vs. (11) Delta, 6:15

(7) Fairview vs. (8) Patrick Henry, 8

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL

(7) Delphos Jefferson vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic, 7

DIVISION IV

AT LEXINGTON

(4) South Central vs. (11) Crestline, 6:15

(7) Wynford vs. (9) Mansfield Christian, 8

AT SWANTON

(5) Hicksville vs. (12) Edon, 6:15

(13) Toledo Emmanuel Baptist vs. (2) Hilltop, 8

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(4) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (8) Ottoville, 6:15

(5) Continental vs. (6) Leipsic, 8

AT RIVERDALE

(7) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (10) Lakota, 7

AT LAKOTA

(4) Arlington vs. (11) Arcadia, 7

AT ALLEN EAST

(10) Ridgemont vs. (11) Hardin Northern, 6:15

(7) Lima Temple Christian vs. (6) New Knoxville, 8

AT COLDWATER

(4) St. Henry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 6:15

(8) Ada vs. (9) New Bremen, 8

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Around Ohio

OHSAA Tournaments

DIVISION I

Berea-Midpark 52, Strongsville 37

Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Perry 47

Can. McKinley 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 26

Cin. McAuley 53, Cin. Princeton 39

Euclid 43, Lyndhurst Brush 42

Lakewood 47, Rocky River Magnificat 36

Medina 42, Cle. St. Joseph 34

Mentor 55, Eastlake N. 46

N. Can. Hoover 57, Jackson 51, OT

Solon 69, Aurora 29

Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Youngs. Boardman 21

Twinsburg 47, Shaker Hts. 38

Ursuline Academy 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39

Wadsworth 64, Wooster 37

Division II

Akr. Hoban 33, Tallmadge 28

Beloit W. Branch 49, Struthers 43

Chardon NDCL 50, Painesville Harvey 30

Elyria Cath. 45, LaGrange Keystone 40, 2OT

Norton 70, Alliance Marlington 53

Parma Padua 64, Bay Village Bay 46

Perry 47, Chesterland W. Geauga 21

Ravenna SE 61, Warren Howland 53

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 67, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42

Shaker Hts. Laurel 47, Richfield Revere 43

Division III

Lynchburg-Clay 75, Oak Hill 52

Proctorville Fairland 51, Piketon 30

West Salem Northwestern High School 68, Orrville 58

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(4) Perrysburg(15-8) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (22-3), 6:15

(2) Toledo Start (22-2) vs. (3) Toledo Whitmer (19-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division II

AT WILLARD

(3) Bellevue (18-4) vs. (5) Ontario (15-7), 6:15

(1) Shelby (21-1) vs. (4) Norwalk (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

(3) Toledo Rogers (14-8) vs. (2) Oak Harbor (20-3), 6:15

(4) Lake (17-6) vs. (1) Clyde (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT PAULDING

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15

(5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

AT SHELBY

(8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-10), 6:15

(4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (5) Delta (13-10), 6:15

(3) Swanton (15-8) vs. (1) Archbold (23-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2:30

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15

(3) Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ARCHBOLD

(1) Stryker (20-3) vs. (3) Antwerp (17-6), 6:15

(2) Pettisville (18-5) vs. (4) Hicksville (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT FOSTORIA

(6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8) , 6:15

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT SENECA EAST

(2) Buckeye Central (19-4) vs. (4) Danbury (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6), 6:15

(2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT WAPAKONETA

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (20-3) vs. (3) Marion Local (14-10), 8

(1) Minster (21-2) vs. (4) New Bremen (12-12), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

PREP HOCKEY

Friday’s District Final

At Tam-O-Shanter

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Bowling Green, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Sunday’s Results

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

Houston 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 7, Miami 4

Baltimore 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto (ss) 2

Minnesota 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 10, Toronto (ss) 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 2

Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 3

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 8

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 5

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Colorado (ss) 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 13, San Diego 2

Monday’s Games

Detroit 10, Atlanta 7

Minnesota 9, Miami 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

St. Louis (ss) 7, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis (ss) 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 14, Seattle 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 5, Texas (ss) 0

Oakland 5, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 3, Texas (ss) 2

Arizona 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 38 22 .633 —

Toronto 36 24 .600 2

New York 24 36 .400 14

Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½

Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 23 .596 —

Atlanta 33 26 .559 2

Miami 27 32 .458 8

Charlotte 25 34 .424 10

Orlando 22 38 .367 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 41 17 .707 —

Chicago 30 29 .508 11½

Indiana 30 29 .508 11½

Detroit 28 31 .475 13½

Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 45 13 .776 —

Houston 42 18 .700 4

Memphis 35 25 .583 11

Dallas 23 35 .397 22

New Orleans 23 37 .383 23

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 37 22 .627 —

Oklahoma City 34 25 .576 3

Denver 26 33 .441 11

Portland 24 34 .414 12½

Minnesota 23 36 .390 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Golden State 50 9 .847 —

L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 14

Sacramento 25 34 .424 25

L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31½

Phoenix 18 41 .305 32

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Milwaukee 100, Phoenix 96

San Antonio 119, L.A. Lakers 98

Memphis 105, Denver 98

Utah 102, Washington 92

Boston 104, Detroit 98

Toronto 112, Portland 106

Oklahoma City 118, New Orleans 110

L.A. Clippers 124, Charlotte 121, OT

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95

Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108

Toronto 92, New York 91

Atlanta 114, Boston 98

Miami at Dallas, late

Indiana at Houston, late

Minnesota at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Washington, 7

Portland at Detroit, 7:30

Denver at Chicago, 8

Phoenix at Memphis, 8

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Orlando, 7

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30

Washington at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Boston, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30

Minnesota at Utah, 9

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10:30

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 63 34 21 8 76 176 163

Ottawa 61 33 22 6 72 161 162

Boston 62 32 24 6 70 172 165

Toronto 61 28 20 13 69 189 182

Florida 61 28 23 10 66 155 172

Tampa Bay 61 28 25 8 64 171 171

Buffalo 62 26 26 10 62 152 176

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 61 41 13 7 89 203 133

Pittsburgh 60 38 14 8 84 211 168

Columbus 60 39 16 5 83 199 145

N.Y. Rangers 62 40 20 2 82 206 164

N.Y. Islanders 61 29 22 10 68 180 182

Philadelphia 61 28 26 7 63 157 187

New Jersey 62 25 25 12 62 145 180

Carolina 58 25 25 8 58 146 168

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138

Chicago 62 39 18 5 83 187 159

Nashville 62 31 22 9 71 183 173

St. Louis 61 31 25 5 67 172 177

Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199

Dallas 62 24 28 10 58 173 201

Colorado 60 17 40 3 37 121 199

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 61 36 18 7 79 170 145

Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 181 166

Anaheim 63 32 21 10 74 162 161

Calgary 63 33 26 4 70 169 177

Los Angeles 61 30 27 4 64 150 151

Vancouver 61 26 29 6 58 143 176

Arizona 61 22 32 7 51 148 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Boston 6, Dallas 3

Calgary 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 5, Edmonton 4

Chicago 4, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 2, Florida 1

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2

Monday’s Results

Montreal 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, late

Arizona at Boston, 7

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Nashville at Buffalo, 7

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30

Carolina at Florida, 7:30

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9

Detroit at Vancouver, 10

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 7

Minnesota at Columbus, 7

Florida at Philadelphia, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Nashville at Montreal, 7:30

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday Men’s Scores

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 78, Georgia St. 67

Baylor 71, West Virginia 62

Texas St. 90, South Alabama 64

Texas-Arlington 82, Troy 67

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 73, NC A&T 70

Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Appalachian St. 62

Mercer 88, Samford 79

Morgan St. 71, Coppin St. 66

Savannah St. 74, NC Central 73

The Citadel 85, Chattanooga 76

UNC Greensboro 72, ETSU 66

Virginia 53, North Carolina 43

W. Carolina 81, VMI 68

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun Conference

First Round

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 57

Kennesaw St. 80, SC-Upstate 78

Lipscomb 97, NJIT 66

North Florida 77, Jacksonville 74

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Bryant 70, CCSU 64

LIU Brooklyn 63, Wagner 58

Robert Morris 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Sacred Heart 69

St. Francis Brooklyn 71, Mount St. Mary’s 55

West Virginia 73, Kansas 54

SOUTH

Alabama St. 74, Prairie View 61

Bethune-Cookman 65, NC A&T 60

Charleston Southern 51, Gardner-Webb 48

Grambling St. 82, MVSU 51

Hampton 77, Norfolk St. 65

High Point 81, Longwood 60

Howard 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 40

Memphis 57, Tulane 56

Morgan St. 71, Coppin St. 42

NC Central 58, Savannah St. 51

Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 50

Radford 49, Campbell 48

Temple 66, UCF 60

Texas Southern 53, Alabama A&M 39

UConn 96, South Florida 68

UNC Asheville 57, Liberty 53

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 103, Oklahoma 64

Jackson St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

SMU 74, Houston 45

Texas Tech 79, TCU 64

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 61, Oklahoma St. 48

Texas 69, Kansas St. 61

Tulsa 78, Cincinnati 61

TOURNAMENT

Conference Carolinas Tournament

Quarterfinals

Barton 89, North Greenville 62

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (58) 26-3 1618 3

2. Villanova (2) 27-3 1487 2

3. UCLA (3) 26-3 1474 5

4. Gonzaga (2) 29-1 1419 1

5. North Carolina 25-5 1381 8

6. Oregon 26-4 1343 6

7. Arizona 26-4 1223 4

8. Louisville 23-6 1176 7

9. Kentucky 24-5 1119 11

10. West Virginia 23-6 1041 12

11. Baylor 23-6 923 9

12. Florida 23-6 807 13

13. Butler 23-6 795 22

14. SMU 25-4 738 17

15. Florida State 23-6 722 19

16. Purdue 23-6 651 14

17. Duke 22-7 622 10

18. Cincinnati 25-4 504 15

19. Notre Dame 22-7 482 21

20. Saint Mary’s 26-3 445 20

21. Wichita State 27-4 250 25

22. Wisconsin 22-7 206 16

23. Virginia 19-9 194 18

24. Iowa State 19-9 168 —

25. Miami 20-8 123 —

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.

The Women’s AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (33) 28-0 825 1

2. Baylor 27-2 784 4

3. Notre Dame 27-3 755 5

4. Maryland 27-2 699 2

5. South Carolina 24-4 690 7

6. Mississippi State 27-3 619 3

6. Oregon State 27-3 619 10

8. Florida State 25-5 561 8

9. Ohio State 25-5 550 12

10. Stanford 25-5 539 8

11. Washington 27-4 534 11

12. Texas 21-7 472 6

13. Duke 25-4 470 13

14. Louisville 25-6 411 14

15. UCLA 22-7 369 15

16. Miami 21-7 293 17

17. N.C. State 22-7 265 18

18. DePaul 24-6 237 19

19. Oklahoma 22-7 230 16

20. Kentucky 20-9 177 22

21. Syracuse 20-9 170 20

22. Drake 23-4 128 21

23. Missouri 21-9 98 24

24. Kansas State 21-8 66 —

25. Temple 22-6 49 23

Others receiving votes: Creighton 41, Tennessee 31, Michigan 15, South Florida 12, Belmont 7, Green Bay 5, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (23) 26-3 790 3

2. UCLA (3) 26-3 730 5

2. Villanova (5) 27-3 730 2

4. Gonzaga (1) 29-1 686 1

5. North Carolina 25-5 663 8

6. Oregon 26-4 653 7

7. Louisville 23-6 600 6

8. Arizona 26-4 585 4

9. Kentucky 24-5 578 10

10. West Virginia 23-6 478 13

11. Baylor 23-6 461 9

12. Florida 23-6 382 12

13. Notre Dame 22-7 334 17

14. Duke 22-7 315 11

15. Butler 23-6 314 22

16. Purdue 23-6 299 14

17. Florida State 23-6 290 20

18. Saint Mary’s 26-3 273 18

19. SMU 25-4 269 21

20. Cincinnati 25-4 210 16

21. Wisconsin 22-7 185 15

22. Wichita State 27-4 140 25

23. Virginia 19-9 138 19

24. Iowa State 19-9 57 —

25. Miami 20-8 48 —

Others receiving votes: Creighton 44, South Carolina 25, Southern Cal 21, Middle Tennessee 20, Oklahoma State 16, Dayton 15, Minnesota 10, Maryland 9, Northwestern 8, Xavier 8, Michigan State 7, California 4, Arkansas 2, Michigan 2, VCU 1.

GLIAC Tournaments

GLIAC Men’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(8) Hillsdale (15-11) at (1) Ferris State (24-4), 7

(5) Wayne State (16-9) at (4) Michigan Tech (15-13), 7:30

(7) Grand Valley State (16–12) at (2) Findlay (22-5), 7

(6) Ashland (17-9) at (3) Lake Superior State (16-9), 7

NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.

GLIAC Women’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(8) Walsh (15-12) at (1) Ashland (28-0), 5:30

(5) Ohio Dominican (18-9) at Michigan Tech (19-7, 5:30)

(7) Northern Michigan (17-11) at (2) Saginaw Valley State (21-6), 6

(6) Northwood (16-10) at (3) Grand Valley State (21-6), 7

NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

College Athletics

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Grand Valley State at Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals, 7

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Marathon Men’s League

High series: Dan Dautas 765. High game: Matt Vick 299.

Morning Glories League

High series: Pam Oates, Lariche Chevrolet, 502. High game: Debbie Shade, Just Us Four, 187.

LOCAL & AREA

H-L Basketball Tickets

BASCOM — Pre-Sale tickets for Hopewell-Loudon’s sectional game Friday at Riverdale will be sold during school hours Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until noon. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.

Findlay High Soccer Meeting

Findlay High School’s boys soccer coaches will have a pre-season informational parent meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at FHS in Room 273 located on the second floor. This meeting is for all parents that have players that are interested in trying out for FHS soccer in August. Packets with all the important dates and information for our summer activities will be given out. If you have questions, please call head coach Bill Geaman at 419-306-3626 after 5 p.m.

New RIegel Basketball Tickets

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s girls basketball team will play Arcadia in the Division IV district semifinal at Fostoria on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets will be on sale in the high school office Tuesday through Thursday during school hours. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.

Arlington Basketball Tickets

ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell boys and girls basketball tickets for this week’s OHSAA tournament games in the elementary school office. Boys tickets will be available beginning Tuesday and will be sold 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and until noon on Wednesday. Girls tickets will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and until noon on Thursday. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6.

Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets this week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

