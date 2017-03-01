Boys basketball: Denecker lifts Pirates past Coldwater, 60-59

By MICHAEL BURWELL

ELIDA — Bluffton’s Luke Denecker showed some serious poise in the fourth quarter of the Pirates’ Division III sectional semifinal against Coldwater on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 freshman point guard scored 12 of his 19 points in the final period, including 10 of 10 free throws, and also added a pair of assists as the Pirates edged the Cavaliers 60-59 at the Elida Fieldhouse.

“He’s fun to watch,” Bluffton coach Todd Boblitt said. “Give him a lot of credit; the amount of time and investment he’s made to make him as skilled as he is; he’s had a tremendous season for us.

“He made a lot of big plays, especially in his first tournament game. I couldn’t be prouder of him and our entire group.”

In the first game at Elida, Parkway used a 21-4 second quarter advantage against Riverdale to pick up their first tournament win in nine years with a 70-40 victory over the Falcons.

Bluffton (12-11), the No. 6 seed in the Lima district, advances to take on No. 4 Carey (15-7) 8 p.m. Friday at Elida. Parkway (8-15), the No. 10 seed, will take on No. 1 Wayne Trace (20-2) at 6:15 p.m.

Riverdale’s season ended at 5-18, while Coldwater finished 9-14.

Bluffton, trailing 43-42 after three quarters, took the lead on Denecker’s first two free throws of the quarter with 7:26 left.

Although Coldwater tied the game on three occasions, all on shots by Dylan Thobe, the Pirates never gave up the lead.

After Denecker found Antony Kingsley for a bucket in the paint to give the Pirates a 56-54 lead with 1:12 left, Thobe scored on a drive to the basket to tie it back up with 37 seconds left.

The Pirates ran off 31 seconds before Coldwater sophomore Jacob Wenning was called for a reach in foul on Denecker out front with 6.9 seconds left.

“If he hit a tough shot at the end over our defense, so be it, but we definitely didn’t want to put him on the line,” Coldwater coach Nick Fisher said. “That’s a sophomore fouling a freshman, sophomores make those mistakes just like anybody would.”

Denecker sunk both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity to give Bluffton a 58-56 lead.

“I was just trying to do whatever it takes to win the game for our team, whether it’d be me scoring or passing it for an assist, whatever it takes to win,” said Denecker, who scored or assisted on 17 of Bluffton’s 18 points in the fourth.

On the Cavaliers’ ensuing possession, Thobe was called for a double dribble with 4.6 seconds left. Denecker made two more free throws as the Pirates built a 60-56 lead.

Thobe drained another 3-pointer as time expired, but it was too little too late for the Cavaliers.

“I’m just really proud of our guys right now,” Boblitt said, “and for most of these guys in our locker room, this is really their first tournament game and to see them come out and play with confidence early and really close it out with a lot of confidence hopefully bodes well for us moving forward.”

Dakota Bricker had all nine of his points in the first quarter as the Pirates took a 19-13 lead.

Gabe Denecker (6-4 senior), Luke’s older brother, had eight of his 12 points in the third quarter while Zane Myers scored seven of his 10 points off the bench in the second half.

“We’re rotating some guys offense and defense there in the second half and the guys that were coming in, our substitutions, did a tremendous job in their role,” Boblitt said.

Wenning tallied 15 points, while Thobe and Neal Muhlenkamp both added 14 for the Cavaliers, who knocked down 12 of 31 3-pointers.

In the first game, Riverdale led 10-8 with 6:52 left in the second quarter after Jevin Stoops found Jonathan Walter for a basket in the paint.

It was all Parkway from there.

The Panthers closed the quarter on a 21-2 run. Caleb Kinney had eight of his game-high 20 points in the frame, including a 3-point play with five seconds left.

“We sped ourselves up,” Riverdale coach Craig Taylor said. “When we do that, we’re not very good. We started taking quick shots and missing them.

“If those go in, hey, great shot, but when you’re not hitting, you got to pull it back out. But give (Parkway) credit. They did what they had to do to win.”

Kinney also snatched 10 rebounds, while Mason Baxter scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half.

The win was the Panthers’ first tournament win since a 62-49 victory over Marion Local on Feb. 22, 2008.

“That means that our freshmen were in kindergarten the last time that we won a tournament game,” Parkway coach Doug Hughes said.

Parkway also avenged sectional semifinal losses to Riverdale each of the past two seasons.

Noah Hough scored 12 points to lead the Falcons, while Walter added 10. Levi Stauffer chipped in eight points and Alec Loveridge had a team-high six rebounds.

FIRST GAME

RIVERDALE (40)

Hough 5-1–12, Walter 4-2–10, Stauffer 4-0–8, Frey 1-0–3, Vent 1-0–2, McElree 0-2–2, Loveridge 0-1–1, Miller 0-1–1, Murphy 0-1–1. TOTALS: 15-49 8-20 — 40.

PARKWAY (8-15)

Kinney 8-4–20, Baxter 5-5–17, Barna 4-0–8, Baker 3-0–6, Hawk 2-0–5, Huff 1-2–4, Rice 1-1–3, Feldes 1-0–2, Wehe 0-2–2, May 1-0–2, Riley 0-1–1, . TOTALS: 26-56 15-29 — 70.

Riverdale 8 4 12 16 — 40

Parkway 8 21 16 25 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 2-16 (Hough & Frey 1); Parkway 3-14 (Baxter 2, Hawk 1).

rebounds: Riverdale 25 (Loveridge 6); Parkway 48 (Kinney 10).

turnovers: Riverdale 13, Parkway 11.

SECOND GAME

BLUFFTON (12-11)

L. Denecker 4-10–19, G. Denecker 5-1–12, Myers 3-1–10, Bricker 4-0–9, Jefferson 2-2–6, Kingsley 2-0–4. TOTALS: 20-39 14-17–60.

COLDWATER (9-14)

Wenning 6-0–15, Thobe 5-0–14, Muhlenkamp 5-2–14, Albers 3-1–7, Broering 1-0–3, Bruns 1-0–3, Balster 1-0–3. TOTALS: 22-50 3-4–59.

Bluffton 19 5 18 18 — 60

Coldwater 13 15 15 16 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Bluffton 6-17 (Myers 3, Bricker, L. Denecker & G. Denecker 1); Coldwater 12-31 (Thobe 4, Wenning 3, Muhlenkamp 2, Broering, Bruns & Balster 1).

rebounds: Bluffton 21 (Jefferson 5); Coldwater 25 (Muhlenkamp & Albers 4).

turnovers: Bluffton 11; Coldwater 15.

