Boys basketball: Kalida wins sectional semifinal

VAN WERT — Kalida did its job at the free throw line late, hitting 13 of 19 attempts in the fourth quarter to secure a 55-43 Division IV sectional semifinal win Tuesday over Fort Jennings.

Collin Nartker was 4 of 5 from the line, including 3 of 4 in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 15 points to lead Kalida (11-12). The Wildcats will take on Miller City in the sectional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Van Wert.

Grant Laudick added 11 points for Kalida.

Brandon Wehri scored six of his team-best 11 points in the fourth quarter for Fort Jennings (8-15). Cole Horstman added 10 points for the Musketeers.

KALIDA (11-12)

Siebeneck 1-6–8, Decker 2-0–4, Recker 1-1–3, N. Lambert 2-2–7, Laudick 4-3–11, Nartker 5-4–15, T. Lambert 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17 19-27 — 55.

FORT JENNINGS (8-15)

Klausing 1-0–3, Hardeman 3-0–6, Trentman 4-0–9, Hostman 3-4–10, Stechschulte 1-2–4, Wehri 3-5–11. TOTALS: 15 11-16 — 43.

Kalida 8 14 16 17 — 55

Fort Jennings 7 10 10 16 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Kalida 2 (N. Lambert & Nartker); Kalida 2 (Klausing & Trentman).

TIFFIN CALVERT 49

MCCOMB 43

KANSAS — Tiffin Calvert grabbed an early lead and the Senecas defense held McComb to eight points or less in two quarters for 49-43 Division IV sectional semifinal win Tuesday at Lakota High School.

Connor Meyer scored 14 points and Connor Kennedy popped in another 12 for Tiffin Calvert (10-13), which will take on Old Fort in the sectional finals at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Lakota.

Justin Wasson scored a game-high 16 points and Jacob Case added 10 points and had a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for McComb (3-19).

The Panthers fell behind early, managing just six points in the first quarter.

TIFFIN CALVERT (10-13)

Meyer 4-4–14, Kennedy 5-2–12, Hemminger 3-2–8, Keller 3-0–6, Conn 2-0–4, Somodi 1-3–5. TOTALS: 18-46 11-17 — 49.

MCCOMB (3-19)

T. Schroeder 3-0–8, Gustwiller 0-2–2, Case 2-5–10, Wasson 7-0–16, Grubb 0-2–2, C. Schroeder 1-3–5. TOTALS: 13-32 12-18 — 43.

Tiffin Calvert 15 11 6 17 — 49

McComb 6 17 12 8 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 2 (Meyer 2); McComb 5 (T. Schroeder & Wasson 2, Case).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 22; McComb 25 (Case 7).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 11; McComb 14.

RIDGEMONT 64

HARDIN NORTHERN 45

HARROD — Hardin Northern was thinking upset, leading 12-8 after the first quarter but Ridgemont took control in the second half for a 64-45 win over the Polar Bears in a Division IV sectional boys basketball semifinal at Allen East on Tuesday.

With the win, Ridgemont (6-17) advances to take on top-seeded Lima Perry in Friday’s 6:15 p.m. sectional final.

Hardin Northern’s Zach Wilhelm led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. Shawn Weihrauch added 10 for the Polar Bears (2-21).

Trevor Stover and Connor Martino netted 18 and 10 points respectively for the Gophers.

RIDGEMONT (6-17)

Jenkins 4-0–8, Martino 4-3–11, Salinas 1-3–5, Stover 5-6–18, Bennett 1-0–2, Sheets 0-1–1, C. James 0-0″”0, Smith 2-0–4, Smith 2-0–4, Sparks 2-2–8, W. james 0-0–0, Mouser 0-2–2, McKinley 0-6–6. TOTALS: 19 22-34–64.

HARDIN NORTHERN (2-21)

Weihrauch 5-0–10, Wilhelm 7-6–21, Wilmoth 0-0–0, Mundy 0-0–0, Lease 0-1–1, Watts 1-2–4, Adams 0-0–0, Cramer 1-0–2, Pees 1-0–2, Pawley 0-0–0, Kalb 1-0–2, Schiewe 1-1–3. TOTALS: 17 10-23–45.

Ridgemont 8 15 19 22 — 64

Hardin Northern 12 10 8 15 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 4 (Stover & Smith 2); Hardin Northern 1 (Wilhelm).

NEW BREMEN 65

ADA 31

COLDWATER — New Bremen picked a good time to double its win total for the season, pinning a 65-31 win on Ada on Tuesday in a Division IV sectional semifinal game at Coldwater High School.

Nolan Bornhorst led 12 New Bremen players with 16 points and the Cardinals (2-22) held Ada to eight points or less in three quarters while playing more like a team that has won, not lost, 22 games on the season.

Owen Conley’s 10 points led Ada (4-19), which trailed 29-12 at halftime and was behind 45-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

New Bremen will play Fort Recovery at 8 p.m. Saturday at Coldwater in the sectional final.

ADA (4-19)

Swaney 1—-2, Evans 4-0–9, Coulson 1-2–5, Bailey 1-3–5, Conley 4-1–10. TOTALS: 11 6-13 — 31.

NEW BREMEN (2-22)

Bowers 1-0–2, Alig 1-1–3, Powers 2-0–4, Clem 1-0–2, Doherty 1-0–2, Paul 2-2–8, Bornhorst 6-4″”16, VonDerHaar 2-4–8, Heitkam 1-0″”2Kuck 2-0–4, Wells 1-0–2, Meyers 5-2–12. TOTALS: 25 13-25 — 65.

Ada 7 5 8 11 — 31

New Bremen 16 13 16 20 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Ada 3 (Evans, Coulson & Conley); New Bremen 2 (Paul 2).

