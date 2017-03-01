Boys basketball: Toledo Woodward ends Fostoria’s season

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

MILLBURY — Several times during the course of the season, Fostoria High School coach J.T. Bates came away from a game displeased with the outcome, but happy with his team’s willingness to battle.

The latest such circumstances came on Tuesday night as the Redmen dropped a 62-59 decision to Toledo Woodward in a Division II boys basketball sectional semifinal at Lake High School.

Charles Robinson III split two free throws with seven seconds left and Gnonn Caraway made a pair from the line a second later to send the Polar Bears (8-14) into Friday night’s 8 p.m. sectional title game against Rossford (12-10).

Toledo Scott topped Toledo Rogers 53-49 in Tuesday night’s first semifinal, putting the Bulldogs (3-20) into Friday’s 6:15 p.m. sectional title game against Toledo Central Catholic (6-16).

“I’m not going to say one negative thing about this game,” Bates said after his club ended its season with a 5-18 record. “Our kids played their hearts out. We prepared very hard the last two days, and we hustled around and we played our hearts out.

“We came into this with five wins, the 11th seed and nobody gives us a chance to do anything, and we battled our tails off against a team that is extremely athletic and plays in a very good conference.”

The Redmen rallied from trailing 45-33 with three minutes left in the third quarter to claim a 53-52 advantage on Dae’Mier Johnson’s six-foot jumper with 3:12 remaining in the game.

The teams were knotted at 59 when FHS’ Jayden Stanton was called for a foul while attempting a steal with seven seconds left. Robinson made the first and missed the second free throw, and the Redmen’s Aneas Cousin was whistled for a foul in an attempt to snare the rebound. Caraway then made his free throws, and Johnson missed a rushed shot as time expired.

Woodward, playing without two starters due to disciplinary measures, was led by Caraway with 16 points, followed by Charles Robinson III with 15 points and Jaymar Robinson with 14.

“We probably played our worst basketball I’ve seen all year,” Polar Bears coach Mark Knabbs said. “Missed layups, turnovers. We average about 80 points a game. We turned the ball over (23 times) and there wasn’t that much pressure. That’s nothing against Fostoria; they worked very, very hard. But I watched my team and they weren’t playing hard. They were taking this game for granted.”

Armand Cousin led the Redmen with 18 points, followed by Johnson with 17 and Maalik Tucker with 10. Fostoria, which turned the ball over 28 times, got six rebounds apiece from Aneas Cousin and Johnson and three steals from Armand Cousin.

Bates, who has accepted the head football coaching job at Van Buren for next season, declined to say whether he would continue to coach Fostoria basketball.

fostoria (5-18)

An. Cousin 4-2–10, Ar. Cousin 6-3–18, Stanton 0-0–0, Johnson 7-2–17, Phillips 0-2–2, Sierra 0-0–0, Garcia 0-0–0, Turner 0-0–0, Tucker 3-6–12, Ward 0-0–0. TOTALS: 20-53 15-22 — 59.

TOLEDO WOODWARD (8-14)

Caraway 5-3–16, Porter 2-4–8, Shabazz 0-0–0, Barry 4-0–8, C. Robinson III 6-3–15, Lear 0-1–1, J. Robinson 4-5–14, McCall 0-0–0, Hunt 0-0–0. TOTALS: 21-59 16-26 — 62.

Fostoria 10 15 15 19 — 59

Woodward 13 14 19 16 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 4-13 (A. Cousin 3, Johnson 1); Woodward 4-14 (Caraway 3, J. Robinson 1).

rebounds: Fostoria 29 (An. Cousin, Johnson 6); Woodward 33.

turnovers: Fostoria 28; Woodward 23.

