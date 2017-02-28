Tuesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional Tournament Pairings
Monday’s Result
Division I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Sylvania Northview 58, Mansfield Senior 46
Around Ohio
OHSAA TOURNAMENTS
Division II
Bloom-Carroll 55, Newark Licking Valley 37
Cols. DeSales 78, Hebron Lakewood 31
Cols. Eastmoor 63, London 40
Cols. Independence 74, Delaware Buckeye Valley 55
Cols. Linden McKinley 48, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Cols. South 100, Cols. Horizon Science 59
Cols. Watterson 55, Cols. Bexley 39
Day. Chaminade Julienne 53, Day. Thurgood Marshall 43
Day. Dunbar 100, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 81
Granville 45, Sparta Highland 33
Heath 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 46
Whitehall-Yearling 55, Cols. East 51
Division III
Gahanna Cols. Academy 69, Marion Elgin 48
Johnstown Northridge 58, London Madison Plains 47
Division IV
Cardington-Lincoln 70, Groveport Madison Christian 30
Cols. Africentric 51, Morral Ridgedale 42
Cols. Wellington 107, Tree of Life 40
Grove City Christian 109, Granville Christian 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 61, Sugar Grove Berne Union 57
Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals
Division I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
(1) Toledo St. John’s vs. (17) Oregon Clay, 6:15
(14) Fremont Ross vs. (16) Springfield, 8
AT FOSTORIA
(3) Toledo Bowsher vs. (9) Perrysburg, 6:15
(6) Findlay vs. (7) Ashland, 8
Division II
AT ANTHONY WAYNE
(7) Napoleon vs. (8) Oak Harbor, 6:15
(9) Maumee vs. (10) Bowling Green, 8
AT LAKE
(2) Toledo Rogers vs. (12) Toledo Scott, 6:15
(6) Toledo Woodward vs. (11) Fostoria, 8
AT LIMA SENIOR
(5) Lima Shawnee vs. (8) Kenton, 6:15
(7) Defiance vs. (12) Lima Bath, 8
AT PAULDING
(10) Bryan vs. (11) Celina, 6:15
(6) Van Wert vs. (9) St. Marys Memorial, 8
AT GALION
(12) Port Clinton vs. (4) Ontario, 6:15
(10) Norwalk vs. (8) Shelby, 8
AT WILLARD
(7) Mansfield Madison vs. (6) Sandusky Perkins, 6:15
(9) Bellevue vs. (11) Clyde, 8
Division III
AT ELIDA
(10) Parkway vs. (11) Riverdale, 6:15
(5) Coldwater vs. (6) Bluffton, 8
Division IV
AT SANDUSKY
(5) Lucas vs. (6) Sandusky St. Mary’s, 6:15
(8) Buckeye Central vs. (10) Plymouth, 8
AT LEXINGTON
(1) Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. (12) Danbury, 7
AT BRYAN
(6) Maumee Valley Country Day vs. (8) Edgerton, 6:15
(7) Pettisville vs. (9) Fayette, 8
AT SWANTON
(10) North Central vs. (11) Stryker, 7
AT VAN WERT
(7) Kalida vs. (10) Fort Jennings, 6:15
(9) Lincolnview vs. (11) Antwerp, 8
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(12) Cory-Rawson vs. (13) Columbus Grove, 7
AT RIVERDALE
(5) North Baltimore vs. (13) Vanlue, 6:15
(8) Mohawk vs. (9) St. Wendelin, 8
AT LAKOTA
(6) Tiffin Calvert vs. (12) McComb, 6:15
Wednesday’s Sectional Semifinals
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
(12) Sylvania Northviewvs. (2) Toledo St. Francis, 6:15
(8) Sylvania Southview vs. (10) Anthony Wayne, 8
AT FOSTORIA
(4) Toledo Whitmer vs. (11) Toledo Start, 6:15
(5) Lima Senior vs. (13) Toledo Waite, 8
Division III
AT MONROEVILLE
(5) Ashland Crestview vs. (7) Seneca East, 7
AT SHELBY
(9) Galion vs. (6) Clear Fork, 7
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(10) Lake vs. (6) Swanton, 7
AT OAK HARBOR
(5) Otsego vs. (7) Evergreen, 6:15
(8) Gibsonburg vs. (9) Woodmore, 8
AT DEFIANCE
(5) Montpelier vs. (10) Tinora, 7
AT WAUSEON
(9) Paulding vs. (11) Delta, 6:15
(7) Fairview vs. (8) Patrick Henry, 8
AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL
(7) Delphos Jefferson vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic, 7
DIVISION IV
AT LEXINGTON
(4) South Central vs. (11) Crestline, 6:15
(7) Wynford vs. (9) Mansfield Christian, 8
AT SWANTON
(5) Hicksville vs. (12) Edon, 6:15
(13) Toledo Emmanuel Baptist vs. (2) Hilltop, 8
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(4) Pandora-Gilboa vs. (8) Ottoville, 6:15
(5) Continental vs. (6) Leipsic, 8
AT RIVERDALE
(7) Fremont St. Joseph vs. (10) Lakota, 7
AT LAKOTA
(4) Arlington vs. (11) Arcadia, 7
AT ALLEN EAST
(10) Ridgemont vs. (11) Hardin Northern, 6:15
(7) Lima Temple Christian vs. (6) New Knoxville, 8
AT COLDWATER
(4) St. Henry vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen, 6:15
(8) Ada vs. (9) New Bremen, 8
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Around Ohio
OHSAA Tournaments
DIVISION I
Berea-Midpark 52, Strongsville 37
Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Perry 47
Can. McKinley 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 26
Cin. McAuley 53, Cin. Princeton 39
Euclid 43, Lyndhurst Brush 42
Lakewood 47, Rocky River Magnificat 36
Medina 42, Cle. St. Joseph 34
Mentor 55, Eastlake N. 46
N. Can. Hoover 57, Jackson 51, OT
Solon 69, Aurora 29
Stow-Munroe Falls 60, Youngs. Boardman 21
Twinsburg 47, Shaker Hts. 38
Ursuline Academy 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39
Wadsworth 64, Wooster 37
Division II
Akr. Hoban 33, Tallmadge 28
Beloit W. Branch 49, Struthers 43
Chardon NDCL 50, Painesville Harvey 30
Elyria Cath. 45, LaGrange Keystone 40, 2OT
Norton 70, Alliance Marlington 53
Parma Padua 64, Bay Village Bay 46
Perry 47, Chesterland W. Geauga 21
Ravenna SE 61, Warren Howland 53
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 67, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42
Shaker Hts. Laurel 47, Richfield Revere 43
Division III
Lynchburg-Clay 75, Oak Hill 52
Proctorville Fairland 51, Piketon 30
West Salem Northwestern High School 68, Orrville 58
Thursday’s District Semifinals
Division I
AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC
(4) Perrysburg(15-8) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (22-3), 6:15
(2) Toledo Start (22-2) vs. (3) Toledo Whitmer (19-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division II
AT WILLARD
(3) Bellevue (18-4) vs. (5) Ontario (15-7), 6:15
(1) Shelby (21-1) vs. (4) Norwalk (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT ANTHONY WAYNE
(3) Toledo Rogers (14-8) vs. (2) Oak Harbor (20-3), 6:15
(4) Lake (17-6) vs. (1) Clyde (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT PAULDING
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15
(5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
Division III
AT SHELBY
(8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-10), 6:15
(4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
AT LAKE
(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (5) Delta (13-10), 6:15
(3) Swanton (15-8) vs. (1) Archbold (23-1), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2:30
AT ELIDA
(1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15
(3) Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (20-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2
Division IV
AT ARCHBOLD
(1) Stryker (20-3) vs. (3) Antwerp (17-6), 6:15
(2) Pettisville (18-5) vs. (4) Hicksville (18-6), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT FOSTORIA
(6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8) , 6:15
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT SENECA EAST
(2) Buckeye Central (19-4) vs. (4) Danbury (18-5), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6), 6:15
(2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT WAPAKONETA
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (20-3) vs. (3) Marion Local (14-10), 8
(1) Minster (21-2) vs. (4) New Bremen (12-12), 8
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7
PREP HOCKEY
Friday’s District Final
At Tam-O-Shanter
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (2) Bowling Green, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Sunday’s Results
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
Houston 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 7, Miami 4
Baltimore 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto (ss) 2
Minnesota 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 10, Toronto (ss) 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 2
Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Colorado (ss) 3
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 8
San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 5
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Colorado (ss) 6, Arizona 1
Seattle 13, San Diego 2
Monday’s Games
Detroit 10, Atlanta 7
Minnesota 9, Miami 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
St. Louis (ss) 7, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis (ss) 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 14, Seattle 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 5, Texas (ss) 0
Oakland 5, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 3, Texas (ss) 2
Arizona 6, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 22 .633 —
Toronto 36 24 .600 2
New York 24 36 .400 14
Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½
Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 23 .596 —
Atlanta 33 26 .559 2
Miami 27 32 .458 8
Charlotte 25 34 .424 10
Orlando 22 38 .367 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 41 17 .707 —
Chicago 30 29 .508 11½
Indiana 30 29 .508 11½
Detroit 28 31 .475 13½
Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 45 13 .776 —
Houston 42 18 .700 4
Memphis 35 25 .583 11
Dallas 23 35 .397 22
New Orleans 23 37 .383 23
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 37 22 .627 —
Oklahoma City 34 25 .576 3
Denver 26 33 .441 11
Portland 24 34 .414 12½
Minnesota 23 36 .390 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 50 9 .847 —
L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 14
Sacramento 25 34 .424 25
L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31½
Phoenix 18 41 .305 32
x-clinched playoff spot
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Milwaukee 100, Phoenix 96
San Antonio 119, L.A. Lakers 98
Memphis 105, Denver 98
Utah 102, Washington 92
Boston 104, Detroit 98
Toronto 112, Portland 106
Oklahoma City 118, New Orleans 110
L.A. Clippers 124, Charlotte 121, OT
Monday’s Results
Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95
Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108
Toronto 92, New York 91
Atlanta 114, Boston 98
Miami at Dallas, late
Indiana at Houston, late
Minnesota at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Washington, 7
Portland at Detroit, 7:30
Denver at Chicago, 8
Phoenix at Memphis, 8
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Orlando, 7
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30
Washington at Toronto, 7:30
Cleveland at Boston, 8
Denver at Milwaukee, 8
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30
Minnesota at Utah, 9
Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10:30
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Chicago, 8
Charlotte at Phoenix, 9
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 63 34 21 8 76 176 163
Ottawa 61 33 22 6 72 161 162
Boston 62 32 24 6 70 172 165
Toronto 61 28 20 13 69 189 182
Florida 61 28 23 10 66 155 172
Tampa Bay 61 28 25 8 64 171 171
Buffalo 62 26 26 10 62 152 176
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 61 41 13 7 89 203 133
Pittsburgh 60 38 14 8 84 211 168
Columbus 60 39 16 5 83 199 145
N.Y. Rangers 62 40 20 2 82 206 164
N.Y. Islanders 61 29 22 10 68 180 182
Philadelphia 61 28 26 7 63 157 187
New Jersey 62 25 25 12 62 145 180
Carolina 58 25 25 8 58 146 168
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138
Chicago 62 39 18 5 83 187 159
Nashville 62 31 22 9 71 183 173
St. Louis 61 31 25 5 67 172 177
Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199
Dallas 62 24 28 10 58 173 201
Colorado 60 17 40 3 37 121 199
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 61 36 18 7 79 170 145
Edmonton 63 33 22 8 74 181 166
Anaheim 63 32 21 10 74 162 161
Calgary 63 33 26 4 70 169 177
Los Angeles 61 30 27 4 64 150 151
Vancouver 61 26 29 6 58 143 176
Arizona 61 22 32 7 51 148 196
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Boston 6, Dallas 3
Calgary 3, Carolina 1
Columbus 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 5, Edmonton 4
Chicago 4, St. Louis 2
Ottawa 2, Florida 1
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2
Monday’s Results
Montreal 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, late
Arizona at Boston, 7
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Nashville at Buffalo, 7
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30
Carolina at Florida, 7:30
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 8:30
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9
Detroit at Vancouver, 10
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 7
Minnesota at Columbus, 7
Florida at Philadelphia, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Nashville at Montreal, 7:30
Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday Men’s Scores
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 78, Georgia St. 67
Baylor 71, West Virginia 62
Texas St. 90, South Alabama 64
Texas-Arlington 82, Troy 67
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 73, NC A&T 70
Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Appalachian St. 62
Mercer 88, Samford 79
Morgan St. 71, Coppin St. 66
Savannah St. 74, NC Central 73
The Citadel 85, Chattanooga 76
UNC Greensboro 72, ETSU 66
Virginia 53, North Carolina 43
W. Carolina 81, VMI 68
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
First Round
Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 57
Kennesaw St. 80, SC-Upstate 78
Lipscomb 97, NJIT 66
North Florida 77, Jacksonville 74
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Bryant 70, CCSU 64
LIU Brooklyn 63, Wagner 58
Robert Morris 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Sacred Heart 69
St. Francis Brooklyn 71, Mount St. Mary’s 55
West Virginia 73, Kansas 54
SOUTH
Alabama St. 74, Prairie View 61
Bethune-Cookman 65, NC A&T 60
Charleston Southern 51, Gardner-Webb 48
Grambling St. 82, MVSU 51
Hampton 77, Norfolk St. 65
High Point 81, Longwood 60
Howard 71, Md.-Eastern Shore 40
Memphis 57, Tulane 56
Morgan St. 71, Coppin St. 42
NC Central 58, Savannah St. 51
Presbyterian 64, Winthrop 50
Radford 49, Campbell 48
Temple 66, UCF 60
Texas Southern 53, Alabama A&M 39
UConn 96, South Florida 68
UNC Asheville 57, Liberty 53
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 103, Oklahoma 64
Jackson St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
SMU 74, Houston 45
Texas Tech 79, TCU 64
MIDWEST
Iowa St. 61, Oklahoma St. 48
Texas 69, Kansas St. 61
Tulsa 78, Cincinnati 61
TOURNAMENT
Conference Carolinas Tournament
Quarterfinals
Barton 89, North Greenville 62
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (58) 26-3 1618 3
2. Villanova (2) 27-3 1487 2
3. UCLA (3) 26-3 1474 5
4. Gonzaga (2) 29-1 1419 1
5. North Carolina 25-5 1381 8
6. Oregon 26-4 1343 6
7. Arizona 26-4 1223 4
8. Louisville 23-6 1176 7
9. Kentucky 24-5 1119 11
10. West Virginia 23-6 1041 12
11. Baylor 23-6 923 9
12. Florida 23-6 807 13
13. Butler 23-6 795 22
14. SMU 25-4 738 17
15. Florida State 23-6 722 19
16. Purdue 23-6 651 14
17. Duke 22-7 622 10
18. Cincinnati 25-4 504 15
19. Notre Dame 22-7 482 21
20. Saint Mary’s 26-3 445 20
21. Wichita State 27-4 250 25
22. Wisconsin 22-7 206 16
23. Virginia 19-9 194 18
24. Iowa State 19-9 168 —
25. Miami 20-8 123 —
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma State 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Michigan State 3, Monmouth 3, Vermont 2, VCU 2, Virginia Tech 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.
The Women’s AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (33) 28-0 825 1
2. Baylor 27-2 784 4
3. Notre Dame 27-3 755 5
4. Maryland 27-2 699 2
5. South Carolina 24-4 690 7
6. Mississippi State 27-3 619 3
6. Oregon State 27-3 619 10
8. Florida State 25-5 561 8
9. Ohio State 25-5 550 12
10. Stanford 25-5 539 8
11. Washington 27-4 534 11
12. Texas 21-7 472 6
13. Duke 25-4 470 13
14. Louisville 25-6 411 14
15. UCLA 22-7 369 15
16. Miami 21-7 293 17
17. N.C. State 22-7 265 18
18. DePaul 24-6 237 19
19. Oklahoma 22-7 230 16
20. Kentucky 20-9 177 22
21. Syracuse 20-9 170 20
22. Drake 23-4 128 21
23. Missouri 21-9 98 24
24. Kansas State 21-8 66 —
25. Temple 22-6 49 23
Others receiving votes: Creighton 41, Tennessee 31, Michigan 15, South Florida 12, Belmont 7, Green Bay 5, Arizona State 3, Colorado State 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (23) 26-3 790 3
2. UCLA (3) 26-3 730 5
2. Villanova (5) 27-3 730 2
4. Gonzaga (1) 29-1 686 1
5. North Carolina 25-5 663 8
6. Oregon 26-4 653 7
7. Louisville 23-6 600 6
8. Arizona 26-4 585 4
9. Kentucky 24-5 578 10
10. West Virginia 23-6 478 13
11. Baylor 23-6 461 9
12. Florida 23-6 382 12
13. Notre Dame 22-7 334 17
14. Duke 22-7 315 11
15. Butler 23-6 314 22
16. Purdue 23-6 299 14
17. Florida State 23-6 290 20
18. Saint Mary’s 26-3 273 18
19. SMU 25-4 269 21
20. Cincinnati 25-4 210 16
21. Wisconsin 22-7 185 15
22. Wichita State 27-4 140 25
23. Virginia 19-9 138 19
24. Iowa State 19-9 57 —
25. Miami 20-8 48 —
Others receiving votes: Creighton 44, South Carolina 25, Southern Cal 21, Middle Tennessee 20, Oklahoma State 16, Dayton 15, Minnesota 10, Maryland 9, Northwestern 8, Xavier 8, Michigan State 7, California 4, Arkansas 2, Michigan 2, VCU 1.
GLIAC Tournaments
GLIAC Men’s Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(8) Hillsdale (15-11) at (1) Ferris State (24-4), 7
(5) Wayne State (16-9) at (4) Michigan Tech (15-13), 7:30
(7) Grand Valley State (16–12) at (2) Findlay (22-5), 7
(6) Ashland (17-9) at (3) Lake Superior State (16-9), 7
NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
GLIAC Women’s Tournament
Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
(8) Walsh (15-12) at (1) Ashland (28-0), 5:30
(5) Ohio Dominican (18-9) at Michigan Tech (19-7, 5:30)
(7) Northern Michigan (17-11) at (2) Saginaw Valley State (21-6), 6
(6) Northwood (16-10) at (3) Grand Valley State (21-6), 7
NOTE: Semifinals will take place Saturday and Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Events
College Athletics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Grand Valley State at Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals, 7
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Marathon Men’s League
High series: Dan Dautas 765. High game: Matt Vick 299.
Morning Glories League
High series: Pam Oates, Lariche Chevrolet, 502. High game: Debbie Shade, Just Us Four, 187.
LOCAL & AREA
H-L Basketball Tickets
BASCOM — Pre-Sale tickets for Hopewell-Loudon’s sectional game Friday at Riverdale will be sold during school hours Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until noon. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.
Findlay High Soccer Meeting
Findlay High School’s boys soccer coaches will have a pre-season informational parent meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at FHS in Room 273 located on the second floor. This meeting is for all parents that have players that are interested in trying out for FHS soccer in August. Packets with all the important dates and information for our summer activities will be given out. If you have questions, please call head coach Bill Geaman at 419-306-3626 after 5 p.m.
New RIegel Basketball Tickets
NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s girls basketball team will play Arcadia in the Division IV district semifinal at Fostoria on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets will be on sale in the high school office Tuesday through Thursday during school hours. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.
Arlington Basketball Tickets
ARLINGTON — Arlington will pre-sell boys and girls basketball tickets for this week’s OHSAA tournament games in the elementary school office. Boys tickets will be available beginning Tuesday and will be sold 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday and until noon on Wednesday. Girls tickets will be available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and until noon on Thursday. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door will be $6.
Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets this week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.